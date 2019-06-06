openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tx

tap-xunit

by Ali Ghassemi
2.4.1 (see all)

TAP to xUnit XML converter

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24.3K

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status Issue Stats Issue Stats

tap-xunit

Converts TAP to xUnit XML format.

TAP output from testing frameworks such as tape or node-tap can be piped directly to tap-xunit

node test.js | tap-xunit

console window showing tap-xunit example

Installation

npm install tap-xunit -g

Usage

CLI

node test.js | tap-xunit

less results.tap | tap-xunit --package="MyCompany.MyTool" > results.xml

By default TAP comments are used as test-suite names and considered to mark test boundaries. CLI flag --dontUseCommentsAsTestNames can be used to turn that feature off, in which case comments are ignored and all assertions go inside a single <testsuite name="Default"> with name Default

Library

var converter = require('tap-xunit');

// Optional configuration
var opts = {}

var tapToxUnitConverter = converter(opts);

tapInputStream.pipe(tapToxUnitConverter).pipe(xUnitOutStream);

Options

Options can be passed as CLI arguments by being prefixed with --

dontUseCommentsAsTestNames

default: false

By default TAP comments are used as test-suite names and considered to mark test boundaries. This option can be used to turn that feature off, in which case comments are ignored and all assertions go inside a single <testsuite name="Default"> with name Default

replaceWithUnicodeDot

default: false

Whether the '.' in test-suite names should be replaced with a Unicode homoglyph. This feature exists because many xUnit reporters assume '.' in test-suite name implies package hierarchy, which may not be the case.

package

default: ''

If specified, all test-suites will be prefixed with the given package name. NOTE: replaceWithUnicodeDot option does not apply to package and . can be used to specify package hierarchy.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial