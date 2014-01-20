A super simple tap/tape reporter that changes the body tag background color depending on if the tests are passing, failing, or pending.
This is meant for live-coding or environments where you want a big swath of color when your test status changes.
Best used with requirebin.
// Executing immediately intercepts (and still passes) console.log output
var undo = require('tap-browser-color')();
var tape = require('tape');
test('yep', function(t) {
t.ok('whatup');
t.end();
});
// Entirely optional, this just removes the `console.log` intercept.
// Probably pretty useless.
undo();
MIT