An opinionated React SPA service for the WordPress Rest API. Create React components and let Tapestry handle the data loading, server rendering, JavaScript bundling and more.
yarn add tapestry-wp react react-dom
Tapestry has a couple of commands to handle building and running the project, you can pop these into your NPM scripts.
tapestry will create the client/server bundles and run the server in development mode,
tapestry build will create the client and server bundles in production mode and
tapestry start will run the server in production mode.
{
"scripts": {
"start": "tapestry",
"build": "tapestry build",
"start:prod": "tapestry start"
}
}
Create a
tapestry.config.js in the root of your project and export an object with your WordPress site URL and routes or components to render.
import Post from './components/post'
import Page from './components/page'
export default {
siteUrl: 'http://your-wordpress.url',
components: { Post, Page }
}
These components will match the default WordPress permalink routes for each page type. e.g.
/2017/12/08/a-post-slug. You can override these default routes by adding a
routes array to your config.
Each route requires a
path and a
component, to access data from WordPress pass in an
endpoint
import Post from './components/post'
import Page from './components/page'
export default {
siteUrl: 'http://your-wordpress.url',
routes: [{
path: '/:slug/:id',
endpoint: id => `posts/${id}`,
component: Post
}, {
path: '/about/:slug',
endpoint: slug => `pages?filter=${slug}`,
component: Page
}]
}
Once these are set up, you're free to start building your site and writing React components.
tapestry.config.js has a number of options to modify the Tapestry bundling and server.
{
// [string] URL for your WordPress instance
siteUrl: '',
// [object] Container for React components
components: {
// [function] React components for rendering a post, page, category
Category,
CustomError,
FrontPage,
Page,
Post
},
// [array] Container for route objects
routes: [
{
// [string] Path to match component
path: '',
path: '/path/:dynamic-path(/:optional-path)'
// [function] React component to render
component: () => {},
// [function] import React component to render, this will code-split all JS from this route
getComponent: () => import(),
// [any] Source for WordPress API data, can be one of array, object or string, can also be a function that returns any of those data-types. When used as a function it has access to params from the path
endpoint: 'posts',
endpoint: ['posts', 'pages'],
endpoint: { posts: 'posts', pages: 'pages' },
endpoint: (id) => `posts/${id}`,
endpoint: (id) => [`posts/${id}`, `pages/${id}`],
endpoint: (id) => { posts: `posts/${id}`, pages: `pages/${id}` }
// [object] Container for route specific options
options: {
// [boolean] If WordPress API returns an array, allow the array response to be empty
allowEmptyResponse: false,
// [function] A React component to handle the surrounding document
customDocument: ({ html, css, ids, asyncProps, assets }) => {}
}
}
],
// [array] Paths to proxy through to the WordPress URL
proxyPaths: [],
// [object] Redirects from key to value e.g. { 'from': 'to' }
redirectPaths: {},
// [string] [uri] URL for JSON redirects file, will get picked up on server boot
redirectsEndpoint: '',
// [function] Runs when a route has updated and passes the API response
onPageUpdate: (response) => {},
// [object] Container for site options
options: {
// [string] 'localhost', '0.0.0.0'
host: '',
// [number] 3030
port: 3030,
// [string] Theme colour for progress bar
progressBarColor: '',
// [boolean] Registers https Hapi plugin
forceHttps: false,
// [boolean] Wordpress.com hosting configuration
wordpressDotComHosting: false
}
}
Tapestry comes with a series of commands to control compiling and running the server.
tapestry - Compiles the server/client JavaScript and boots the server in development mode
tapestry build - Compiles the server/client JavaScript
tapestry start - Runs any server/client bundles
tapestry hot - Boots a hot-reloading Tapestry instance
tapestry init - Bootstraps a simple Tapestry project with a
tapestry.config.js and some components
If you need to modify the default Tapestry
babel configuration, you can create a
.babelrc file in the root of your project and Tapestry will use it to override any default options. You will need to define the
react preset and
transform-object-rest-spread,
syntax-dynamic-import plugins.
To modify the Webpack config you can create a
webpack.config.js in the root of your project that exports a modified config.
An example config that adds an alias for
partials:
const path = require('path')
const merge = require('webpack-merge')
module.exports = (default, options, webpack) => {
const custom = {
resolve: {
alias: {
partials: path.resolve(
__dirname, 'components', 'partials'
)
}
}
}
merge(default, custom)
}