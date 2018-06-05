Ilya Radchenko ● Traverse City, MI ● 33 Rating s ● 37 Review s ● Enjoy building products with @emberjs. Lead product developer @appgeo. Interested in the decentralized web (@beakerbrowser)

February 1, 2021

The description says for mocha, but this works for any test runner that outputs tap format, which is most of them. Super easy to use and clean minimal output. Just pipe into it.