ts

tap-spec

by Scott Corgan
5.0.0 (see all)

Formatted TAP output like Mocha's spec reporter

Popularity

Downloads/wk

56.3K

GitHub Stars

275

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Average Rating

5.0/5
knownasilya

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

tap-spec NPM version NPM download count

iterm - 2 bash - may 29 2015 at 10 17 am screen shot

Install

npm install tap-spec --save-dev

Usage

Streaming

var test = require('tape');
var tapSpec = require('tap-spec');

test.createStream()
  .pipe(tapSpec())
  .pipe(process.stdout);

CLI

package.json

{
  "name": "module-name",
  "scripts": {
    "test": "node ./test/tap-test.js | tap-spec"
  }
}

Then run with npm test

Terminal

tape test/index.js | node_modules/.bin/tap-spec

Testling

npm install testling -g
testling test/index.js | node_modules/.bin/tap-spec

100
Ilya RadchenkoTraverse City, MI33 Ratings37 Reviews
Enjoy building products with @emberjs. Lead product developer @appgeo. Interested in the decentralized web (@beakerbrowser)
February 1, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

The description says for mocha, but this works for any test runner that outputs tap format, which is most of them. Super easy to use and clean minimal output. Just pipe into it.

0

