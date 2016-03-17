spawn processes conveniently in tape tests and match against stdout/stderr streaming output
npm install tape-spawn
use this in conjunction with
tape, e.g.
var test = require('tape')
var spawn = require('tape-spawn')
test('spawn ls', function (t) {
var st = spawn(t, 'ls ' + __dirname)
st.stdout.match(/example.js/)
st.end()
})
If you set
DEBUG=tape-spawn in your ENV when running your tests then the STDERR of the spawned child process will be piped into the STDERR of your terminal.
var spawn = require('tape-spawn')
returns a function,
spawn, that can be used to spawn new processes and test their output with tape
processes are spawned with npm-execspawn, meaning local node_modules bins will be matched first before looking in your PATH
returns
spawnTest, which can be used to set up assertions. also spawns a process using
commandString.
options are optional, and can have the following properties:
end (default
true) - if
false no
t.end() assertion will be set up for the test, which means you will have to use
spawnTest.end(onEnd) to handle it yourself
in addition, the entire
options object will get passed as the second argument to
spawn, so you can do e.g.
{env: {FOO: 'bar'}} to pass env vars to pass custom spawn options (see the child_process node docs for more info)
sets up a tape assertion that expects a non-zero exit code – with an optional
message
sets up a tape assertion that expects exit code to equal 0 – with an optional
message
code must be a number. sets up a tape assertion that expects exit code to equal
code – with an optional
message
waits for
time milliseconds and then kills the spawned process and fails the test with the optional
message string assert message. if
message is a function it will be called after the timeout, and no fail assert will be created
sets up a tape assertion for
t.end(). if you pass the optional
onDone callback, no
t.end() assertion will be created, and your
onDone callback will be called when the test is done
kills the spawned process
this property is the internally spawned process
stdin stream instance
matches
stdout output (assumes utf8 encoding). if
pattern is a RegExp it will set up a tape assertion that uses use
pattern.test(output). if
pattern is a string it will use
t.equals() to match the entire output against
message.
if
pattern is a function it should return true/false and take 1 argument, the full output of the spawn
You can pass the optional
message or
failMessage to customize the tape assertion messages
takes no args. sets up a tape assertion that expects output to match
/^$/ (e.g. to be empty)
the same as
spawnTest.stdout.match but matches
stderr instead
the same as
spawnTest.stdout.empty but matches
stderr instead