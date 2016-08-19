openbase logo
td

tap-diff

by Kohei
0.1.1

👯‍♀️ The most human-friendly TAP reporter.

Overview

Categories

Readme

tap-diff

The most human-friendly TAP reporter.

Screenshot

Screenshot

How to use

You can use tap-diff in the same way as other TAP reporters.

npm install -g tap-diff

tape ./*.test.js | tap-diff

tap-diff uses chalk for adding color, which automatically detects color terminals. If you're piping the output and want to force color:

FORCE_COLOR=t tape ./*.test.js | tap-diff

Or use with createStream():

'use strict'

const test = require('tape')
const tapDiff = require('tap-diff')

test.createStream()
  .pipe(tapDiff())
  .pipe(process.stdout)

test('timing test', (t) => {
  t.plan(2)
  t.equal(typeof Date.now, 'function')
  var start = Date.now()

  setTimeout(() => {
    t.equal(Date.now() - start, 100)
  }, 100)
})

License

