openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tt

tailwindcss-triangles

by Benoît Rouleau
4.0.0 (see all)

Tailwind CSS plugin to generate custom triangle components

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

BLACK LIVES MATTER

Triangles Plugin for Tailwind CSS

Requirements

This plugin requires Tailwind CSS 1.5 or later. If your project uses an older version of Tailwind, you should install the latest 2.x version of this plugin (npm install tailwindcss-triangles@2.x).

Installation

npm install tailwindcss-triangles

Usage

// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
  theme: {
    triangles: { // defaults to {}
      'left': {
        direction: 'left',      // one of 'left', 'right', 'up', 'down', 'left-up', 'left-down', 'right-up', and 'right-down'
        size: '1em',            // defaults to defaultSize
        height: '0.5em',        // defaults to half the size; has no effect on the diagonal directions (e.g. 'left-up')
        color: 'currentColor',  // defaults to defaultColor
      },
    },
  },
  variants: {
    triangles: ['responsive'], // defaults to []
  },
  plugins: [
    require('tailwindcss-triangles')({
      componentPrefix: 'c-',        // defaults to 'c-'
      defaultSize: '1em',           // defaults to '1em'
      defaultColor: 'currentColor', // defaults to 'currentColor'
    }),
  ],
};

The above configuration would generate the following CSS:

.c-triangle-left {
  width: 0;
  height: 0;
  border: 0;
  border-right: .5em solid currentColor;
  border-top: .5em solid transparent;
  border-bottom: .5em solid transparent;
}

@media (min-width: 640px) {
  .sm\\:c-triangle-left {
    width: 0;
    height: 0;
    border: 0;
    border-right: .5em solid currentColor;
    border-top: .5em solid transparent;
    border-bottom: .5em solid transparent;
  }
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial