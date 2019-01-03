taim

tʌɪm | measure execution time of functions and promises

const reallyDumbSleep = () => { let i = 0 ; while (i < 900000000 ) { i++; } } taim( 'zzz' , reallyDumbSleep)();

it measures

execution time of a function

time until a Promise is resolved

time until a callback function is invoked

install

$ npm install taim

usage

taim(label?, Function | AsyncFunction) → Function

Returns a decorated version of a function that when invoked, measures and prints the execution time of the function.

If the function returns a Promise or is an AsyncFunction, it will instead measure the time until the returned promise is resolved.

You can optionally pass a label that will shown in the output.

taim(label?, Promise) → Promise

Wraps a Promise (or a thenable) so that when it resolves, duration from invoking taim to the promise resolving is printed to stderr.

const p = Promise .delay( 1000 ) .then(always( 'Hello world!' )); taim(p).then( console .log);

taim.cb(label?, Function) → Function

Returns a decorated version of a function that when invoked with a callback function as the last argument, measures and prints the time until the callback is executed.

const sleeper = ( ms, cb ) => setTimeout( () => cb( null , 'took a nap, sorry' ), ms) taim.cb( 'sleeper' , sleeper)( 500 , (err, excuse) => console .log( 'the excuse was:' , excuse))

examples

const Promise = require ( 'bluebird' ); const request = Promise .promisify( require ( 'request' )); const taim = require ( 'taim' ); const readURLs = require ( '../lib/read-urls' ); const reqHead = taim( 'req' , (uri) => request({ method : 'HEAD' , uri })); const checkURLs = ( urls ) => urls .map( function ( url ) { return reqHead(url).spread( function ( res ) { if (res.statusCode !== 200 ) throw new Error (res.statusCode); }); }, { concurrency : 1 }) const urls = taim( 'read urls' , readURLs()); taim( 'all' , checkURLs(urls));

useful vim mappings

These require surround.vim:

" Surround a word with taim() nmap <buffer> <Leader>tr ysiwftaim<CR>f( " Surround a visual selection with taim() vmap <buffer> <Leader>tr Sftaim<CR>f( " Use without requiring separately nmap <buffer> <Leader>tA ysiwfrequire('taim')<CR>f( vmap <buffer> <Leader>tA Sfrequire('taim')<CR>f(

changelog

Added: Support for async functions