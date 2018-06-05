Formatted TAP output like Mocha's spec reporter
npm install tap-spec --save-dev
var test = require('tape');
var tapSpec = require('tap-spec');
test.createStream()
.pipe(tapSpec())
.pipe(process.stdout);
package.json
{
"name": "module-name",
"scripts": {
"test": "node ./test/tap-test.js | tap-spec"
}
}
Then run with
npm test
Terminal
tape test/index.js | node_modules/.bin/tap-spec
Testling
npm install testling -g
testling test/index.js | node_modules/.bin/tap-spec
The description says for mocha, but this works for any test runner that outputs tap format, which is most of them. Super easy to use and clean minimal output. Just pipe into it.