A super simple tap/tape reporter that changes the body tag background color depending on if the tests are passing, failing, or pending.

Live example!

This is meant for live-coding or environments where you want a big swath of color when your test status changes.

Usage

Best used with requirebin.

var undo = require ( 'tap-browser-color' )(); var tape = require ( 'tape' ); test( 'yep' , function ( t ) { t.ok( 'whatup' ); t.end(); }); undo();

License

MIT