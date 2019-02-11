openbase logo
tam

tamper

by Felix Gnass
1.1.0

Node.js middleware to capture and modify response bodies

Overview

Readme

tamper

Node.js middleware to capture and modify response bodies

Installation

npm install tamper

Usage

var tamper = require('tamper');

app.use(tamper(function(req, res) {

  // Look at the request or the response headers and decide what to do.

  // In this case we only want to modify html responses:
  if (res.getHeader('Content-Type') != 'text/html') {

    // When returning a falsy value processing will continue as usual
    // without any performance impact.
    return;
  }

  // Return a function in order to capture and modify the response body:
  return function(body) {
    // The function may either return a Promise or a string
    return body.replace(/foo/g, 'bar');
  };

});

License

MIT

