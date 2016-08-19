The most human-friendly TAP reporter.

How to use

You can use tap-diff in the same way as other TAP reporters.

npm install -g tap-diff

tape ./ *.test.js | tap-diff

tap-diff uses chalk for adding color, which automatically detects color terminals. If you're piping the output and want to force color:

FORCE_COLOR =t tape ./*.test.js | tap-diff

Or use with createStream() :

const test = require ( 'tape' ) const tapDiff = require ( 'tap-diff' ) test.createStream() .pipe(tapDiff()) .pipe(process.stdout) test( 'timing test' , (t) => { t.plan( 2 ) t.equal( typeof Date .now, 'function' ) var start = Date .now() setTimeout( () => { t.equal( Date .now() - start, 100 ) }, 100 ) })

License

MIT