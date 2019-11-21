Merge TAP 13 streams.
Re-numbers tests and test plans to remove conficts. The test plan (e.g.
1..5) line is emitted last. Can be used from the command line or as a
module. Streams everything, so it can process concurrently with the TAP
producers.
Only asserts, plans and the version header lines are parsed. Everything else is left alone, so extras like YAML blocks or subtests will work.
cat <(tapProducer1) <(tapProducer2) | tap-merge
or otherwise concatenate two TAP streams and feed them on
stdin to
tap-merge.
var tapMerge = require("tap-merge");
process.stdin // or any readable stream
.pipe(tapMerge())
.pipe(process.stdout); // or any writable stream
If you want to give it multiple streams one after the other, use a module like multistream.
Input (two TAP streams, one after the other):
TAP version 13
1..3
# first test
ok 1 - yep
# second test
ok 2 - yep
# third test
ok 3 - yep
TAP version 13
1..2
not ok 1 - fail
ok 2 - just fine
Output (one TAP stream; conflicts resolved):
TAP version 13
# first test
ok 1 - yep
# second test
ok 2 - yep
# third test
ok 3 - yep
not ok 4 - fail
ok 5 - just fine
1..5
Doesn't do validation. Provide valid input.
ISC.