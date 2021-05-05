Talisman

Full documentation

Talisman is a JavaScript library collecting algorithms, functions and various building blocks for fuzzy matching, information retrieval and natural language processing.

Installation

You can install Talisman through npm:

npm install talisman

Documentation

The library's full documentation can be found here.

Bibliography

An extensive bibliography of the methods & functions implemented by the library can be found here.

Goals

📦 Modular : the library is completely modular. This means that if you only need to compute a levenshtein distance, you will only load the relevant code.

How to cite

Talisman has been published as a paper on the Journal Of Open Source Software (JOSS).

Contribution

Contributions are of course welcome :)

Be sure to lint & pass the unit tests before submitting your pull request.

git clone git@github.com:Yomguithereal/talisman.git cd talisman npm install npm test npm run lint

License

This project is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.