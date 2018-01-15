openbase logo
tapestry-wp

by shortlist-digital
5.0.1 (see all)

Universal JavaScript Application for rendering React front-ends via the Wordpress API

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme



npm circleci snyk

Tapestry

An opinionated React SPA service for the WordPress Rest API. Create React components and let Tapestry handle the data loading, server rendering, JavaScript bundling and more.

Features

  • Data handling
  • Server rendered React
  • Small, secure Node server through Hapi
  • CSS-in-JS out of the box
  • Hot reloading
  • Production ready

Installation

yarn add tapestry-wp react react-dom

Usage

Tapestry has a couple of commands to handle building and running the project, you can pop these into your NPM scripts.

tapestry will create the client/server bundles and run the server in development mode, tapestry build will create the client and server bundles in production mode and tapestry start will run the server in production mode.

{
  "scripts": {
    "start": "tapestry",
    "build": "tapestry build",
    "start:prod": "tapestry start"
  }
}

Create a tapestry.config.js in the root of your project and export an object with your WordPress site URL and routes or components to render.

import Post from './components/post'
import Page from './components/page'

export default {
  siteUrl: 'http://your-wordpress.url',
  components: { Post, Page }
}

These components will match the default WordPress permalink routes for each page type. e.g. /2017/12/08/a-post-slug. You can override these default routes by adding a routes array to your config.

Each route requires a path and a component, to access data from WordPress pass in an endpoint

import Post from './components/post'
import Page from './components/page'

export default {
  siteUrl: 'http://your-wordpress.url',
  routes: [{
    path: '/:slug/:id',
    endpoint: id => `posts/${id}`,
    component: Post
  }, {
    path: '/about/:slug',
    endpoint: slug => `pages?filter=${slug}`,
    component: Page
  }]
}

Once these are set up, you're free to start building your site and writing React components.

Options

tapestry.config.js has a number of options to modify the Tapestry bundling and server.

{
  // [string] URL for your WordPress instance
  siteUrl: '',
  // [object] Container for React components
  components: {
    // [function] React components for rendering a post, page, category
    Category,
    CustomError,
    FrontPage,
    Page,
    Post
  },
  // [array] Container for route objects
  routes: [
    {
      // [string] Path to match component
      path: '',
      path: '/path/:dynamic-path(/:optional-path)'
      
      // [function] React component to render
      component: () => {},
      // [function] import React component to render, this will code-split all JS from this route
      getComponent: () => import(),
      // [any] Source for WordPress API data, can be one of array, object or string, can also be a function that returns any of those data-types. When used as a function it has access to params from the path
      endpoint: 'posts',
      endpoint: ['posts', 'pages'],
      endpoint: { posts: 'posts', pages: 'pages' },
      endpoint: (id) => `posts/${id}`,
      endpoint: (id) => [`posts/${id}`, `pages/${id}`],
      endpoint: (id) => { posts: `posts/${id}`, pages: `pages/${id}` }
      // [object] Container for route specific options
      options: {
        // [boolean] If WordPress API returns an array, allow the array response to be empty
        allowEmptyResponse: false,
        // [function] A React component to handle the surrounding document
        customDocument: ({ html, css, ids, asyncProps, assets }) => {}
      }
    }
  ],
  // [array] Paths to proxy through to the WordPress URL
  proxyPaths: [],
  // [object] Redirects from key to value e.g. { 'from': 'to' }
  redirectPaths: {},
  // [string] [uri] URL for JSON redirects file, will get picked up on server boot
  redirectsEndpoint: '',
  // [function] Runs when a route has updated and passes the API response
  onPageUpdate: (response) => {},
  // [object] Container for site options
  options: {
    // [string] 'localhost', '0.0.0.0'
    host: '',
    // [number] 3030
    port: 3030,
    // [string] Theme colour for progress bar
    progressBarColor: '',
    // [boolean] Registers https Hapi plugin
    forceHttps: false,
    // [boolean] Wordpress.com hosting configuration
    wordpressDotComHosting: false
  }
}

Commands

Tapestry comes with a series of commands to control compiling and running the server.

  • tapestry - Compiles the server/client JavaScript and boots the server in development mode
  • tapestry build - Compiles the server/client JavaScript
  • tapestry start - Runs any server/client bundles
  • tapestry hot - Boots a hot-reloading Tapestry instance
  • tapestry init - Bootstraps a simple Tapestry project with a tapestry.config.js and some components

Custom compilation

Babel

If you need to modify the default Tapestry babel configuration, you can create a .babelrc file in the root of your project and Tapestry will use it to override any default options. You will need to define the react preset and transform-object-rest-spread, syntax-dynamic-import plugins.

Webpack

To modify the Webpack config you can create a webpack.config.js in the root of your project that exports a modified config.

An example config that adds an alias for partials:

const path = require('path')
const merge = require('webpack-merge')

module.exports = (default, options, webpack) => {
  const custom = {
    resolve: {
      alias: {
        partials: path.resolve(
          __dirname, 'components', 'partials'
        )
      }
    }
  }
  merge(default, custom)
}

