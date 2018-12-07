Talkback is a javascript HTTP proxy that records and playbacks HTTP requests. As long as you have node.js in your environment, you can run talkback to record requests from applications written in any language/framework.
You can use it to accelerate your integration tests or run your application against a mocked server.
npm install talkback
Talkback is pretty easy to set up.
Define which host it will be proxying, which port it should listen to and where to find and save tapes.
When a request arrives to talkback, it will try to match it against a previously saved tape and quickly return the tape's response.
If no tape matches the request, it will forward it to the origin host, save the tape to disk for future uses and return the response.
const talkback = require("talkback");
//import talkback from "talkback/es6";
const opts = {
host: "https://api.myapp.com/foo",
record: talkback.Options.RecordMode.NEW,
port: 5544,
path: "./my-tapes"
};
const server = talkback(opts);
server.start(() => console.log("Talkback Started"));
Talkback can be used in 2 ways:
Returns an unstarted instance of a talkback server.
See all Options.
const talkback = talkback(options)
talkback.start(() => console.log("Talkback Started"))
talkback.close()
Returns a RequestHandler instance ready to receive requests.
See all Options.
The handler takes a request and returns a response Promise.
const talkbackHandler = await talkback.requestHandler(options)
const response = await talkbackHandler.handle(httpRequest)
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Default
|host
String
|Where to proxy unknown requests
|port
String
|Talkback port
|8080
|path
String
|Path where to load and save tapes
./tapes/
|https
Object
|HTTPS server options
|Defaults
|record
String \| Function
|Set record mode. More info
RecordMode.NEW
|fallbackMode
String \| Function
|Fallback mode for unknown requests when recording is disabled. More info
FallbackMode.NOT_FOUND
|name
String
|Server name
|Defaults to
host value
|tapeNameGenerator
Function
|Customize how a tape name is generated for new tapes.
null
|allowHeaders
[String]
|List of headers to include when matching tapes. If present, headers that are not part of the list will be ignored. By default, most headers are considered (See
ignoreHeaders)
Setting this value to
[] will disable header matching on tapes.
null
|ignoreHeaders
[String]
|List of headers to ignore when matching tapes. By default, most headers are considered
['content-length', 'host]
|ignoreQueryParams
[String]
|List of query params to ignore when matching tapes. Useful when having dynamic query params like timestamps
[]
|ignoreBody
Boolean
|Should the request body be ignored when matching tapes
false
|bodyMatcher
Function
|Customize how a request's body is matched against saved tapes. More info
null
|urlMatcher
Function
|Customize how a request's URL is matched against saved tapes. More info
null
|requestDecorator
Function
|Modify requests before they are proxied. More info
null
|responseDecorator
Function
|Modify responses before they are returned. More info
null
|tapeDecorator
Function
|Modify tapes before they are stored. More info
null
|latency
Number \| \[Number\] \| Function
|Synthetic latency for requests (in ms). More info
0
|errorRate
Number \| Function
|Probability between 0 and 100 of injecting a synthetic error. More info
0
|silent
Boolean
|Disable requests information console messages in the middle of requests
false
|summary
Boolean
|Enable exit summary of new and unused tapes at exit. More info
true
|debug
Boolean
|Enable verbose debug information
false
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Default
|enabled
Boolean
|Enables HTTPS server
false
|keyPath
String
|Path to the key file
null
|certPath
String
|Path to the cert file
null
Tapes are where talkback stores requests and their response.
They can be freely edited to match new requests or return a different response than the original. They are loaded recursively from the
path directory at startup.
Since they are only loaded on startup, any changes to a tape requires a server restart to be applied.
Tapes use the JSON5 format. JSON5 is an extensions to the JSON format that allows for very neat features like comments, trailing commas and keys without quotes.
All tapes have the following 3 properties:
|Property
|Type
|Description
|Example
|createdAt
Date
|Creation datetime of the tape
2018-12-07T02:49:53.859Z
|host
String
|Base host url used for this request. Informative, it plays no role during the matching process
https://api.github.com
|tag
String
|Custom tag to identify the tape
auth
|errorRate
Number
|Number between 0 and 100 that marks the probability of the request producing a synthetic failure. More info
10
|latency
Number \| [Number]
|Synthetic latency for requests (in ms). More info
10
|reqUncompressed
Boolean
|Whether the request body has been uncompressed
false
|resUncompressed
Boolean
|Whether the response body has been uncompressed
false
|reqHumanReadable
Boolean
|Whether the request body is in a human-readable format or base64 encoded
true
|resHumanReadable
Boolean
|Whether the response body is in a human-readable format or base64 encoded
true
In addition to talkback properties, you can define their own custom fields either by manually editing the tape file or by dynamically adding them using a custom tape decorator.
|Property
|Type
|Description
|Example
|url
String
|Url relative to the host.
/users
|method
String
|HTTP method
GET
|headers
Object\<String, String\>
|Request headers
{"content-type": "application/json", accept: "*/*"}
|body
Buffer
|Request body
Buffer.from("FOOBAR")
|Property
|Type
|Description
|Example
|status
Number
|HTTP response status code
200
|headers
Object\<String, [String]\>
|Response headers
{"content-type": ["application/json"]}
|body
Buffer
|Response body
Buffer.from("FOOBAR")
If the content type of the request or response is considered human readable and uncompressed, the body will be saved in plain text.
Otherwise, the body will be saved as a Base64 string, allowing to save binary content.
If the request or response have a JSON content-type, their body will be pretty printed as an object in the tape for easier readability.
This means differences in formatting are ignored when comparing tapes, and any special formatting in the response will be lost.
New tapes will be created under the
path directory with the name
unnamed-n.json5, where
n is the tape number.
Tapes can be renamed at will, for example to give some meaning to the scenario the tape represents.
If a custom
tapeNameGenerator is provided, it will be called to produce an alternate file path under
path that can be based on the tape contents. Note that the file extension
.json5 will be appended automatically.
function nameGenerator(tapeNumber: number, tape: Tape) {
// organize in folders by request method
// e.g. tapes/GET/unnamed-1.json5
// tapes/GET/unnamed-3.json5
// tapes/POST/unnamed-2.json5
return path.join(`${tape.req.method}`, `unnamed-${tapeNumber}`)
}
Talkback proxying and recording behavior can be controlled through the
record and
fallbackMode options.
There are 3 possible recording modes:
|Value
|Description
NEW
|If no tape matches the request, proxy it and save the response to a tape
OVERWRITE
|Always proxy the request and save the response to a tape, overwriting any existing one
DISABLED
|If a matching tape exists, return it. Otherwise, don't proxy the request and use
fallbackMode for the response
The
fallbackMode option lets you choose what to do when recording is
DISABLED and an unknown request arrives.
There are 2 possible fallback modes:
|Value
|Description
NOT_FOUND
|Log an error and return a 404 response
PROXY
|Proxy the request to
host and return its response, but don't create a tape
It is recommended to
DISABLE recording when using talkback for test running. This way, there are no side effects and broken tests fail faster.
Both options accept either one of the possible modes to be used for all requests or a function that takes the request as a parameter and returns a valid mode.
const talkback = require("talkback")
const opts = {
record: talkback.Options.RecordMode.DISABLED,
fallbackMode: (req: Req) => {
if (req.url.includes("/mytest")) {
return talkback.Options.FallbackMode.PROXY
}
return talkback.Options.FallbackMode.NOT_FOUND
}
}
By default, in order for a request to match against a saved tape, both request and tape need to have the exact same body.
There might be cases where this rule is too strict (for example, if your body contains time dependent bits) but enabling
ignoreBody is too lax.
Talkback lets you pass a custom matching function as the
bodyMatcher option.
The function will receive a saved tape and the current request, and it has to return whether they should be considered a match on their body.
Body matching is the last step when matching a tape. In order for this function to be called, everything else about the request should match the tape too (url, method, headers).
The
bodyMatcher is not called if tape and request bodies are already the same.
function bodyMatcher(tape: Tape, req: Req) {
if (tape.meta.tag === "fake-post") {
const tapeBody = JSON.parse(tape.req.body.toString());
const reqBody = JSON.parse(req.body.toString());
return tapeBody.username === reqBody.username;
}
return false;
}
In this case we are adding our own
tag property to the saved tape
meta object. This way, we are only using the custom matching logic on some specific requests, and can even have different logic for different categories of requests.
Note that both the tape's and the request's bodies are
Buffer objects.
Similar to the
bodyMatcher option, there's the
urlMatcher option, which will let you customize how a request and a tape are matched on their URL.
function urlMatcher(tape: Tape, req: Req) {
if (tape.meta.tag === "user-info") {
// Match if URL is of type /users/{username}
return !!req.url.match(/\/users\/[a-zA-Z-0-9]+/);
}
return false;
}
Talback lets you tap into the request lifecycle through the decorator options:
When the request starts, talkback will create a
MatchingContext object, which will be passed to all your decorators as an additional parameter.
It's the main way in which you can connect all your different decorator functions without having to modify the actual request/response.
The context will contain some useful properties, but you can also extend it with your own.
|Property
|Type
|Description
|Example
|id
String
|Unique id (UUID v4)
52a3cdf9-e3be-439f-b81d-4301b4f5adf0
By default, talkback will just proxy requests to the host as they are.
If you want to customize requests before they're proxied (or looked up in stored tapes) you can do so through the
requestDecorator option.
requestDecorator takes a function that will receive the original request and the context object as parameters, and should return the modified request.
function requestDecorator(req: Req, context: MatchingContext) {
requestStartTime[context.id] = new Date().getTime()
delete req.headers['accept-encoding'];
return req;
}
In this example we are using the context's id to store the request's start time to later be used by another decorator.
If you want to add dynamism to the response coming from a matching existing tape or adjust the response that the proxied server returns, you can do so by using the
responseDecorator option.
This can be useful for example if your response needs to contain an ID that gets sent on the request, or if your response has a time dependent field.
The function will receive a copy of the matching tape, the in-flight request object and the context object as parameters, and it should return the modified tape. Note that since you're receiving a copy of the matching tape, changes to the object won't persist between different requests.
Talkback will also update the
Content-Length header if it was present in the original response.
We're going to hit an
/auth endpoint, and update just the
expiration field of the JSON response that was saved in the tape to be a day from now.
function responseDecorator(tape: Tape, req: Req, context: MatchingContext) {
if (tape.meta.tag === "auth") {
const tapeBody = JSON.parse(tape.res.body.toString())
const expiration = new Date()
expiration.setDate(expiration.getDate() + 1)
const expirationEpoch = Math.floor(expiration.getTime() / 1000)
tapeBody.expiration = expirationEpoch
const newBody = JSON.stringify(tapeBody)
tape.res.body = Buffer.from(newBody)
}
return tape
}
In this example we are making use of the
meta.tag property on the saved tape to decide whether we apply the custom logic or not.
Note that both the tape's and the request's bodies are
Buffer objects, and they should be kept as such.
Before saving the tape to disk talback can call your own
tapeDecorator function where you can edit any of the tape's properties.
The function will receive the original tape and the context object as parameters, and it should return the tape to be stored.
You can use this to edit any of talkback's properties or add your own
meta fields.
function tapeDecorator(tape: Tape, context: MatchingContext) {
if (tape.req.url.includes("/auth/")) {
tape.meta.tag = "auth"
}
const originalDurationMs = new Date().getTime() - requestStartTime[context.id]
tape.meta.originalDurationMs = originalDurationMs
tape.meta.latency = [Math.floor(0.5*originalDurationMs), Math.floor(1.5*originalDurationMs)]
return tape
}
In this example we are dynamically adding a tag based on the request URL.
We are also using the context's id to retrieve the initial request time which was saved by a custom
requestDecorator and calculating how long did the request take. We store the original duration as a custom meta property, and we also set a range for the
latency feature.
By default, talkback will try to reply to requests as fast as it can, but sometimes it's useful to understand how applications behave under real-world or even undesirably high response times.
Talkback lets you control response times both at a global or at a tape level.
The
latency option will apply for all requests that match an existing tape or when using the
PROXY fallback mode.
There are 3 possible types of values:
[min, max]: Requests will take a random number of milliseconds in the given range.
(req) => latency: The function will be called for each request and it should return the desired number of milliseconds for the response time.
At the same time, tapes can define their own specific response times by adding a
latency property to the
meta object.
This property accepts both numbers and ranges and will take precedence over the global
latency option.
{
"meta": {
"createdAt": "2017-09-10T23:19:27.010Z",
"host": "http://localhost:8898",
"resHumanReadable": true,
"latency": [100, 500]
},
...
}
Similar to what the latency option does, you might want to test how your application behaves when downstream services start failing.
Talkback can aid here through the
errorRate option, by returning synthetic 503 errors back to you application.
The
errorRate option will apply for all requests that match an existing tape or when using the
PROXY fallback mode.
There are 2 possible types of values:
(req) => errorRate: The function will be called for each request and it should return the desired probability of error for that specific request.
At the same time, tapes can define their own specific error rates by adding an
errorRate property to the
meta object.
{
"meta": {
"createdAt": "2017-09-10T23:19:27.010Z",
"host": "http://localhost:8898",
"resHumanReadable": true,
"errorRate": 50
},
...
}
If you are using talkback for your test suite, you will probably have tons of different tapes after some time. It can be difficult to know if all of them are still required.
To help, when talkback exits, it will print a list of all the tapes that have NOT been used and a list of all the new tapes. If your test suite is green, you can safely delete anything that hasn't been used.
===== SUMMARY (My Server) =====
New tapes:
- unnamed-4.json5
Unused tapes:
- not-valid-request.json5
- user-profile.json5
This can be disabled with the
summary option.
MIT