A reporter for TAP.

Example

Usage

{ "scripts" : { "test" : "tape test/*.js | tap-summary" } }

CLI Options

- -no-ansi Disable ANSI formatting - -no-progress Disable progress output during tests

API

var summarize = require ( 'tap-summary' ) var fs = require ( 'fs' ) fs.createReadStream( 'test.tap' ) .pipe(summarize({ ansi : true , progress : true , })) .pipe(process.stdout)

Also, the default formatter could be replaced with custom ones.

var reporter = require ( 'tap-summary' ).reporter() var fs = require ( 'fs' ) fs.createReadStream( 'test.tap' ) .pipe(customize(reporter)) .pipe(process.stdout)

The reporter is a Duplex , which consumes the TAP input and output nothing by default. However, it emits the following events during the process, so that customize could listen to them and add something into the output.

reporter.on('test.start', test => {}). Fired when a new test detected.

reporter.on('test.end', test => {}). Fired when the end of a test reached.

reporter.on('test.assert', (assertion, test) => {}). Fired when a new assertion found.

reporter.on('summary', (stats, fails, comments) => {}). Fired when all TAP input has been processed.

Details about the test and assertion object could be found here.

The stats object:

var stats = { duration : duration, planned : res.plans.reduce( function ( p, c ) { return c.to - c.from + 1 + p; }, 0 ), assertions : res.asserts.length, pass : res.pass.length, fail : res.fail.length, comments : res.comments.length, }

fails will be null unless stats.fail > 0 :

{ testName : [failedAssertion] }

comments will be null unless stats.comments > 0 :