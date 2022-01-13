Tâmia is a tiny React component library with themable primitives that you can use to quickly start working on a new project.
There are a few other things made specifically for Tâmia:
Link component with Tâmia styles
npm install tamia styled-components
Copy the default theme to
src/theme.tsx and modify it according to your taste:
Create
src/styled.d.ts and import there your theme:
import theme from './theme';
type ThemeInterface = typeof theme;
declare module 'styled-components' {
// eslint-disable-next-line @typescript-eslint/no-empty-interface
interface DefaultTheme extends ThemeInterface {}
}
import React from 'react';
import { TamiaRoot } from 'tamia';
import theme from './theme';
const Root = ({ children }) => (
<TamiaRoot theme={theme}>{children}</TamiaRoot>
);
export default Root;
Tâmia is a chipmunk in Portuguese. It refers to Squirrelstrap, my love of small cheeky creatures and “Chip ’n Dale Rescue Rangers” (which is exactly framework’s aim).
Tâmia has evolved from a folder on my disk with a few CSS and JS files that I copypasted to every new project in 2000s. Notable iterations are:
The MIT License, see the included License.md file.