Talisman is a JavaScript library collecting algorithms, functions and various building blocks for fuzzy matching, information retrieval and natural language processing.
You can install Talisman through npm:
npm install talisman
The library's full documentation can be found here.
An extensive bibliography of the methods & functions implemented by the library can be found here.
Talisman has been published as a paper on the Journal Of Open Source Software (JOSS).
Contributions are of course welcome :)
Be sure to lint & pass the unit tests before submitting your pull request.
# Cloning the repo
git clone git@github.com:Yomguithereal/talisman.git
cd talisman
# Installing the deps
npm install
# Running the tests
npm test
# Linting the code
npm run lint
This project is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.