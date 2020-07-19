openbase logo
tailwindcss-typography

by Benoît Rouleau
3.1.0 (see all)

Tailwind CSS plugin to generate typography utilities and text style components

Readme

BLACK LIVES MATTER

Typography Plugin for Tailwind CSS

Requirements

This plugin requires Tailwind CSS 1.2 or later. If your project uses an older version of Tailwind, you should install the latest 2.x version of this plugin (npm install tailwindcss-typography@2.x).

Installation

npm install tailwindcss-typography

Usage

// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
  theme: {
    textIndent: { // defaults to {}
      '1': '0.25rem',
      '2': '0.5rem',
    },
    textShadow: { // defaults to {}
      'default': '0 2px 5px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)',
      'lg': '0 2px 10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)',
    },
    textDecorationStyle: { // defaults to these values
      'solid': 'solid',
      'double': 'double',
      'dotted': 'dotted',
      'dashed': 'dashed',
      'wavy': 'wavy',
    },
    textDecorationColor: { // defaults to theme => theme('colors')
      'red': '#f00',
      'green': '#0f0',
      'blue': '#00f',
    },
    fontVariantCaps: { // defaults to these values
      'normal': 'normal',
      'small': 'small-caps',
      'all-small': 'all-small-caps',
      'petite': 'petite-caps',
      'unicase': 'unicase',
      'titling': 'titling-caps',
    },
    fontVariantNumeric: { // defaults to these values
      'normal': 'normal',
      'ordinal': 'ordinal',
      'slashed-zero': 'slashed-zero',
      'lining': 'lining-nums',
      'oldstyle': 'oldstyle-nums',
      'proportional': 'proportional-nums',
      'tabular': 'tabular-nums',
      'diagonal-fractions': 'diagonal-fractions',
      'stacked-fractions': 'stacked-fractions',
    },
    fontVariantLigatures: { // defaults to these values
      'normal': 'normal',
      'none': 'none',
      'common': 'common-ligatures',
      'no-common': 'no-common-ligatures',
      'discretionary': 'discretionary-ligatures',
      'no-discretionary': 'no-discretionary-ligatures',
      'historical': 'historical-ligatures',
      'no-historical': 'no-historical-ligatures',
      'contextual': 'contextual',
      'no-contextual': 'no-contextual',
    },
    textRendering: { // defaults to these values
      'rendering-auto': 'auto',
      'optimize-legibility': 'optimizeLegibility',
      'optimize-speed': 'optimizeSpeed',
      'geometric-precision': 'geometricPrecision'
    },
    textStyles: theme => ({ // defaults to {}
      heading: {
        output: false, // this means there won't be a "heading" component in the CSS, but it can be extended
        fontWeight: theme('fontWeight.bold'),
        lineHeight: theme('lineHeight.tight'),
      },
      h1: {
        extends: 'heading', // this means all the styles in "heading" will be copied here; "extends" can also be an array to extend multiple text styles
        fontSize: theme('fontSize.5xl'),
        '@screen sm': {
          fontSize: theme('fontSize.6xl'),
        },
      },
      h2: {
        extends: 'heading',
        fontSize: theme('fontSize.4xl'),
        '@screen sm': {
          fontSize: theme('fontSize.5xl'),
        },
      },
      h3: {
        extends: 'heading',
        fontSize: theme('fontSize.4xl'),
      },
      h4: {
        extends: 'heading',
        fontSize: theme('fontSize.3xl'),
      },
      h5: {
        extends: 'heading',
        fontSize: theme('fontSize.2xl'),
      },
      h6: {
        extends: 'heading',
        fontSize: theme('fontSize.xl'),
      },
      link: {
        fontWeight: theme('fontWeight.bold'),
        color: theme('colors.blue.400'),
        '&:hover': {
          color: theme('colors.blue.600'),
          textDecoration: 'underline',
        },
      },
      richText: {
        fontWeight: theme('fontWeight.normal'),
        fontSize: theme('fontSize.base'),
        lineHeight: theme('lineHeight.relaxed'),
        '> * + *': {
          marginTop: '1em',
        },
        'h1': {
          extends: 'h1',
        },
        'h2': {
          extends: 'h2',
        },
        'h3': {
          extends: 'h3',
        },
        'h4': {
          extends: 'h4',
        },
        'h5': {
          extends: 'h5',
        },
        'h6': {
          extends: 'h6',
        },
        'ul': {
          listStyleType: 'disc',
        },
        'ol': {
          listStyleType: 'decimal',
        },
        'a': {
          extends: 'link',
        },
        'b, strong': {
          fontWeight: theme('fontWeight.bold'),
        },
        'i, em': {
          fontStyle: 'italic',
        },
      },
    }),
  },
  variants: { // all the following default to ['responsive']
    textIndent: ['responsive'],
    textShadow: ['responsive'],
    textDecorationStyle: ['responsive'],
    textDecorationColor: ['responsive'],
    ellipsis: ['responsive'],
    hyphens: ['responsive'],
    kerning: ['responsive'],
    textUnset: ['responsive'],
    fontVariantCaps: ['responsive'],
    fontVariantNumeric: ['responsive'],
    fontVariantLigatures: ['responsive'],
    textRendering: ['responsive'],
  },
  plugins: [
    require('tailwindcss-typography')({
      // all these options default to the values specified here
      ellipsis: true,         // whether to generate ellipsis utilities
      hyphens: true,          // whether to generate hyphenation utilities
      kerning: true,          // whether to generate kerning utilities
      textUnset: true,        // whether to generate utilities to unset text properties
      componentPrefix: 'c-',  // the prefix to use for text style classes
    }),
  ],
};

This plugin generates the following utilities:

/* configurable with the "textIndent" theme object */
.indent-[key] {
  text-indent: [value];
}

/* configurable with the "textShadow" theme object */
/* note: the "default" key generates a simple "text-shadow" class (instead of "text-shadow-default") */
.text-shadow-[key] {
  text-shadow: [value];
}

/* configurable with the "textDecorationStyle" theme object */
.line-[key] {
  text-decoration-style: [value];
}

/* configurable with the "textDecorationColor" theme object */
.line-[key] {
  text-decoration-color: [value];
}

/* generated when the "ellipsis" option is set to true */
.ellipsis {
  text-overflow: ellipsis;
}
.no-ellipsis {
  text-overflow: clip;
}

/* generated when the "hyphens" option is set to true */
.hyphens-none {
  hyphens: none;
}
.hyphens-manual {
  hyphens: manual;
}
.hyphens-auto {
  hyphens: auto;
}

/* generated when the "kerning" option is set to true */
.kerning {
  font-kerning: normal;
}
.kerning-none {
  font-kerning: none;
}
.kerning-auto {
  font-kerning: auto;
}

/* generated when the "textUnset" option is set to true */
.font-family-unset {
  font-family: inherit;
}
.font-weight-unset {
  font-weight: inherit;
}
.font-style-unset {
  font-style: inherit;
}
.text-size-unset {
  font-size: inherit;
}
.text-align-unset {
  text-align: inherit;
}
.leading-unset {
  line-height: inherit;
}
.tracking-unset {
  letter-spacing: inherit;
}
.text-color-unset {
  color: inherit;
}
.text-transform-unset {
  text-transform: inherit;
}

/* configurable with the "fontVariantCaps" theme object */
.caps-normal {
  font-variant-caps: normal;
}
.caps-small {
  font-variant-caps: small-caps;
}
.caps-all-small {
  font-variant-caps: all-small-caps;
}
.caps-petite {
  font-variant-caps: petite-caps;
}
.caps-unicase {
  font-variant-caps: unicase;
}
.caps-titling {
  font-variant-caps: titling-caps;
}

/* configurable with the "fontVariantNumeric" theme object */
.nums-normal {
  font-variant-numeric: normal;
}
.nums-ordinal {
  font-variant-numeric: ordinal;
}
.nums-slashed-zero {
  font-variant-numeric: slashed-zero;
}
.nums-lining {
  font-variant-numeric: lining-nums;
}
.nums-oldstyle {
  font-variant-numeric: oldstyle-nums;
}
.nums-proportional {
  font-variant-numeric: proportional-nums;
}
.nums-tabular {
  font-variant-numeric: tabular-nums;
}
.nums-diagonal-fractions {
  font-variant-numeric: diagonal-fractions;
}
.nums-stacked-fractions {
  font-variant-numeric: stacked-fractions;
}

/* configurable with the "fontVariantLigatures" theme object */
.ligatures-normal {
  font-variant-ligatures: normal;
}
.ligatures-none {
  font-variant-ligatures: none;
}
.ligatures-common {
  font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures;
}
.ligatures-no-common {
  font-variant-ligatures: no-common-ligatures;
}
.ligatures-discretionary {
  font-variant-ligatures: discretionary-ligatures;
}
.ligatures-no-discretionary {
  font-variant-ligatures: no-discretionary-ligatures;
}
.ligatures-historical {
  font-variant-ligatures: historical-ligatures;
}
.ligatures-no-historical {
  font-variant-ligatures: no-historical-ligatures;
}
.ligatures-contextual {
  font-variant-ligatures: contextual;
}
.ligatures-no-contextual {
  font-variant-ligatures: no-contextual;
}

/* configurable with the "textRendering" theme object */
.text-rendering-auto {
  text-rendering: auto;
}
.text-optimize-legibility {
  text-rendering: optimizeLegibility;
}
.text-optimize-speed {
  text-rendering: optimizeSpeed;
}
.text-geometric-precision {
  text-rendering: geometricPrecision;
}

The plugin also generates components for text styles. The above config example would generate something like this:

.c-h1 {
  font-weight: 700;
  line-height: 1.25;
  font-size: 3rem;
}
@media (min-width: 640px) {
  .c-h1 {
    font-size: 4rem;
  }
}
.c-h2 {
  font-weight: 800;
  line-height: 1.25;
  font-size: 2.25rem;
}
@media (min-width: 640px) {
  .c-h2 {
    font-size: 3rem;
  }
}
.c-h3 {
  font-weight: 700;
  line-height: 1.25;
  font-size: 2.25rem;
}
.c-h4 {
  font-weight: 700;
  line-height: 1.25;
  font-size: 1.875rem;
}
.c-h5 {
  font-weight: 700;
  line-height: 1.25;
  font-size: 1.5rem;
}
.c-h6 {
  font-weight: 700;
  line-height: 1.25;
  font-size: 1.25rem;
}

.c-link {
  font-weight: 700;
  color: #63b3ed;
}
.c-link:hover {
  color: #3182ce;
  text-decoration: underline;
}

.c-rich-text {
  font-weight: 400;
  font-size: 1rem;
  line-height: 1.625;
}
.c-rich-text > * + * {
  margin-top: 1em;
}
.c-rich-text h1 {
  font-weight: 700;
  line-height: 1.25;
  font-size: 3rem;
}
@media (min-width: 640px) {
  .c-rich-text h1 {
    font-size: 4rem;
  }
}
.c-rich-text h2 {
  font-weight: 800;
  line-height: 1.25;
  font-size: 2.25rem;
}
@media (min-width: 640px) {
  .c-rich-text h2 {
    font-size: 3rem;
  }
}
.c-rich-text h3 {
  font-weight: 700;
  line-height: 1.25;
  font-size: 2.25rem;
}
.c-rich-text h4 {
  font-weight: 700;
  line-height: 1.25;
  font-size: 1.875rem;
}
.c-rich-text h5 {
  font-weight: 700;
  line-height: 1.25;
  font-size: 1.5rem;
}
.c-rich-text h6 {
  font-weight: 700;
  line-height: 1.25;
  font-size: 1.25rem;
}
.c-rich-text ul {
  list-style-type: disc;
}
.c-rich-text ol {
  list-style-type: decimal;
}
.c-rich-text a {
  font-weight: 700;
  color: #63b3ed;
}
.c-rich-text a:hover {
  color: #3182ce;
  text-decoration: underline;
}
.c-rich-text b, .c-rich-text strong {
  font-weight: 700;
}
.c-rich-text i, .c-rich-text em {
  font-style: italic;
}

