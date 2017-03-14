Rerun tape tests when files change

tape-watch is an auto-test runner for tape. It will re-run your tests when any of the files in your project changes. This is better than using watch or nodemon: it will reload your tests in the same Node.js process, saving you precious startup time.

Usage

Can happily live in your project ( --save-dev ) or globally ( -g ). I prefer global, since it's compatible with every project with tape in it.

npm install -g tape-watch

Reference

Usage: $ tape-watch <files> [options] -- [options for the test] Options: - p, --pipe PACKAGE pipe to this package - o, --out CMD output to this file/cmd - R, --refresh PACKAGE ensure this PACKAGE gets refreshed - r, -- require PACKAGE require a PACKAGE before startup - 1 , --once only run once - w, --watch cancel out --once - c, --clear clear console between test runs Other options: - h, --help show usage information - v, --version print version info and exit

Examples:

tape-watch test /index.js tape-watch test /index.js -p tap-spec tape-watch test /index.js -o '| tap-spec --color' tape-watch test /index.js -r jquery -r react tape-watch 'test/**/*.js'

Using with Babel

Use the -r (--require) flag with babel-register.

tape-watch -r babel-register

Before you do this, of course, you'll need to install the requisite modules first.

npm install --save-dev babel-register babel-preset-es2015

"babel" : { "presets" : [ "es2015" ] }

Adding npm test

Add this to your package.json :

"scripts" : { "test" : "tape-watch -1 test/*" }

You can now run tests with npm test , or make it auto-run with npm test -- --watch .

