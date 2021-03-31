A thin node.js wrapper around TA-LIB, a technical analysis library with 100+ indicators such as ADX, MACD, RSI, Stochastic, Bollinger Bands, TRIX and candlestick pattern recognition.
Support this project for new features and improvements.
A few of the pending improvements include:
If this project helped you in any way, you can also leave me a tip at (BTC) 18gT1wmq3RMoLBm2ZFv4PhiYbU5CMAQC6P.
If you are using Windows, you will need to install Windows Build Tools with the "--vs2015" param, which will download and install Visual C++ Build Tools 2015 and Python 2.7, configuring your machine and npm appropriately.
To install the most recent release from npm, run:
npm install talib
The source code is available at github. You can either clone the repository or download a zip file of the latest release.
Once you have the source, you can build the module by running
npm install
in the main directory. If everything goes well, the module will be available in the build/Release folder.
TALib is very simple to use.
// load the module and display its version
var talib = require('./build/Release/talib');
console.log("TALib Version: " + talib.version);
// Display all available indicator function names
var functions = talib.functions;
for (i in functions) {
console.log(functions[i].name);
}
Assuming the market data is readily available, you can calculate an indicator by calling the
execute function with the name of the indicator and required input parameters.
// market data as arrays
var marketData = { open: [...], close: [...], high: [...], low: [...], volume: [...] };
// execute Average Directional Movement Index indicator with time period 9
talib.execute({
name: "ADX",
startIdx: 0,
endIdx: marketData.close.length - 1,
high: marketData.high,
low: marketData.low,
close: marketData.close,
optInTimePeriod: 9
}, function (err, result) {
console.log("ADX Function Results:");
console.log(result);
});
you can also make synchronized call
var result = talib.execute({
name: "ADX",
startIdx: 0,
endIdx: marketData.close.length - 1,
high: marketData.high,
low: marketData.low,
close: marketData.close,
optInTimePeriod: 9
});
Input parameters can be discovered by:
// Retreive Average Directional Movement Index indicator specifications
var function_desc = talib.explain("ADX");
console.dir(function_desc);
{
// Function Name
name: 'ADX',
// Function Group Name
group: 'Momentum Indicators',
// Function Description
hint: 'Average Directional Movement Index',
// Input Parameters
inputs:
[ {
// Parameter Name
name: 'inPriceHLC',
// Parameter Type
// price, real, or integer
type: 'price',
// Parameter keys to be passed in when calling the function
// open, high, low, close, volume,
// openinterest, or timestamp
flags: [ 'high', 'low', 'close' ] } ],
// Optional Input Parameters
optInputs:
[ {
// Parameter Name
name: 'optInTimePeriod',
// Parameter Display Label
displayName: 'Time Period',
// Parameter Default Value
defaultValue: 14,
// Parameter Description
hint: 'Number of period',
// Parameter Type
// real_range, real_integer,
// integer_range, or integer_list
type: 'integer_range' } ],
// Output Values
outputs:
[ {
// Value Name
name: 'outReal',
// Value Type
// real or integer
type: 'real',
// Suggested Value Visualization Hint
// line, line_dot, line_dash, dot,
// histogram, pattern_bool, pattern_bull_bear,
// pattern_strength, positive, negative, zero,
// limit_upper, or limit_lower
flags: [ 'line' ] } ] }
Some indicators require or accept a
optInMAType flag:
SMA = 0
EMA = 1
WMA = 2
DEMA = 3
TEMA = 4
TRIMA = 5
KAMA = 6
MAMA = 7
T3 = 8
For working examples look in the
examples/ directory. You can execute the examples using node.
node examples/adx.js
Copyright (c) 2012-2019 Mustafa Oransel
This library is free software; you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the GNU Lesser General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation; either version 3 of the License, or (at your option) any later version.
This library is distributed in the hope that it will be useful, but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. See the GNU Lesser General Public License for more details.