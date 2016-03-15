'To start using incoming webhook, copy this url to your application'

'Incoming Webhook makes use of normal HTTP requests with a JSON payload. Copy your webhook address to third-party services to configure push notifications.'

监听事件后，可编写相应的业务逻辑代码，例如监听 service.webhook 事件，当收到来自第三方服务的 webhook 请求时，会将请求体作为参数传入事件的处理方法中