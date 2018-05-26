The
master branch is unstable because it makes comprehensive changes with v0.13. For v0.12 code, please refer to the v0.12.x branch.
This library written in TypeScript & ReactiveX/rxjs: A reactive programming library for JavaScript.
For more information about dependency Please look at the package.json.
Talkie.js contains two of the CSS and one of JavaScript.
Next code is the simplest example.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="./dist/talkie.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="./dist/talkie.theme-default.css">
</head>
<body>
<!-- Pure HTML style -->
<tk-slide layout>
<h1>Slide 1</h1>
</tk-slide>
<!-- Markdown style ( require `type` attribute ) -->
<tk-slide layout type="text/x-markdown">
# Slide 2
</tk-slide>
<script src="./dist/webcomponents-loader.js"></script>
<script src="./dist/talkie.js"></script>
<script>
window.addEventListener('WebComponentsReady', function(e) {
document.body.className += ' webcomponents-ready';
talkie.run();
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
If you use the code highlighting, you must load these files.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/highlight.js/9.12.0/styles/monokai-sublime.min.css">
<script src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/highlight.js/9.12.0/highlight.min.js"></script>
The default slide is 4:3 (width 1024px, height 768px). If you execute it with the following code, the slide ratio becomes 16:9 (width: 1366px, height 768px).
talkie.run({wide: true});
The default scrollable direction is vertical. If you execute it with the following code, the scroll direction becomes horizontal.
talkie.run({horizontal: true});
You can add
backface attribute into each slides. Image path that you specify in the backface attribute will be the background of when the slide is displayed.
<tk-slide layout
backface="background-image.jpg"
backface-filter="blur(1px) brightness(.8)">
<h1>Title</h1>
<p>foo, bar, baz, qux...</p>
</tk-slide>
backface-filter attribute is applied to the background image as CSS Filters. But using this, will occur side effect significantly to performance on mobile device.
interface TalkieOptions {
wide?: boolean; // default: false
horizontal?: boolean; // default: false
}
talkie.run(options);
When you press the f will be a full-screen mode. f or Esc Press and then exit.
Many thanks!
linkShouldBlank.
[horizontal] style for default theme.
Aozora Mincho from default style.
aria-hidden attribute to use instead of
visible,
page to
data-page.
body-bg to
data-body-bg.
no-transition to
data-no-transition.
TalkieExport.key: (charKey: string) => Observable<KeyboardEvent>.
TalkieExport.api
TalkieExport.controls
[invert] has been cut out from the specified value of the layout.
[title-invert],
[bullets-invert]
[layout=title][invert].
The MIT License (MIT)