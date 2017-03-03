openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tb

tap-bail

by Julian Gruber
1.0.0 (see all)

Bail out when the first TAP test fails

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

tap-bail

Abort TAP test runners on the first failing assertion.

Similar to mocha's --bail.

build status

Example

With tap-bail:

$ make test | tap-bail
TAP version 13
# test.js
# TAP version 13
# success
not ok 1 (unnamed assert)
  ---
    file:   /Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/test.js
    line:   5
    column: 5
    stack:
      - getCaller (/Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/node_modules/tap/lib/tap-assert.js:418:17)
      - Function.assert (/Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/node_modules/tap/lib/tap-assert.js:21:16)
      - Test._testAssert [as ok] (/Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/node_modules/tap/lib/tap-test.js:87:16)
      - Test.src (/Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/test.js:5:5)
      - Test.EventEmitter.emit (events.js:117:20)
      - Test.emit (/Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/node_modules/tap/lib/tap-test.js:104:8)
      - GlobalHarness.Harness.process (/Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/node_modules/tap/lib/tap-harness.js:87:13)
      - process._tickCallback (node.js:415:13)
      - Function.Module.runMain (module.js:499:11)
      - startup (node.js:119:16)
  ...

Without tap-bail:

$ make test
TAP version 13
# test.js
# TAP version 13
# success
not ok 1 (unnamed assert)
  ---
    file:   /Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/test.js
    line:   5
    column: 5
    stack:
      - getCaller (/Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/node_modules/tap/lib/tap-assert.js:418:17)
      - Function.assert (/Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/node_modules/tap/lib/tap-assert.js:21:16)
      - Test._testAssert [as ok] (/Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/node_modules/tap/lib/tap-test.js:87:16)
      - Test.src (/Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/test.js:5:5)
      - Test.EventEmitter.emit (events.js:117:20)
      - Test.emit (/Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/node_modules/tap/lib/tap-test.js:104:8)
      - GlobalHarness.Harness.process (/Users/julian/pro/tap-bail/node_modules/tap/lib/tap-harness.js:87:13)
      - process._tickCallback (node.js:415:13)
      - Function.Module.runMain (module.js:499:11)
      - startup (node.js:119:16)
  ...
ok 2 should be equal
ok 3 should be equal
# fail
ok 4 should be equal
ok 5 (unnamed assert)
# tests 5
# pass  4
# fail  1
ok 6 ./test.js


1..6
# tests 6
# pass  5
# fail  1
make: *** [test] Error 1

Compatibility

Since all tap-bail needs is TAP output it works with any language and any TAP producing library.

When using the node tap module, be sure to pass --tap in order not to get the abbreviated output:

$ tap --tap test.js | tap-bail

Installation

$ npm install -g tap-bail

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial