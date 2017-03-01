NYAN TAP output inspired by blatantly copied from Mocha's nyan reporter with much tap material taken from Scott Corgan's awesome tap-spec reporter. Very rough at the moment.

Colors

The Nyan cat color scheme will automatically be downgraded to ANSI on terminals that doesn't support 256 colors.

For CLI color options see the supports-color module.

Install

npm install tap-nyan --save-dev

Usage

packge.json

{ "name" : "module-name" , "scripts" : { "test" : "node ./test/tap-test.js | tnyan" } }

Then run with npm test

Terminal

node test /test.js | node_modules/.bin/tnyan

Testling