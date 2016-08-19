The most human-friendly TAP reporter.
You can use tap-diff in the same way as other TAP reporters.
npm install -g tap-diff
tape ./*.test.js | tap-diff
tap-diff uses chalk for adding color, which automatically detects color terminals. If you're piping the output and want to force color:
FORCE_COLOR=t tape ./*.test.js | tap-diff
Or use with
createStream():
'use strict'
const test = require('tape')
const tapDiff = require('tap-diff')
test.createStream()
.pipe(tapDiff())
.pipe(process.stdout)
test('timing test', (t) => {
t.plan(2)
t.equal(typeof Date.now, 'function')
var start = Date.now()
setTimeout(() => {
t.equal(Date.now() - start, 100)
}, 100)
})
MIT