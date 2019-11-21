Merge TAP 13 streams.

Re-numbers tests and test plans to remove conficts. The test plan (e.g. 1..5 ) line is emitted last. Can be used from the command line or as a module. Streams everything, so it can process concurrently with the TAP producers.

Only asserts, plans and the version header lines are parsed. Everything else is left alone, so extras like YAML blocks or subtests will work.

CLI usage

cat <(tapProducer1) <(tapProducer2) | tap-merge

or otherwise concatenate two TAP streams and feed them on stdin to tap-merge .

Module usage

var tapMerge = require ( "tap-merge" ); process.stdin .pipe(tapMerge()) .pipe(process.stdout);

If you want to give it multiple streams one after the other, use a module like multistream.

Example

Input (two TAP streams, one after the other):

TAP version 13 1 ..3 ok 1 - yep ok 2 - yep ok 3 - yep TAP version 13 1 ..2 not ok 1 - fail ok 2 - just fine

Output (one TAP stream; conflicts resolved):

TAP version 13 ok 1 - yep ok 2 - yep ok 3 - yep not ok 4 - fail ok 5 - just fine 1 ..5

Limitations

Doesn't do validation. Provide valid input.

License

ISC.