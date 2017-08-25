A reporter for TAP.
{
"scripts": {
"test": "tape test/*.js | tap-summary"
}
}
--no-ansi Disable ANSI formatting
--no-progress Disable progress output during tests
var summarize = require('tap-summary')
var fs = require('fs')
fs.createReadStream('test.tap')
.pipe(summarize({
ansi: true,
progress: true,
}))
.pipe(process.stdout)
Also, the default formatter could be replaced with custom ones.
var reporter = require('tap-summary').reporter()
var fs = require('fs')
fs.createReadStream('test.tap')
.pipe(customize(reporter))
.pipe(process.stdout)
The
reporter is a
Duplex,
which consumes the TAP input and output nothing by default.
However, it emits the following events during the process,
so that
customize could listen to them and add something into the output.
Details about the
test and
assertion object could be found here.
The
stats object:
var stats = {
// the total time (ms) it takes
duration: duration,
// the total number of assertions planned
planned: res.plans.reduce(function (p, c) {
return c.to - c.from + 1 + p;
}, 0),
// the actual total number of assertions found
assertions: res.asserts.length,
// the number of successful assertions
pass: res.pass.length,
// the number of failed assertions
fail: res.fail.length,
// the number of comments found
comments: res.comments.length,
}
fails will be
null unless
stats.fail > 0:
{
testName: [failedAssertion]
}
comments will be
null unless
stats.comments > 0:
{
testName: [comment]
}