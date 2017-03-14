openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tw

tape-watch

by Rico Sta. Cruz
2.3.0 (see all)

Rerun tape tests when files change

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

tape-watch

Rerun tape tests when files change

tape-watch is an auto-test runner for tape. It will re-run your tests when any of the files in your project changes. This is better than using watch or nodemon: it will reload your tests in the same Node.js process, saving you precious startup time.

Status

Usage

Can happily live in your project (--save-dev) or globally (-g). I prefer global, since it's compatible with every project with tape in it.

npm install -g tape-watch

Reference

Usage:
  $ tape-watch <files> [options] -- [options for the test]

Options:
  -p, --pipe PACKAGE        pipe to this package
  -o, --out CMD             output to this file/cmd
  -R, --refresh PACKAGE     ensure this PACKAGE gets refreshed
  -r, --require PACKAGE     require a PACKAGE before startup
  -1, --once                only run once
  -w, --watch               cancel out --once
  -c, --clear               clear console between test runs

Other options:
  -h, --help                show usage information
  -v, --version             print version info and exit

Examples:

tape-watch test/index.js
tape-watch test/index.js -p tap-spec
tape-watch test/index.js -o '| tap-spec --color'

# ensure require('jquery') and require('react') always gets reevaluated
tape-watch test/index.js -r jquery -r react

# run all test files in test/
tape-watch 'test/**/*.js'

Using with Babel

Use the -r (--require) flag with babel-register.

tape-watch -r babel-register

Before you do this, of course, you'll need to install the requisite modules first.

npm install --save-dev babel-register babel-preset-es2015

/* package.json */
  "babel": {
    "presets": ["es2015"]
  }

Adding npm test

Add this to your package.json:

  "scripts": {
    "test": "tape-watch -1 test/*"
  }

You can now run tests with npm test, or make it auto-run with npm test -- --watch.

Also see

Thanks

tape-watch © 2016+, Rico Sta. Cruz. Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by Rico Sta. Cruz with help from contributors (list).

ricostacruz.com  ·  GitHub @rstacruz  ·  Twitter @rstacruz

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial