A tape test runner that runs your tests in a (headless) browser and returns 0/1 as exit code, so you can use it as your npm test script.

Usage

First write a test utilizing tape and save it to test/test.js :

var test = require ( 'tape' ); test( 'a test' , function ( t ) { t.ok( true ); t.end(); });

Then run this command using tape-run and browserify and watch the magic happen as the TAP results stream in from a browser (default: electron):

$ browserify test /*.js | tape-run TAP version 13 ok 1 true 1..1 $ echo $? 0

rollup

In simple cases you can run rollup and tape-run right from command line:

$ rollup test /test.js -f iife | tape-run

If you want to use a configuration file, here's an example for rollup -c | tape-run :

import resolve from 'rollup-plugin-node-resolve' ; import commonjs from 'rollup-plugin-commonjs' ; import builtins from 'rollup-plugin-node-builtins' ; import istanbul from 'rollup-plugin-istanbul' ; export default { input : 'test/test.js' , output : { format : 'iife' , sourcemap : 'inline' }, plugins : [ resolve(), commonjs(), builtins(), istanbul({ exclude : [ 'dist' ] }) ] }

With webpack

To use with webpack, set up a webpack.test.config.js to bundle your tape tests. Then, include webpack-tape-run plugin in it. As a result, $ webpack --config webpack.test.config.js builds your tests with webpack, runs them in a headless browser, and outputs tap into console with correct exit code. Neat!

API

You can use tape-run from JavaScript too:

var run = require ( 'tape-run' ); var browserify = require ( 'browserify' ); browserify(__dirname + '/test/test.js' ) .bundle() .pipe(run()) .on( 'results' , console .log) .pipe(process.stdout);

And run it:

$ node example/api.js TAP version 13 ok 1 true 1..1 { ok: true , asserts: [ { ok: true , number: 1, name: 'true' } ], pass: [ { ok: true , number: 1, name: 'true' } ], fail: [], errors: [], plan: { start: 1, end: 1 } }

opts can be:

wait (Number) [Default: 1000] : Make tap-finished wait longer for results. Increase this value if tests finish without all tests being run.

: Make wait longer for results. Increase this value if tests finish without all tests being run. port (Number) : If you specify a port it will wait for you to open a browser on http://localhost:<port> and tests will be run there.

: If you specify a port it will wait for you to open a browser on and tests will be run there. static (String) : Serve static files from this directory.

: Serve static files from this directory. browser (String) : Browser to use. Defaults to electron . Available if installed: chrome firefox ie phantom safari

: Browser to use. Defaults to . Available if installed: keepOpen (Boolean) : Leave the browser open for debugging after running tests.

: Leave the browser open for debugging after running tests. node (Boolean) Enable nodejs integration for electron.

Enable nodejs integration for electron. sandbox (Boolean) [Default: true] : Enable electron sandbox.

: Enable electron sandbox. basedir (String): Set this if you need to require node modules in node mode.

The CLI takes the same arguments, plus --render (see blow):

$ tape-run -- help Pipe a browserify stream into this. browserify [opts] [files] | tape-run [opts] Options: -- wait Timeout for tap-finished --port Wait to be opened by a browser on that port --static Serve static files from this directory --browser Browser to use. Always available: electron. Available if installed: chrome, firefox, ie, phantom, safari [default: "electron" ] --render Command to pipe tap output to for custom rendering --keep-open Leave the browser open for debugging after running tests --node Enable nodejs integration for electron --sandbox Enable electron sandbox [default: true ] --basedir Set this if you need to require node modules in node mode -- help Print usage instructions

...or any of the other options you can pass to browser-run.

Custom Rendering

In order to apply custom transformations to tap output without sacrificing the proper exit code, pass --render with a command like tap-spec:

$ browserify test.js | tape-run --render= "tap-spec" one ✔ true

Headless testing

In environments without a screen, you can use Xvfb to simulate one. We recommend using the default electron browser, which however requires you to add additional parts to your headless configurations.

GitHub Actions

This is a full example to run npm test . Refer to the last 2 lines in the YAML config:

on: - pull_request - push jobs: test: runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v1 - run: npm install - run: sudo apt-get install xvfb - run: xvfb-run --auto-servernum npm test

Travis

Add this to your travis.yml:

addons: apt: packages: - xvfb install: - export DISPLAY=':99.0' - Xvfb :99 -screen 0 1024x768x24 > /dev/null 2 >&1 & - npm install

Full example.

Any gnu/linux box

$ sudo apt-get install xvfb $ export DISPLAY= ':99.0' $ Xvfb :99 -screen 0 1024x768x24 > /dev/null 2>&1 & $ browser-run ...

Docker

There is also an example Docker image. Source

Installation

With npm do

$ npm install tape-run -g $ npm install tape-run

