npm install tamper
var tamper = require('tamper');
app.use(tamper(function(req, res) {
// Look at the request or the response headers and decide what to do.
// In this case we only want to modify html responses:
if (res.getHeader('Content-Type') != 'text/html') {
// When returning a falsy value processing will continue as usual
// without any performance impact.
return;
}
// Return a function in order to capture and modify the response body:
return function(body) {
// The function may either return a Promise or a string
return body.replace(/foo/g, 'bar');
};
});
