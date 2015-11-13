Tap Event

Make your touchstart event listeners into a tap event listener!

What is "correct" behavior? The tap event:

shouldn't be triggered until the user removes his/her finger from the surface of the screen.

shouldn't be triggered when the user moves his/her finger at all (ie it should not interfere with drag events).

shouldn't be triggered if there's ever more than a single finger on the surface at all.

should never trigger the click event.

API

var tap = require ( 'tap-event' ) var el = document .querySelector( '#container' ) function changeLocation ( e ) { location.href = this .href } var listener = tap(changeLocation) el.addEventListener( 'touchstart' , listener) el.removeEventListener( 'touchstart' , listener)

or, more succinctly:

document .querySelector( '#container' ).addEventListener( 'touchstart' , tap( function ( e ) { location.href = this .href }))

To set a custom timeout (default is 200ms ), you have two options: