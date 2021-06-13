Tannin

Tannin is a gettext localization library.

Inspired by Jed, it is built to be largely compatible with Jed-formatted locale data, and even offers a Jed drop-in replacement compatibility shim to easily convert an existing project. Contrasted with Jed, it is more heavily optimized for performance and bundle size. While Jed works well with one-off translations, it suffers in single-page applications with repeated rendering of elements. Using Tannin, you can expect a bundle size 20% that of Jed (984 bytes gzipped) and upwards of 330x better performance (see benchmarks). It does so without sacrificing the safety of plural forms evaluation, using a hand-crafted expression parser in place of the verbose compiled grammar included in Jed.

Furthermore, the project is architected as a mono-repo, published on npm under the @tannin scope. These modules can be used standalone, with or without Tannin. For example, you may find value in @tannin/compile for creating an expression evaluator, or @tannin/sprintf as a minimal printf string formatter.

The following modules are available:

Installation

Using npm as a package manager:

npm install tannin

Otherwise, download a pre-built copy from unpkg:

https://unpkg.com/tannin/dist/tannin.min.js

Usage

Construct a new instance of Tannin , passing locale data in the form of a Jed-formatted JSON object.

The returned Tannin instance includes the fully-qualified dcnpgettext function to retrieve a translated string.

import Tannin from 'tannin' ; const i18n = new Tannin({ the_domain : { '' : { domain : 'the_domain' , lang : 'en' , plural_forms : 'nplurals=2; plural=(n != 1);' , }, example : [ 'singular translation' , 'plural translation' ], }, }); i18n.dcnpgettext( 'the_domain' , undefined , 'example' );

Tannin accepts plural_forms both as a standard gettext plural forms string or as a function which, given a number, should return the (zero-based) plural form index. Providing plural_forms as a function can yield a performance gain of approximately 8x for plural evaluation.

For example, consider the following "default" English (untranslated) initialization:

const i18n = new Tannin({ messages : { '' : { domain : 'messages' , plural_forms : ( n ) => (n === 1 ? 0 : 1 ), }, }, }); i18n.dcnpgettext( 'messages' , undefined , 'example' , 'examples' , 1 ); i18n.dcnpgettext( 'messages' , undefined , 'example' , 'examples' , 2 );

Jed Compatibility

For a more human-friendly API, or to more easily transition an existing project, consider using @tannin/compat as a drop-in replacement for Jed.

import Jed from '@tannin/compat' ; const i18n = new Jed({ locale_data : { the_domain : { '' : { domain : 'the_domain' , lang : 'en' , plural_forms : 'nplurals=2; plural=(n != 1);' , }, example : [ 'singular translation' , 'plural translation' ], }, }, domain : 'the_domain' , }); i18n.translate( 'example' ).fetch();

Benchmarks

The following benchmarks are performed in Node 10.16.0 on a MacBook Pro (2019), 2.4 GHz 8-Core Intel Core i9, 32 GB 2400 MHz DDR4 RAM.

Singular Tannin x 216 ,670,213 ops/sec ±0.73% (90 runs sampled) Tannin (Optimized Default) x 219 ,477,869 ops/sec ±0.32% (96 runs sampled) Jed x 58 ,730,499 ops/sec ±0.34% (96 runs sampled) Singular (Untranslated) Tannin x 75 ,835,743 ops/sec ±1.26% (96 runs sampled) Tannin (Optimized Default) x 76 ,474,169 ops/sec ±0.61% (92 runs sampled) Jed x 241 ,632 ops/sec ±0.73% (96 runs sampled) Plural Tannin x 7 ,108,006 ops/sec ±0.96% (95 runs sampled) Tannin (Optimized Default) x 51 ,658,190 ops/sec ±1.25% (94 runs sampled) Jed x 236 ,797 ops/sec ±0.98% (97 runs sampled)

To run benchmarks on your own machine:

git clone https://github.com/aduth/tannin.git cd tannin npm install node packages/tannin/benchmark

License

Copyright 2019-2020 Andrew Duthie

Released under the MIT License.