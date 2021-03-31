A thin node.js wrapper around TA-LIB, a technical analysis library with 100+ indicators such as ADX, MACD, RSI, Stochastic, Bollinger Bands, TRIX and candlestick pattern recognition.

Supporting this project

Support this project for new features and improvements.

A few of the pending improvements include:

Update dependencies and modernize the library

Machine Learning integration for predictions, forecasting, etc.

Proper support for Windows and other platforms

Audit all functions

Add unit tests

Official documentation

Better technincal support

....and more.

If this project helped you in any way, you can also leave me a tip at (BTC) 18gT1wmq3RMoLBm2ZFv4PhiYbU5CMAQC6P.

Prerequisites

If you are using Windows, you will need to install Windows Build Tools with the "--vs2015" param, which will download and install Visual C++ Build Tools 2015 and Python 2.7, configuring your machine and npm appropriately.

Installation

To install the most recent release from npm, run:

npm install talib

Building

The source code is available at github. You can either clone the repository or download a zip file of the latest release.

Once you have the source, you can build the module by running

npm install

in the main directory. If everything goes well, the module will be available in the build/Release folder.

Examples

TALib is very simple to use.

var talib = require ( './build/Release/talib' ); console .log( "TALib Version: " + talib.version); var functions = talib.functions; for (i in functions) { console .log(functions[i].name); }

Assuming the market data is readily available, you can calculate an indicator by calling the execute function with the name of the indicator and required input parameters.

var marketData = { open : [...], close : [...], high : [...], low : [...], volume : [...] }; talib.execute({ name : "ADX" , startIdx : 0 , endIdx : marketData.close.length - 1 , high : marketData.high, low : marketData.low, close : marketData.close, optInTimePeriod : 9 }, function ( err, result ) { console .log( "ADX Function Results:" ); console .log(result); });

you can also make synchronized call

var result = talib.execute({ name : "ADX" , startIdx : 0 , endIdx : marketData.close.length - 1 , high : marketData.high, low : marketData.low, close : marketData.close, optInTimePeriod : 9 });

Input parameters can be discovered by:

var function_desc = talib.explain( "ADX" ); console .dir(function_desc); { name : 'ADX' , group : 'Momentum Indicators' , hint : 'Average Directional Movement Index' , inputs : [ { name : 'inPriceHLC' , type : 'price' , flags : [ 'high' , 'low' , 'close' ] } ], optInputs : [ { name : 'optInTimePeriod' , displayName : 'Time Period' , defaultValue : 14 , hint : 'Number of period' , type : 'integer_range' } ], outputs : [ { name : 'outReal' , type : 'real' , flags : [ 'line' ] } ] }

Some indicators require or accept a optInMAType flag:

SMA = 0 EMA = 1 WMA = 2 DEMA = 3 TEMA = 4 TRIMA = 5 KAMA = 6 MAMA = 7 T3 = 8

For working examples look in the examples/ directory. You can execute the examples using node.

node examples/adx.js

License

Copyright (c) 2012-2019 Mustafa Oransel

This library is free software; you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the GNU Lesser General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation; either version 3 of the License, or (at your option) any later version.

This library is distributed in the hope that it will be useful, but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. See the GNU Lesser General Public License for more details.