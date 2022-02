Tap Nirvana - Proper Reporter

A TAP reporter optimized for developer comfort above anything else. Works with any TAP-compatible test runner, such as tape or blue-tape (the promisified version of tape).

Snippet from a package.json:

"devDependencies" : { "blue-tape" : "^1.0.0" , "tap-nirvana" : "^1.0.5" , "nyc" : "^11.3.0" }, "scripts" : { "test" : "nyc blue-tape test/**/*.js | tap-nirvana " }

Color-coded diffs of complex objects for easy expected/actual analysis Laser-sharp pointer to where exceptions occured Usually gets out of your way and reduces noise.

Screenshot

Credit

TAP Nirvana is a fork of Tap-Spec