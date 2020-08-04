This plugin requires Tailwind CSS 1.5 or later. If your project uses an older version of Tailwind, you should install the latest 2.x version of this plugin (
npm install tailwindcss-triangles@2.x).
npm install tailwindcss-triangles
// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
theme: {
triangles: { // defaults to {}
'left': {
direction: 'left', // one of 'left', 'right', 'up', 'down', 'left-up', 'left-down', 'right-up', and 'right-down'
size: '1em', // defaults to defaultSize
height: '0.5em', // defaults to half the size; has no effect on the diagonal directions (e.g. 'left-up')
color: 'currentColor', // defaults to defaultColor
},
},
},
variants: {
triangles: ['responsive'], // defaults to []
},
plugins: [
require('tailwindcss-triangles')({
componentPrefix: 'c-', // defaults to 'c-'
defaultSize: '1em', // defaults to '1em'
defaultColor: 'currentColor', // defaults to 'currentColor'
}),
],
};
The above configuration would generate the following CSS:
.c-triangle-left {
width: 0;
height: 0;
border: 0;
border-right: .5em solid currentColor;
border-top: .5em solid transparent;
border-bottom: .5em solid transparent;
}
@media (min-width: 640px) {
.sm\\:c-triangle-left {
width: 0;
height: 0;
border: 0;
border-right: .5em solid currentColor;
border-top: .5em solid transparent;
border-bottom: .5em solid transparent;
}
}