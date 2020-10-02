A lite wrapper around tape to simplify async testing.

Installation

npm install -D tape-async

Usage

Use with async-await

const test = require ( 'tape-async' ); const sleep = require ( 'sleep-promise' ); test( 'this test will successfully pass' , async (t) => { await sleep( 100 ); const a = await Promise .resolve( 42 ); t.equal(a, 42 ); });

tape-async supports future ES async-await syntax. You are in charge to provide traspilation of your test code.

Use with generators

const test = require ( 'tape-async' ); const sleep = require ( 'sleep-promise' ); test( 'this test will successfully pass' , function *( t ) { const result = yield Promise .resolve( 42 ); t.equal(result, 42 ); });

tape-async supports generators test to handle async code. They run using co.

It catch unhandled errors

const test = require ( 'tape-async' ); test( 'this test will fail' , () => { setTimeout( () => { throw new Error ( 'unhandled' ); }, 100 ); });

Unhandled errors in your tests are automatically covered. Test suite fails with a generic error message and a stack trace.

It catch unhandled Promise rejections

const test = require ( 'tape-async' ); test( 'this test will fail' , () => { Promise .reject( new Error ( 'unhandled' )); });

Uncatched Promise rejection in your tests are automatically covered. Test suite fails with a generic error message and a stack trace.

It support every tape features.

const test = require ( 'tape-async' ); test.skip( 'this test will be skipped' , () => { }); test.only( 'this test will be the only one' , t => { t.equal( 42 , 42 ); t.end(); });

Since this is only a tiny wrapper around tape , you can use every feature you are used to.

