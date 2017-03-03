Abort TAP test runners on the first failing assertion.
Similar to mocha's
--bail.
With tap-bail:
$ make test | tap-bail
TAP version 13
# test.js
# TAP version 13
# success
not ok 1 (unnamed assert)
---
file: /Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/test.js
line: 5
column: 5
stack:
- getCaller (/Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/node_modules/tap/lib/tap-assert.js:418:17)
- Function.assert (/Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/node_modules/tap/lib/tap-assert.js:21:16)
- Test._testAssert [as ok] (/Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/node_modules/tap/lib/tap-test.js:87:16)
- Test.src (/Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/test.js:5:5)
- Test.EventEmitter.emit (events.js:117:20)
- Test.emit (/Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/node_modules/tap/lib/tap-test.js:104:8)
- GlobalHarness.Harness.process (/Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/node_modules/tap/lib/tap-harness.js:87:13)
- process._tickCallback (node.js:415:13)
- Function.Module.runMain (module.js:499:11)
- startup (node.js:119:16)
...
Without tap-bail:
$ make test
TAP version 13
# test.js
# TAP version 13
# success
not ok 1 (unnamed assert)
---
file: /Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/test.js
line: 5
column: 5
stack:
- getCaller (/Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/node_modules/tap/lib/tap-assert.js:418:17)
- Function.assert (/Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/node_modules/tap/lib/tap-assert.js:21:16)
- Test._testAssert [as ok] (/Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/node_modules/tap/lib/tap-test.js:87:16)
- Test.src (/Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/test.js:5:5)
- Test.EventEmitter.emit (events.js:117:20)
- Test.emit (/Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/node_modules/tap/lib/tap-test.js:104:8)
- GlobalHarness.Harness.process (/Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/node_modules/tap/lib/tap-harness.js:87:13)
- process._tickCallback (node.js:415:13)
- Function.Module.runMain (module.js:499:11)
- startup (node.js:119:16)
...
ok 2 should be equal
ok 3 should be equal
# fail
ok 4 should be equal
ok 5 (unnamed assert)
# tests 5
# pass 4
# fail 1
ok 6 ./test.js
1..6
# tests 6
# pass 5
# fail 1
make: *** [test] Error 1
Since all tap-bail needs is TAP output it works with any language and any TAP producing library.
When using the node
tap module, be sure to pass
--tap in order not to
get the abbreviated output:
$ tap --tap test.js | tap-bail
$ npm install -g tap-bail
MIT