Typography Plugin for Tailwind CSS

Requirements

This plugin requires Tailwind CSS 1.2 or later. If your project uses an older version of Tailwind, you should install the latest 2.x version of this plugin ( npm install tailwindcss-typography@2.x ).

Installation

npm install tailwindcss-typography

Usage

module .exports = { theme : { textIndent : { '1' : '0.25rem' , '2' : '0.5rem' , }, textShadow : { 'default' : '0 2px 5px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)' , 'lg' : '0 2px 10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)' , }, textDecorationStyle : { 'solid' : 'solid' , 'double' : 'double' , 'dotted' : 'dotted' , 'dashed' : 'dashed' , 'wavy' : 'wavy' , }, textDecorationColor : { 'red' : '#f00' , 'green' : '#0f0' , 'blue' : '#00f' , }, fontVariantCaps : { 'normal' : 'normal' , 'small' : 'small-caps' , 'all-small' : 'all-small-caps' , 'petite' : 'petite-caps' , 'unicase' : 'unicase' , 'titling' : 'titling-caps' , }, fontVariantNumeric : { 'normal' : 'normal' , 'ordinal' : 'ordinal' , 'slashed-zero' : 'slashed-zero' , 'lining' : 'lining-nums' , 'oldstyle' : 'oldstyle-nums' , 'proportional' : 'proportional-nums' , 'tabular' : 'tabular-nums' , 'diagonal-fractions' : 'diagonal-fractions' , 'stacked-fractions' : 'stacked-fractions' , }, fontVariantLigatures : { 'normal' : 'normal' , 'none' : 'none' , 'common' : 'common-ligatures' , 'no-common' : 'no-common-ligatures' , 'discretionary' : 'discretionary-ligatures' , 'no-discretionary' : 'no-discretionary-ligatures' , 'historical' : 'historical-ligatures' , 'no-historical' : 'no-historical-ligatures' , 'contextual' : 'contextual' , 'no-contextual' : 'no-contextual' , }, textRendering : { 'rendering-auto' : 'auto' , 'optimize-legibility' : 'optimizeLegibility' , 'optimize-speed' : 'optimizeSpeed' , 'geometric-precision' : 'geometricPrecision' }, textStyles : theme => ({ heading : { output : false , fontWeight : theme( 'fontWeight.bold' ), lineHeight : theme( 'lineHeight.tight' ), }, h1 : { extends : 'heading' , fontSize : theme( 'fontSize.5xl' ), '@screen sm' : { fontSize : theme( 'fontSize.6xl' ), }, }, h2 : { extends : 'heading' , fontSize : theme( 'fontSize.4xl' ), '@screen sm' : { fontSize : theme( 'fontSize.5xl' ), }, }, h3 : { extends : 'heading' , fontSize : theme( 'fontSize.4xl' ), }, h4 : { extends : 'heading' , fontSize : theme( 'fontSize.3xl' ), }, h5 : { extends : 'heading' , fontSize : theme( 'fontSize.2xl' ), }, h6 : { extends : 'heading' , fontSize : theme( 'fontSize.xl' ), }, link : { fontWeight : theme( 'fontWeight.bold' ), color : theme( 'colors.blue.400' ), '&:hover' : { color : theme( 'colors.blue.600' ), textDecoration : 'underline' , }, }, richText : { fontWeight : theme( 'fontWeight.normal' ), fontSize : theme( 'fontSize.base' ), lineHeight : theme( 'lineHeight.relaxed' ), '> * + *' : { marginTop : '1em' , }, 'h1' : { extends : 'h1' , }, 'h2' : { extends : 'h2' , }, 'h3' : { extends : 'h3' , }, 'h4' : { extends : 'h4' , }, 'h5' : { extends : 'h5' , }, 'h6' : { extends : 'h6' , }, 'ul' : { listStyleType : 'disc' , }, 'ol' : { listStyleType : 'decimal' , }, 'a' : { extends : 'link' , }, 'b, strong' : { fontWeight : theme( 'fontWeight.bold' ), }, 'i, em' : { fontStyle : 'italic' , }, }, }), }, variants : { textIndent : [ 'responsive' ], textShadow : [ 'responsive' ], textDecorationStyle : [ 'responsive' ], textDecorationColor : [ 'responsive' ], ellipsis : [ 'responsive' ], hyphens : [ 'responsive' ], kerning : [ 'responsive' ], textUnset : [ 'responsive' ], fontVariantCaps : [ 'responsive' ], fontVariantNumeric : [ 'responsive' ], fontVariantLigatures : [ 'responsive' ], textRendering : [ 'responsive' ], }, plugins : [ require ( 'tailwindcss-typography' )({ ellipsis : true , hyphens : true , kerning : true , textUnset : true , componentPrefix : 'c-' , }), ], };

This plugin generates the following utilities:

.indent- [key] { text-indent : [value]; } .text-shadow- [key] { text-shadow : [value]; } .line- [key] { text-decoration-style : [value]; } .line- [key] { text-decoration-color : [value]; } .ellipsis { text-overflow : ellipsis; } .no-ellipsis { text-overflow : clip; } .hyphens-none { hyphens : none; } .hyphens-manual { hyphens : manual; } .hyphens-auto { hyphens : auto; } .kerning { font-kerning : normal; } .kerning-none { font-kerning : none; } .kerning-auto { font-kerning : auto; } .font-family-unset { font-family : inherit; } .font-weight-unset { font-weight : inherit; } .font-style-unset { font-style : inherit; } .text-size-unset { font-size : inherit; } .text-align-unset { text-align : inherit; } .leading-unset { line-height : inherit; } .tracking-unset { letter-spacing : inherit; } .text-color-unset { color : inherit; } .text-transform-unset { text-transform : inherit; } .caps-normal { font-variant-caps : normal; } .caps-small { font-variant-caps : small-caps; } .caps-all-small { font-variant-caps : all-small-caps; } .caps-petite { font-variant-caps : petite-caps; } .caps-unicase { font-variant-caps : unicase; } .caps-titling { font-variant-caps : titling-caps; } .nums-normal { font-variant-numeric : normal; } .nums-ordinal { font-variant-numeric : ordinal; } .nums-slashed-zero { font-variant-numeric : slashed-zero; } .nums-lining { font-variant-numeric : lining-nums; } .nums-oldstyle { font-variant-numeric : oldstyle-nums; } .nums-proportional { font-variant-numeric : proportional-nums; } .nums-tabular { font-variant-numeric : tabular-nums; } .nums-diagonal-fractions { font-variant-numeric : diagonal-fractions; } .nums-stacked-fractions { font-variant-numeric : stacked-fractions; } .ligatures-normal { font-variant-ligatures : normal; } .ligatures-none { font-variant-ligatures : none; } .ligatures-common { font-variant-ligatures : common-ligatures; } .ligatures-no-common { font-variant-ligatures : no-common-ligatures; } .ligatures-discretionary { font-variant-ligatures : discretionary-ligatures; } .ligatures-no-discretionary { font-variant-ligatures : no-discretionary-ligatures; } .ligatures-historical { font-variant-ligatures : historical-ligatures; } .ligatures-no-historical { font-variant-ligatures : no-historical-ligatures; } .ligatures-contextual { font-variant-ligatures : contextual; } .ligatures-no-contextual { font-variant-ligatures : no-contextual; } .text-rendering-auto { text-rendering : auto; } .text-optimize-legibility { text-rendering : optimizeLegibility; } .text-optimize-speed { text-rendering : optimizeSpeed; } .text-geometric-precision { text-rendering : geometricPrecision; }

The plugin also generates components for text styles. The above config example would generate something like this: