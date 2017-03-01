openbase logo
tap-nyan

by Calvin Metcalf
1.1.0 (see all)

tap -> nyan

Readme

tap-nyan

NYAN TAP output inspired by blatantly copied from Mocha's nyan reporter with much tap material taken from Scott Corgan's awesome tap-spec reporter. Very rough at the moment.

screen shot

Colors

The Nyan cat color scheme will automatically be downgraded to ANSI on terminals that doesn't support 256 colors.

For CLI color options see the supports-color module.

Install

npm install tap-nyan --save-dev

Usage

packge.json

{
  "name": "module-name",
  "scripts": {
    "test": "node ./test/tap-test.js | tnyan"
  }
}

Then run with npm test

Terminal

node test/test.js | node_modules/.bin/tnyan

Testling

npm install testling -g
testling test/test.js | node_modules/.bin/tnyan

