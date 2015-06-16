Prettify TAP output in Chrome/FireFox DevTools console. Works best with tape.
Comes in the form of a Browserify plugin, so you don't need to change your source code during development. PRs for other integrations (Babel, Webpack) welcome.
You can install with npm:
npm install tap-dev-tool --save-dev
The preferred way of using this is with a plugin during development. After installing, you can use it with browserify like this:
browserify index.js --plugin tap-dev-tool > bundle.js
Works well during development with watchify and budo.
If you don't want to use the plugin, you can require the tool somewhere at the start of your application.
require('tap-dev-tool/register')
var test = require('tape')
test('should do something', function (t) {
...
})
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.