TAP output formatter using difflet for inequality errors.

Installation

npm install -g tap-difflet npm install tap-difflet --save-dev

Usage

tape test/*.js | tap-difflet [options] Options: -p --pessimistic Only output failed tests. -v --version Print the version of tap-difflet. -h --help Show this.

It also can be used inside node code

var tapDifflet = require('tap-difflet'); var formatter = tapDifflet({ pessimistic: true // Only output failed tests. `false` by default. });

Output

