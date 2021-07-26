Silly small, silly easy junit output formatter for tap.

Works with tape and other tap based tests just pipe it into tap-junit

Parameters

-c, --classname - The name you want to apply to the testsuite element (if not set no name is given to the output testsuite)

- The name you want to apply to the element (if not set no name is given to the output testsuite) -o, --output - designate where you want the .xml results to output If you do not specify an output then results will be displayed within the terminal

- designate where you want the .xml results to output -n, --name - value provided will be the name of the output.xml file, otherwise defaults to tap.xml

- value provided will be the name of the file, otherwise defaults to -s, --suite - sets the main test suite name defaults to Tap-Junit if not passed

- sets the main test suite name defaults to Tap-Junit if not passed -v, --version - displays the current tap-junit version

- displays the current tap-junit version -i, --input - Specify a specific tap txt input file to transform

- Specify a specific tap txt input file to transform -p, --pretty - Specify if you want the output xml to be prettified or not this is false by default

Installation

npm i -D tap-junit

Usage

tape test /*.js | tap-junit --output output/ test node test.js | ./node_modules/tap-junit/bin/tap-junit --output output/ test tap-junit -o output/tests -n nontape < src/ test /non-tape.tap tape tests/thing.js | tap-junit > output/thing.xml tap-junit -i tap.txt -s suite-name

You can now use custom extensions (in version 3.1.0+) simply add the extension to the end of your file name. If none is provided tap-junit will still default to .xml

tape test/*.js | tap-junit -o output/tests -n tape.xuni

The above will create a file called tape.xuni in the output/tests directory with the results inside.

Output

Tap-Junit currently follows this spec on junit syntax/layout

< testsuites tests = "4" name = "Tap-Junit" failures = "2" > < testsuite tests = "4" failures = "2" skipped = "1" > < testcase id = "1" name = "test is equal" /> < testcase id = "2" name = "test skip extra # SKIP" > < skipped /> </ testcase > < testcase id = "3" name = "should not be equal" /> < testcase id = "4" name = "should be equal" /> </ testsuite > </ testsuites >

So Tap Junit takes a tape style assumption when it comes to comments. That being, when a comment appears before a test (because that's how tape labels its tap output) it will be registered as a comment for that test, but the issue here is that you may lose placed comments in your tap files.

At the moment, I'm still trying to figure out a decent way to handle comments and record them. Keep this in mind that only a single comment before each test will currently be recorded for a system-out tag.

If you have ideas on how to better handle this, don't hesitate to reach out!