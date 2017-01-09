Takana is a Sass/CSS live-editor. It lets you see your SCSS and CSS style changes live, in the browser, as you type them.
Install the
takana command to your system path:
$ npm install -g takana
Run takana by specifying the root of your project directory:
$ takana /path/to/project_folder
Now add the JavaScript snippit to any page you want to live update:
<script type="text/javascript" src="http://localhost:48626/takana.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
takanaClient.run({
host: 'localhost:48626' // optional, defaults to localhost:48626
});
</script>
Finally open the web page that you pasted the snippit into on the previous step. Then open one of its referenced stylesheets in Sublime and start live-editing!
We maintain a grunt plugin for easy integration with Takana. Head over to mechio/grunt-takana for instructions on getting started.
You can install your development folder with
$ npm install
Please adjust unit tests, if you change code. Run tests with:
$ npm test