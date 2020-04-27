Promise and ES2016 (ES7)
async/await support for Tape.
This module assumes that you're familiar with at least the concepts of Promises
and if you want to use
async/await, then you must be familiar with Babel.
npm i --save-dev tape-promise
Make sure that you have
tape installed:
npm i --save-dev tape
Unlike
blue-tape,
tape-promise is
just a decorator (not an ES7 decorator). That is, it does NOT depend upon
tape
and requires that you pass it in.
var tape = require('tape')
var _test = require('tape-promise').default // <---- notice 'default'
var test = _test(tape) // decorate tape
import tape from 'tape'
import _test from 'tape-promise'
const test = _test(tape) // decorate tape
or, for convenience...
import test from 'tape-promise/tape'
but you must explicitly have
tape as a dependency.
Just return the promise.
// example function that returns a Promise
function delay (time) {
return new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
setTimeout(function () {
resolve()
}, time)
})
}
test('ensure promises works', function (t) {
return delay(100).then(function () {
t.true(true)
})
})
Async/await functions just transform to Promises.
Don't forget to put the
async keyword on your function.
// example function that returns a Promise
// it could also be an async function
function delay (time) {
return new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
setTimeout(function () {
resolve()
}, time)
})
}
// NOTICE 'async'?
test('ensure async works', async function (t) {
await delay(100)
t.true(true)
t.end() // not really necessary
})
Of course you can write normal tape tests as you would.
test('ensure that regular test functions still work', function (t) {
t.true(true)
t.end()
})
Assert that the promise will reject.
If
promise is a function, then it is called, and the returned promise is used.
expected is the error that should be rejected with, if present, must be a
RegExp or
Function. The
RegExp matches the string representation of the exception, as generated by
err.toString(). The
Function is the exception thrown (e.g.
Error). If the promise rejects, but its error doesn't match
expected, then the assertion fails.
msg is an optional description of the assertion.
This function returns a promise that resolves when the assertion is complete (after the promise is settled). The test will not wait for the assertion automatically, so it needs to be
awaited.
Assert that the promise will resolve.
If
promise is a function, then it is called, and the returned promise is used.
expected is the error that the promise shouldn't reject with, if present, it must be a
RegExp or
Function. The
RegExp matches the string representation of the exception, as generated by
err.toString(). The
Function is the exception thrown (e.g.
Error). If the promise rejects, but its error doesn't match
expected, then the assertion passes.
msg is an optional description of the assertion.
This function returns a promise that resolves when the assertion is complete (after the promise is settled). The test will not wait for the assertion automatically, so it needs to be
awaited.
test('reject and doesNotReject example', async (t) => {
await t.rejects(asyncFunction)
await t.rejects(asyncFunction())
await t.doesNotReject(Promise.resolve())
})
Licensed under MIT
Copyright (c) JP Richardson