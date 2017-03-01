NYAN TAP output
inspired by blatantly copied from Mocha's nyan reporter with much tap material taken from Scott Corgan's awesome tap-spec reporter. Very rough at the moment.
Colors
The Nyan cat color scheme will automatically be downgraded to ANSI on terminals that doesn't support 256 colors.
For CLI color options see the supports-color module.
npm install tap-nyan --save-dev
packge.json
{
"name": "module-name",
"scripts": {
"test": "node ./test/tap-test.js | tnyan"
}
}
Then run with
npm test
Terminal
node test/test.js | node_modules/.bin/tnyan
Testling
npm install testling -g
testling test/test.js | node_modules/.bin/tnyan