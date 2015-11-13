Make your
touchstart event listeners into a
tap event listener!
What is "correct" behavior? The
tap event:
click event.
var tap = require('tap-event')
var el = document.querySelector('#container')
// the event you want to handle
function changeLocation(e) {
// e.preventDefault() is already called!
location.href = this.href
}
// wrap the listener
var listener = tap(changeLocation)
// listen to `touchstart`
el.addEventListener('touchstart', listener)
// remove the listener
el.removeEventListener('touchstart', listener)
or, more succinctly:
document.querySelector('#container').addEventListener('touchstart', tap(function (e) {
location.href = this.href
}))
To set a custom timeout (default is
200ms), you have two options:
// set globally
tap.timeout = 300
// set per instance
tap(function (e) {
}, {
timeout: 300
})