Rerun tape tests when files change
tape-watch is an auto-test runner for tape. It will re-run your tests when any of the files in your project changes. This is better than using watch or nodemon: it will reload your tests in the same Node.js process, saving you precious startup time.
Can happily live in your project (
--save-dev) or globally (
-g). I prefer global, since it's compatible with every project with tape in it.
npm install -g tape-watch
Usage:
$ tape-watch <files> [options] -- [options for the test]
Options:
-p, --pipe PACKAGE pipe to this package
-o, --out CMD output to this file/cmd
-R, --refresh PACKAGE ensure this PACKAGE gets refreshed
-r, --require PACKAGE require a PACKAGE before startup
-1, --once only run once
-w, --watch cancel out --once
-c, --clear clear console between test runs
Other options:
-h, --help show usage information
-v, --version print version info and exit
Examples:
tape-watch test/index.js
tape-watch test/index.js -p tap-spec
tape-watch test/index.js -o '| tap-spec --color'
# ensure require('jquery') and require('react') always gets reevaluated
tape-watch test/index.js -r jquery -r react
# run all test files in test/
tape-watch 'test/**/*.js'
Use the
-r (--require) flag with babel-register.
tape-watch -r babel-register
Before you do this, of course, you'll need to install the requisite modules first.
npm install --save-dev babel-register babel-preset-es2015
/* package.json */
"babel": {
"presets": ["es2015"]
}
npm test
Add this to your
package.json:
"scripts": {
"test": "tape-watch -1 test/*"
}
You can now run tests with
npm test, or make it auto-run with
npm test -- --watch.
tape-watch © 2016+, Rico Sta. Cruz. Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by Rico Sta. Cruz with help from contributors (list).
ricostacruz.com · GitHub @rstacruz · Twitter @rstacruz