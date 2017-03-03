Abort TAP test runners on the first failing assertion.

Similar to mocha's --bail .

Example

With tap-bail:

$ make test | tap-bail TAP version 13 not ok 1 (unnamed assert) --- file: /Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/test.js line: 5 column: 5 stack: - getCaller (/Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/node_modules/tap/lib/tap-assert.js:418:17) - Function.assert (/Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/node_modules/tap/lib/tap-assert.js:21:16) - Test._testAssert [as ok] (/Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/node_modules/tap/lib/tap-test.js:87:16) - Test.src (/Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/test.js:5:5) - Test.EventEmitter.emit (events.js:117:20) - Test.emit (/Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/node_modules/tap/lib/tap-test.js:104:8) - GlobalHarness.Harness.process (/Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/node_modules/tap/lib/tap-harness.js:87:13) - process._tickCallback (node.js:415:13) - Function.Module.runMain (module.js:499:11) - startup (node.js:119:16) ...

Without tap-bail:

$ make test TAP version 13 not ok 1 (unnamed assert) --- file: /Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/test.js line: 5 column: 5 stack: - getCaller (/Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/node_modules/tap/lib/tap-assert.js:418:17) - Function.assert (/Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/node_modules/tap/lib/tap-assert.js:21:16) - Test._testAssert [as ok] (/Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/node_modules/tap/lib/tap-test.js:87:16) - Test.src (/Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/test.js:5:5) - Test.EventEmitter.emit (events.js:117:20) - Test.emit (/Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/node_modules/tap/lib/tap-test.js:104:8) - GlobalHarness.Harness.process (/Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/node_modules/tap/lib/tap-harness.js:87:13) - process._tickCallback (node.js:415:13) - Function.Module.runMain (module.js:499:11) - startup (node.js:119:16) ... ok 2 should be equal ok 3 should be equal ok 4 should be equal ok 5 (unnamed assert) ok 6 ./test.js 1..6 make: *** [ test ] Error 1

Compatibility

Since all tap-bail needs is TAP output it works with any language and any TAP producing library.

When using the node tap module, be sure to pass --tap in order not to get the abbreviated output:

$ tap --tap test.js | tap-bail

Installation

$ npm install -g tap-bail

License

MIT