Converts TAP to xUnit XML format.
TAP output from testing frameworks such as tape or node-tap can be piped directly to tap-xunit
node test.js | tap-xunit
npm install tap-xunit -g
less results.tap | tap-xunit --package="MyCompany.MyTool" > results.xml
By default TAP comments are used as test-suite names and considered to mark test boundaries. CLI flag
--dontUseCommentsAsTestNames can be used to turn that feature off, in which case comments are ignored and
all assertions go inside a single
<testsuite name="Default"> with name
Default
var converter = require('tap-xunit');
// Optional configuration
var opts = {}
var tapToxUnitConverter = converter(opts);
tapInputStream.pipe(tapToxUnitConverter).pipe(xUnitOutStream);
Options can be passed as CLI arguments by being prefixed with
--
default:
false
default:
false
Whether the '.' in test-suite names should be replaced with a Unicode homoglyph. This feature exists because many xUnit reporters assume '.' in test-suite name implies package hierarchy, which may not be the case.
default:
''
If specified, all test-suites will be prefixed with the given package name.
NOTE:
replaceWithUnicodeDot option does not apply to package and . can be used to specify package hierarchy.
MIT