





Tapestry

An opinionated React SPA service for the WordPress Rest API. Create React components and let Tapestry handle the data loading, server rendering, JavaScript bundling and more.

Features

Data handling

Server rendered React

Small, secure Node server through Hapi

CSS-in-JS out of the box

Hot reloading

Production ready

Installation

yarn add tapestry-wp react react-dom

Usage

Tapestry has a couple of commands to handle building and running the project, you can pop these into your NPM scripts.

tapestry will create the client/server bundles and run the server in development mode, tapestry build will create the client and server bundles in production mode and tapestry start will run the server in production mode.

{ "scripts" : { "start" : "tapestry" , "build" : "tapestry build" , "start:prod" : "tapestry start" } }

Create a tapestry.config.js in the root of your project and export an object with your WordPress site URL and routes or components to render.

import Post from './components/post' import Page from './components/page' export default { siteUrl : 'http://your-wordpress.url' , components : { Post, Page } }

These components will match the default WordPress permalink routes for each page type. e.g. /2017/12/08/a-post-slug . You can override these default routes by adding a routes array to your config.

Each route requires a path and a component , to access data from WordPress pass in an endpoint

import Post from './components/post' import Page from './components/page' export default { siteUrl : 'http://your-wordpress.url' , routes : [{ path : '/:slug/:id' , endpoint : id => `posts/ ${id} ` , component : Post }, { path : '/about/:slug' , endpoint : slug => `pages?filter= ${slug} ` , component : Page }] }

Once these are set up, you're free to start building your site and writing React components.

Options

tapestry.config.js has a number of options to modify the Tapestry bundling and server.

{ siteUrl : '' , components : { Category, CustomError, FrontPage, Page, Post }, routes : [ { path : '' , path : '/path/:dynamic-path(/:optional-path)' component : () => {}, getComponent : () => import (), endpoint : 'posts' , endpoint : [ 'posts' , 'pages' ], endpoint : { posts : 'posts' , pages : 'pages' }, endpoint : ( id ) => `posts/ ${id} ` , endpoint : ( id ) => [ `posts/ ${id} ` , `pages/ ${id} ` ], endpoint : ( id ) => { posts : `posts/ ${id} ` , pages : `pages/ ${id} ` } options : { allowEmptyResponse : false , customDocument : ( { html, css, ids, asyncProps, assets } ) => {} } } ], proxyPaths : [], redirectPaths : {}, redirectsEndpoint : '' , onPageUpdate : ( response ) => {}, options : { host : '' , port : 3030 , progressBarColor : '' , forceHttps : false , wordpressDotComHosting : false } }

Commands

Tapestry comes with a series of commands to control compiling and running the server.

tapestry - Compiles the server/client JavaScript and boots the server in development mode

- Compiles the server/client JavaScript and boots the server in development mode tapestry build - Compiles the server/client JavaScript

- Compiles the server/client JavaScript tapestry start - Runs any server/client bundles

- Runs any server/client bundles tapestry hot - Boots a hot-reloading Tapestry instance

- Boots a hot-reloading Tapestry instance tapestry init - Bootstraps a simple Tapestry project with a tapestry.config.js and some components

Custom compilation

Babel

If you need to modify the default Tapestry babel configuration, you can create a .babelrc file in the root of your project and Tapestry will use it to override any default options. You will need to define the react preset and transform-object-rest-spread , syntax-dynamic-import plugins.

Webpack

To modify the Webpack config you can create a webpack.config.js in the root of your project that exports a modified config.

An example config that adds an alias for partials :