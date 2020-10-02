openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ta

tape-async

by Andrea Parodi
2.3.0 (see all)

A tiny wrapper around tape to simplify async testing.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

474

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

tape-async

Greenkeeper badge

A lite wrapper around tape to simplify async testing.

Travis Build Status NPM module NPM downloads

Installation

npm install -D tape-async

Usage

Use with async-await

  const test = require('tape-async');
  const sleep = require('sleep-promise');

  test('this test will successfully pass', async (t) => {
    await sleep(100);
    const a = await Promise.resolve(42);
    t.equal(a, 42);
  });

tape-async supports future ES async-await syntax. You are in charge to provide traspilation of your test code.

Use with generators

  const test = require('tape-async');
  const sleep = require('sleep-promise');

  test('this test will successfully pass', function *(t) {
    const result = yield Promise.resolve(42);
    t.equal(result, 42);
  });

tape-async supports generators test to handle async code. They run using co.

It catch unhandled errors

  const test = require('tape-async');
  test('this test will fail', () => {
    setTimeout(()=>{
      throw new Error('unhandled');
    }, 100);
  });

Unhandled errors in your tests are automatically covered. Test suite fails with a generic error message and a stack trace.

It catch unhandled Promise rejections

  const test = require('tape-async');
  test('this test will fail', () => {
    Promise.reject(new Error('unhandled'));
  });

Uncatched Promise rejection in your tests are automatically covered. Test suite fails with a generic error message and a stack trace.

It support every tape features.

  const test = require('tape-async');
  test.skip('this test will be skipped', () => {

  });

  test.only('this test will be the only one', t => {
    t.equal(42, 42);
    t.end();
  });

Since this is only a tiny wrapper around tape, you can use every feature you are used to.

Related projects

  • tape - tap-producing test harness for node and browsers.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2016 Andrea Parodi

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial