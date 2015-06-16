openbase logo
tap-dev-tool

by Jam3
1.3.0 (see all)

prettifies TAP in the browser's console

npm
GitHub
314

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

tap-dev-tool

experimental

(Click for a live demo)

Prettify TAP output in Chrome/FireFox DevTools console. Works best with tape.

fail

Comes in the form of a Browserify plugin, so you don't need to change your source code during development. PRs for other integrations (Babel, Webpack) welcome.

Install

You can install with npm:

npm install tap-dev-tool --save-dev

Usage

NPM

browserify

The preferred way of using this is with a plugin during development. After installing, you can use it with browserify like this:

browserify index.js --plugin tap-dev-tool > bundle.js

Works well during development with watchify and budo.

require hook

If you don't want to use the plugin, you can require the tool somewhere at the start of your application.

require('tap-dev-tool/register')

var test = require('tape')

test('should do something', function (t) { 
  ...
})

See Also

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

