Converts TAP to xUnit XML format.

TAP output from testing frameworks such as tape or node-tap can be piped directly to tap-xunit

node test.js | tap-xunit

Installation

npm install tap-xunit -g

Usage

CLI

node test.js | tap-xunit less results.tap | tap-xunit -- package = "MyCompany.MyTool" > results.xml

By default TAP comments are used as test-suite names and considered to mark test boundaries. CLI flag --dontUseCommentsAsTestNames can be used to turn that feature off, in which case comments are ignored and all assertions go inside a single <testsuite name="Default"> with name Default

Library

var converter = require ( 'tap-xunit' ); var opts = {} var tapToxUnitConverter = converter(opts); tapInputStream.pipe(tapToxUnitConverter).pipe(xUnitOutStream);

Options

Options can be passed as CLI arguments by being prefixed with --

default: false

By default TAP comments are used as test-suite names and considered to mark test boundaries. This option can be used to turn that feature off, in which case comments are ignored and all assertions go inside a single <testsuite name="Default"> with name Default

replaceWithUnicodeDot

default: false

Whether the '.' in test-suite names should be replaced with a Unicode homoglyph. This feature exists because many xUnit reporters assume '.' in test-suite name implies package hierarchy, which may not be the case.

package

default: ''

If specified, all test-suites will be prefixed with the given package name. NOTE: replaceWithUnicodeDot option does not apply to package and . can be used to specify package hierarchy.

License

MIT