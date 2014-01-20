openbase logo
tbc

tap-browser-color

by Drew Petersen
0.1.2 (see all)

A simple reporter for tap/tape that makes the body tag yellow/red/green if pending/failing/passing.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

835

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

tap-browser-color

A super simple tap/tape reporter that changes the body tag background color depending on if the tests are passing, failing, or pending.

Live example!

Animation of requirebin example

This is meant for live-coding or environments where you want a big swath of color when your test status changes.

Usage

Best used with requirebin.

// Executing immediately intercepts (and still passes) console.log output
var undo = require('tap-browser-color')();
var tape = require('tape');

test('yep', function(t) {
  t.ok('whatup');
  t.end();
});

// Entirely optional, this just removes the `console.log` intercept.
// Probably pretty useless.
undo();

License

MIT

