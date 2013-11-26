detect when tap output is finished
Normally with tap-parser the
'results' event fires only after the stream is closed. This module lets you
detect whether a stream seems closed without waiting for the
'end' event.
Given this tap output in
tap_output.txt:
TAP version 13
# wait
ok 1 (unnamed assert)
not ok 2 should be equal
---
operator: equal
expected: 5
actual: 4
...
1..2
# tests 2
# pass 1
# fail 1
and given this script that pipes stdin into the finished stream:
var finished = require('tap-finished');
var stream = finished(function (results) {
console.dir(results);
});
process.stdin.pipe(stream);
We'll use
cat to create a stream that contains the tap output but doesn't end
and then pipe that to the script:
$ cat tap_output.txt /dev/stdin | node stream.js
{ ok: false,
asserts:
[ { ok: true, number: 1, name: '(unnamed assert)' },
{ ok: false, number: 2, name: 'should be equal' } ],
pass: [ { ok: true, number: 1, name: '(unnamed assert)' } ],
fail: [ { ok: false, number: 2, name: 'should be equal' } ],
errors: [],
plan: { start: 1, end: 2 } }
^C
Even though the
'end' message never came, we still got the parsed results.
Yay!
var finished = require('tap-finished')
Return a writable stream
ws that consumes tap input.
cb(results) fires with the
results from
tap-parser
when the stream seems finished or when the
'end' event occurs.
opts.wait controls how long to wait in milliseconds for more input before
firing the
cb if the
'end' event doesn't fire.
With npm do:
npm install tap-finished
You can use this module in the browser with browserify.
MIT