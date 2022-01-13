Tâmia

Tâmia is a tiny React component library with themable primitives that you can use to quickly start working on a new project.

Based on

There are a few other things made specifically for Tâmia:

tamia-gatsby-link: Render Gatsby Link component with Tâmia styles

component with Tâmia styles eslint-config-tamia: ESLint config

Documentation

Documentation is here.

Getting started

Install Tâmia and peer dependencies:

npm install tamia styled-components

Create a theme.

Copy the default theme to src/theme.tsx and modify it according to your taste:

Type your theme.

Create src/styled.d.ts and import there your theme:

import theme from './theme' ; type ThemeInterface = typeof theme; declare module 'styled-components' { interface DefaultTheme extends ThemeInterface {} }

Wrap your app in a root container:

import React from 'react' ; import { TamiaRoot } from 'tamia' ; import theme from './theme' ; const Root = ( { children } ) => ( < TamiaRoot theme = {theme} > {children} </ TamiaRoot > ); export default Root;

The Name

Tâmia is a chipmunk in Portuguese. It refers to Squirrelstrap, my love of small cheeky creatures and “Chip ’n Dale Rescue Rangers” (which is exactly framework’s aim).

History

Tâmia has evolved from a folder on my disk with a few CSS and JS files that I copypasted to every new project in 2000s. Notable iterations are:

Grunt + Stylus + jQuery (2013)

Webpack + browser-sync + ES6/Babel + Web Components + Stylus (2016)

Webpack 2 + browser-sync + PostCSS + cssnext + CSS Modules + ES6/Babel (2017)

React + Emotion + ES6/Babel (2018)

React + styled-components + styled-system + TypeScript (2019)

License

The MIT License, see the included License.md file.