This plugin requires Tailwind CSS 1.2 or later. If your project uses an older version of Tailwind, you should install the latest 2.x version of this plugin (
npm install tailwindcss-typography@2.x).
npm install tailwindcss-typography
// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
theme: {
textIndent: { // defaults to {}
'1': '0.25rem',
'2': '0.5rem',
},
textShadow: { // defaults to {}
'default': '0 2px 5px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)',
'lg': '0 2px 10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)',
},
textDecorationStyle: { // defaults to these values
'solid': 'solid',
'double': 'double',
'dotted': 'dotted',
'dashed': 'dashed',
'wavy': 'wavy',
},
textDecorationColor: { // defaults to theme => theme('colors')
'red': '#f00',
'green': '#0f0',
'blue': '#00f',
},
fontVariantCaps: { // defaults to these values
'normal': 'normal',
'small': 'small-caps',
'all-small': 'all-small-caps',
'petite': 'petite-caps',
'unicase': 'unicase',
'titling': 'titling-caps',
},
fontVariantNumeric: { // defaults to these values
'normal': 'normal',
'ordinal': 'ordinal',
'slashed-zero': 'slashed-zero',
'lining': 'lining-nums',
'oldstyle': 'oldstyle-nums',
'proportional': 'proportional-nums',
'tabular': 'tabular-nums',
'diagonal-fractions': 'diagonal-fractions',
'stacked-fractions': 'stacked-fractions',
},
fontVariantLigatures: { // defaults to these values
'normal': 'normal',
'none': 'none',
'common': 'common-ligatures',
'no-common': 'no-common-ligatures',
'discretionary': 'discretionary-ligatures',
'no-discretionary': 'no-discretionary-ligatures',
'historical': 'historical-ligatures',
'no-historical': 'no-historical-ligatures',
'contextual': 'contextual',
'no-contextual': 'no-contextual',
},
textRendering: { // defaults to these values
'rendering-auto': 'auto',
'optimize-legibility': 'optimizeLegibility',
'optimize-speed': 'optimizeSpeed',
'geometric-precision': 'geometricPrecision'
},
textStyles: theme => ({ // defaults to {}
heading: {
output: false, // this means there won't be a "heading" component in the CSS, but it can be extended
fontWeight: theme('fontWeight.bold'),
lineHeight: theme('lineHeight.tight'),
},
h1: {
extends: 'heading', // this means all the styles in "heading" will be copied here; "extends" can also be an array to extend multiple text styles
fontSize: theme('fontSize.5xl'),
'@screen sm': {
fontSize: theme('fontSize.6xl'),
},
},
h2: {
extends: 'heading',
fontSize: theme('fontSize.4xl'),
'@screen sm': {
fontSize: theme('fontSize.5xl'),
},
},
h3: {
extends: 'heading',
fontSize: theme('fontSize.4xl'),
},
h4: {
extends: 'heading',
fontSize: theme('fontSize.3xl'),
},
h5: {
extends: 'heading',
fontSize: theme('fontSize.2xl'),
},
h6: {
extends: 'heading',
fontSize: theme('fontSize.xl'),
},
link: {
fontWeight: theme('fontWeight.bold'),
color: theme('colors.blue.400'),
'&:hover': {
color: theme('colors.blue.600'),
textDecoration: 'underline',
},
},
richText: {
fontWeight: theme('fontWeight.normal'),
fontSize: theme('fontSize.base'),
lineHeight: theme('lineHeight.relaxed'),
'> * + *': {
marginTop: '1em',
},
'h1': {
extends: 'h1',
},
'h2': {
extends: 'h2',
},
'h3': {
extends: 'h3',
},
'h4': {
extends: 'h4',
},
'h5': {
extends: 'h5',
},
'h6': {
extends: 'h6',
},
'ul': {
listStyleType: 'disc',
},
'ol': {
listStyleType: 'decimal',
},
'a': {
extends: 'link',
},
'b, strong': {
fontWeight: theme('fontWeight.bold'),
},
'i, em': {
fontStyle: 'italic',
},
},
}),
},
variants: { // all the following default to ['responsive']
textIndent: ['responsive'],
textShadow: ['responsive'],
textDecorationStyle: ['responsive'],
textDecorationColor: ['responsive'],
ellipsis: ['responsive'],
hyphens: ['responsive'],
kerning: ['responsive'],
textUnset: ['responsive'],
fontVariantCaps: ['responsive'],
fontVariantNumeric: ['responsive'],
fontVariantLigatures: ['responsive'],
textRendering: ['responsive'],
},
plugins: [
require('tailwindcss-typography')({
// all these options default to the values specified here
ellipsis: true, // whether to generate ellipsis utilities
hyphens: true, // whether to generate hyphenation utilities
kerning: true, // whether to generate kerning utilities
textUnset: true, // whether to generate utilities to unset text properties
componentPrefix: 'c-', // the prefix to use for text style classes
}),
],
};
This plugin generates the following utilities:
/* configurable with the "textIndent" theme object */
.indent-[key] {
text-indent: [value];
}
/* configurable with the "textShadow" theme object */
/* note: the "default" key generates a simple "text-shadow" class (instead of "text-shadow-default") */
.text-shadow-[key] {
text-shadow: [value];
}
/* configurable with the "textDecorationStyle" theme object */
.line-[key] {
text-decoration-style: [value];
}
/* configurable with the "textDecorationColor" theme object */
.line-[key] {
text-decoration-color: [value];
}
/* generated when the "ellipsis" option is set to true */
.ellipsis {
text-overflow: ellipsis;
}
.no-ellipsis {
text-overflow: clip;
}
/* generated when the "hyphens" option is set to true */
.hyphens-none {
hyphens: none;
}
.hyphens-manual {
hyphens: manual;
}
.hyphens-auto {
hyphens: auto;
}
/* generated when the "kerning" option is set to true */
.kerning {
font-kerning: normal;
}
.kerning-none {
font-kerning: none;
}
.kerning-auto {
font-kerning: auto;
}
/* generated when the "textUnset" option is set to true */
.font-family-unset {
font-family: inherit;
}
.font-weight-unset {
font-weight: inherit;
}
.font-style-unset {
font-style: inherit;
}
.text-size-unset {
font-size: inherit;
}
.text-align-unset {
text-align: inherit;
}
.leading-unset {
line-height: inherit;
}
.tracking-unset {
letter-spacing: inherit;
}
.text-color-unset {
color: inherit;
}
.text-transform-unset {
text-transform: inherit;
}
/* configurable with the "fontVariantCaps" theme object */
.caps-normal {
font-variant-caps: normal;
}
.caps-small {
font-variant-caps: small-caps;
}
.caps-all-small {
font-variant-caps: all-small-caps;
}
.caps-petite {
font-variant-caps: petite-caps;
}
.caps-unicase {
font-variant-caps: unicase;
}
.caps-titling {
font-variant-caps: titling-caps;
}
/* configurable with the "fontVariantNumeric" theme object */
.nums-normal {
font-variant-numeric: normal;
}
.nums-ordinal {
font-variant-numeric: ordinal;
}
.nums-slashed-zero {
font-variant-numeric: slashed-zero;
}
.nums-lining {
font-variant-numeric: lining-nums;
}
.nums-oldstyle {
font-variant-numeric: oldstyle-nums;
}
.nums-proportional {
font-variant-numeric: proportional-nums;
}
.nums-tabular {
font-variant-numeric: tabular-nums;
}
.nums-diagonal-fractions {
font-variant-numeric: diagonal-fractions;
}
.nums-stacked-fractions {
font-variant-numeric: stacked-fractions;
}
/* configurable with the "fontVariantLigatures" theme object */
.ligatures-normal {
font-variant-ligatures: normal;
}
.ligatures-none {
font-variant-ligatures: none;
}
.ligatures-common {
font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures;
}
.ligatures-no-common {
font-variant-ligatures: no-common-ligatures;
}
.ligatures-discretionary {
font-variant-ligatures: discretionary-ligatures;
}
.ligatures-no-discretionary {
font-variant-ligatures: no-discretionary-ligatures;
}
.ligatures-historical {
font-variant-ligatures: historical-ligatures;
}
.ligatures-no-historical {
font-variant-ligatures: no-historical-ligatures;
}
.ligatures-contextual {
font-variant-ligatures: contextual;
}
.ligatures-no-contextual {
font-variant-ligatures: no-contextual;
}
/* configurable with the "textRendering" theme object */
.text-rendering-auto {
text-rendering: auto;
}
.text-optimize-legibility {
text-rendering: optimizeLegibility;
}
.text-optimize-speed {
text-rendering: optimizeSpeed;
}
.text-geometric-precision {
text-rendering: geometricPrecision;
}
The plugin also generates components for text styles. The above config example would generate something like this:
.c-h1 {
font-weight: 700;
line-height: 1.25;
font-size: 3rem;
}
@media (min-width: 640px) {
.c-h1 {
font-size: 4rem;
}
}
.c-h2 {
font-weight: 800;
line-height: 1.25;
font-size: 2.25rem;
}
@media (min-width: 640px) {
.c-h2 {
font-size: 3rem;
}
}
.c-h3 {
font-weight: 700;
line-height: 1.25;
font-size: 2.25rem;
}
.c-h4 {
font-weight: 700;
line-height: 1.25;
font-size: 1.875rem;
}
.c-h5 {
font-weight: 700;
line-height: 1.25;
font-size: 1.5rem;
}
.c-h6 {
font-weight: 700;
line-height: 1.25;
font-size: 1.25rem;
}
.c-link {
font-weight: 700;
color: #63b3ed;
}
.c-link:hover {
color: #3182ce;
text-decoration: underline;
}
.c-rich-text {
font-weight: 400;
font-size: 1rem;
line-height: 1.625;
}
.c-rich-text > * + * {
margin-top: 1em;
}
.c-rich-text h1 {
font-weight: 700;
line-height: 1.25;
font-size: 3rem;
}
@media (min-width: 640px) {
.c-rich-text h1 {
font-size: 4rem;
}
}
.c-rich-text h2 {
font-weight: 800;
line-height: 1.25;
font-size: 2.25rem;
}
@media (min-width: 640px) {
.c-rich-text h2 {
font-size: 3rem;
}
}
.c-rich-text h3 {
font-weight: 700;
line-height: 1.25;
font-size: 2.25rem;
}
.c-rich-text h4 {
font-weight: 700;
line-height: 1.25;
font-size: 1.875rem;
}
.c-rich-text h5 {
font-weight: 700;
line-height: 1.25;
font-size: 1.5rem;
}
.c-rich-text h6 {
font-weight: 700;
line-height: 1.25;
font-size: 1.25rem;
}
.c-rich-text ul {
list-style-type: disc;
}
.c-rich-text ol {
list-style-type: decimal;
}
.c-rich-text a {
font-weight: 700;
color: #63b3ed;
}
.c-rich-text a:hover {
color: #3182ce;
text-decoration: underline;
}
.c-rich-text b, .c-rich-text strong {
font-weight: 700;
}
.c-rich-text i, .c-rich-text em {
font-style: italic;
}