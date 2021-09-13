Tapable

The tapable package expose many Hook classes, which can be used to create hooks for plugins.

const { SyncHook, SyncBailHook, SyncWaterfallHook, SyncLoopHook, AsyncParallelHook, AsyncParallelBailHook, AsyncSeriesHook, AsyncSeriesBailHook, AsyncSeriesWaterfallHook } = require ( "tapable" );

Installation

npm install --save tapable

Usage

All Hook constructors take one optional argument, which is a list of argument names as strings.

const hook = new SyncHook([ "arg1" , "arg2" , "arg3" ]);

The best practice is to expose all hooks of a class in a hooks property:

class Car { constructor () { this .hooks = { accelerate : new SyncHook([ "newSpeed" ]), brake : new SyncHook(), calculateRoutes : new AsyncParallelHook([ "source" , "target" , "routesList" ]) }; } }

Other people can now use these hooks:

const myCar = new Car(); myCar.hooks.brake.tap( "WarningLampPlugin" , () => warningLamp.on());

It's required to pass a name to identify the plugin/reason.

You may receive arguments:

myCar.hooks.accelerate.tap( "LoggerPlugin" , newSpeed => console .log( `Accelerating to ${newSpeed} ` ));

For sync hooks, tap is the only valid method to add a plugin. Async hooks also support async plugins:

myCar.hooks.calculateRoutes.tapPromise( "GoogleMapsPlugin" , (source, target, routesList) => { return google.maps.findRoute(source, target).then( route => { routesList.add(route); }); }); myCar.hooks.calculateRoutes.tapAsync( "BingMapsPlugin" , (source, target, routesList, callback) => { bing.findRoute(source, target, (err, route) => { if (err) return callback(err); routesList.add(route); callback(); }); }); myCar.hooks.calculateRoutes.tap( "CachedRoutesPlugin" , (source, target, routesList) => { const cachedRoute = cache.get(source, target); if (cachedRoute) routesList.add(cachedRoute); })

The class declaring these hooks need to call them:

class Car { setSpeed(newSpeed) { this .hooks.accelerate.call(newSpeed); } useNavigationSystemPromise(source, target) { const routesList = new List(); return this .hooks.calculateRoutes.promise(source, target, routesList).then( ( res ) => { return routesList.getRoutes(); }); } useNavigationSystemAsync(source, target, callback) { const routesList = new List(); this .hooks.calculateRoutes.callAsync(source, target, routesList, err => { if (err) return callback(err); callback( null , routesList.getRoutes()); }); } }

The Hook will compile a method with the most efficient way of running your plugins. It generates code depending on:

The number of registered plugins (none, one, many)

The kind of registered plugins (sync, async, promise)

The used call method (sync, async, promise)

The number of arguments

Whether interception is used

This ensures fastest possible execution.

Hook types

Each hook can be tapped with one or several functions. How they are executed depends on the hook type:

Basic hook (without “Waterfall”, “Bail” or “Loop” in its name). This hook simply calls every function it tapped in a row.

Waterfall . A waterfall hook also calls each tapped function in a row. Unlike the basic hook, it passes a return value from each function to the next function.

Bail . A bail hook allows exiting early. When any of the tapped function returns anything, the bail hook will stop executing the remaining ones.

Loop. When a plugin in a loop hook returns a non-undefined value the hook will restart from the first plugin. It will loop until all plugins return undefined.

Additionally, hooks can be synchronous or asynchronous. To reflect this, there’re “Sync”, “AsyncSeries”, and “AsyncParallel” hook classes:

Sync . A sync hook can only be tapped with synchronous functions (using myHook.tap() ).

AsyncSeries . An async-series hook can be tapped with synchronous, callback-based and promise-based functions (using myHook.tap() , myHook.tapAsync() and myHook.tapPromise() ). They call each async method in a row.

AsyncParallel. An async-parallel hook can also be tapped with synchronous, callback-based and promise-based functions (using myHook.tap() , myHook.tapAsync() and myHook.tapPromise() ). However, they run each async method in parallel.

The hook type is reflected in its class name. E.g., AsyncSeriesWaterfallHook allows asynchronous functions and runs them in series, passing each function’s return value into the next function.

Interception

All Hooks offer an additional interception API:

myCar.hooks.calculateRoutes.intercept({ call : ( source, target, routesList ) => { console .log( "Starting to calculate routes" ); }, register : ( tapInfo ) => { console .log( ` ${tapInfo.name} is doing its job` ); return tapInfo; } })

call: (...args) => void Adding call to your interceptor will trigger when hooks are triggered. You have access to the hooks arguments.

tap: (tap: Tap) => void Adding tap to your interceptor will trigger when a plugin taps into a hook. Provided is the Tap object. Tap object can't be changed.

loop: (...args) => void Adding loop to your interceptor will trigger for each loop of a looping hook.

register: (tap: Tap) => Tap | undefined Adding register to your interceptor will trigger for each added Tap and allows to modify it.

Context

Plugins and interceptors can opt-in to access an optional context object, which can be used to pass arbitrary values to subsequent plugins and interceptors.

myCar.hooks.accelerate.intercept({ context : true , tap : ( context, tapInfo ) => { console .log( ` ${tapInfo.name} is doing it's job` ); if (context) { context.hasMuffler = true ; } } }); myCar.hooks.accelerate.tap({ name : "NoisePlugin" , context : true }, (context, newSpeed) => { if (context && context.hasMuffler) { console .log( "Silence..." ); } else { console .log( "Vroom!" ); } });

HookMap

A HookMap is a helper class for a Map with Hooks

const keyedHook = new HookMap( key => new SyncHook([ "arg" ]))

keyedHook.for( "some-key" ).tap( "MyPlugin" , (arg) => { }); keyedHook.for( "some-key" ).tapAsync( "MyPlugin" , (arg, callback) => { }); keyedHook.for( "some-key" ).tapPromise( "MyPlugin" , (arg) => { });

const hook = keyedHook.get( "some-key" ); if (hook !== undefined ) { hook.callAsync( "arg" , err => { }); }

Hook/HookMap interface

Public:

interface Hook { tap: ( name: string | Tap, fn: ( context?, ...args ) => Result ) => void , tapAsync: ( name: string | Tap, fn: ( context?, ...args, callback: ( err, result: Result ) => void ) => void ) => void , tapPromise: ( name: string | Tap, fn: ( context?, ...args ) => Promise <Result> ) => void , intercept: ( interceptor: HookInterceptor ) => void } interface HookInterceptor { call: ( context?, ...args ) => void , loop: ( context?, ...args ) => void , tap: ( context?, tap: Tap ) => void , register: ( tap: Tap ) => Tap, context: boolean } interface HookMap { for : ( key: any ) => Hook, intercept: ( interceptor: HookMapInterceptor ) => void } interface HookMapInterceptor { factory: ( key: any , hook: Hook ) => Hook } interface Tap { name: string , type : string fn: Function , stage: number , context: boolean , before?: string | Array }

Protected (only for the class containing the hook):

interface Hook { isUsed: () => boolean , call: ( ...args ) => Result, promise: ( ...args ) => Promise <Result>, callAsync: ( ...args, callback: ( err, result: Result ) => void ) => void , } interface HookMap { get : ( key: any ) => Hook | undefined , for : ( key: any ) => Hook }

MultiHook

A helper Hook-like class to redirect taps to multiple other hooks: