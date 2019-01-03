tʌɪm | measure execution time of functions and promises
const reallyDumbSleep = () => {
let i = 0;
while (i < 900000000) {
i++;
}
}
taim('zzz', reallyDumbSleep)();
$ npm install taim
taim(label?, Function | AsyncFunction) → Function
Returns a decorated version of a function that when invoked, measures and prints the execution time of the function.
If the function returns a Promise or is an AsyncFunction, it will instead measure the time until the returned promise is resolved.
You can optionally pass a label that will shown in the output.
taim(label?, Promise) → Promise
Wraps a Promise (or a thenable) so that when it resolves, duration from
invoking
taim to the promise resolving is printed to stderr.
const p =
Promise.delay(1000)
.then(always('Hello world!'));
taim(p).then(console.log); // Hello world!
taim.cb(label?, Function) → Function
Returns a decorated version of a function that when invoked with a callback function as the last argument, measures and prints the time until the callback is executed.
const sleeper = (ms, cb) =>
setTimeout(() => cb(null, 'took a nap, sorry'), ms)
taim.cb('sleeper', sleeper)(500, (err, excuse) =>
console.log('the excuse was:', excuse))
const Promise = require('bluebird');
const request = Promise.promisify(require('request'));
const taim = require('taim');
// readURLs :: () -> Promise [String]
const readURLs = require('../lib/read-urls');
// reqHead :: String -> Promise Response
const reqHead = taim('req', (uri) => request({ method: 'HEAD', uri }));
// checkURLs :: [String] -> Promise ()
const checkURLs = (urls) => urls
.map(function(url) {
return reqHead(url).spread(function(res) {
if (res.statusCode !== 200) throw new Error(res.statusCode);
});
}, { concurrency: 1 })
const urls = taim('read urls', readURLs());
taim('all', checkURLs(urls));
These require surround.vim:
" Surround a word with taim()
nmap <buffer> <Leader>tr ysiwftaim<CR>f(
" Surround a visual selection with taim()
vmap <buffer> <Leader>tr Sftaim<CR>f(
" Use without requiring separately
nmap <buffer> <Leader>tA ysiwfrequire('taim')<CR>f(
vmap <buffer> <Leader>tA Sfrequire('taim')<CR>f(
See also
treis, a tool to debug and observe functions.