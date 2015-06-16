(Click for a live demo)

Prettify TAP output in Chrome/FireFox DevTools console. Works best with tape.

Comes in the form of a Browserify plugin, so you don't need to change your source code during development. PRs for other integrations (Babel, Webpack) welcome.

Install

You can install with npm:

npm install tap-dev-tool --save-dev

Usage

browserify

The preferred way of using this is with a plugin during development. After installing, you can use it with browserify like this:

browserify index.js --plugin tap-dev-tool > bundle.js

Works well during development with watchify and budo.

require hook

If you don't want to use the plugin, you can require the tool somewhere at the start of your application.

require ( 'tap-dev-tool/register' ) var test = require ( 'tape' ) test( 'should do something' , function ( t ) { ... })

See Also

budo - fast browser development

hihat - launches DevTools in a new process

tap-browser-el

tap-browser-color

tap-console-parser

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.