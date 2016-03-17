openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ts

tape-spawn

by Max Ogden
1.4.2 (see all)

spawn processes conveniently in tape tests and match against stdout/stderr streaming output

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

tape-spawn

spawn processes conveniently in tape tests and match against stdout/stderr streaming output

NPM

Build Status

js-standard-style

installation

npm install tape-spawn

usage

use this in conjunction with tape, e.g.

var test = require('tape')
var spawn = require('tape-spawn')

test('spawn ls', function (t) {
  var st = spawn(t, 'ls ' + __dirname)
  st.stdout.match(/example.js/)
  st.end()
})

debugging

If you set DEBUG=tape-spawn in your ENV when running your tests then the STDERR of the spawned child process will be piped into the STDERR of your terminal.

api

var spawn = require('tape-spawn')

returns a function, spawn, that can be used to spawn new processes and test their output with tape

processes are spawned with npm-execspawn, meaning local node_modules bins will be matched first before looking in your PATH

var spawnTest = spawn(tapeTest, commandString, [options])

returns spawnTest, which can be used to set up assertions. also spawns a process using commandString. options are optional, and can have the following properties:

  • end (default true) - if false no t.end() assertion will be set up for the test, which means you will have to use spawnTest.end(onEnd) to handle it yourself

in addition, the entire options object will get passed as the second argument to spawn, so you can do e.g. {env: {FOO: 'bar'}} to pass env vars to pass custom spawn options (see the child_process node docs for more info)

spawnTest.fails([message])

sets up a tape assertion that expects a non-zero exit code – with an optional message

spawnTest.succeeds([message])

sets up a tape assertion that expects exit code to equal 0 – with an optional message

spawnTest.exitCode(code, [message])

code must be a number. sets up a tape assertion that expects exit code to equal code – with an optional message

spawnTest.timeout(time, [message])

waits for time milliseconds and then kills the spawned process and fails the test with the optional message string assert message. if message is a function it will be called after the timeout, and no fail assert will be created

spawnTest.end([onDone])

sets up a tape assertion for t.end(). if you pass the optional onDone callback, no t.end() assertion will be created, and your onDone callback will be called when the test is done

spawnTest.kill()

kills the spawned process

spawnTest.stdin

this property is the internally spawned process stdin stream instance

spawnTest.stdout.match(pattern, [message, failMessage])

matches stdout output (assumes utf8 encoding). if pattern is a RegExp it will set up a tape assertion that uses use pattern.test(output). if pattern is a string it will use t.equals() to match the entire output against message. if pattern is a function it should return true/false and take 1 argument, the full output of the spawn

You can pass the optional message or failMessage to customize the tape assertion messages

spawnTest.stdout.empty()

takes no args. sets up a tape assertion that expects output to match /^$/ (e.g. to be empty)

spawnTest.stderr.match(pattern, [message, failMessage])

the same as spawnTest.stdout.match but matches stderr instead

spawnTest.stderr.empty()

the same as spawnTest.stdout.empty but matches stderr instead

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial