⛔️ DEPRECATED

Tailwind CSS 1.2 (released in February 2020) has utilities for transition property, duration, and timing function. It doesn’t have transition delay or will-change utilities (yet), nor does it have a way to define a default transition duration or timing function, but I feel like keeping this plugin around would be more confusing than helpful since it uses similar (or identical in some cases) class names as the core transition utilities. Feel free to fork it if you want, but I recommend migrating to Tailwind’s official solution and write custom utilities for transition-delay and will-change when needed.

Transitions Plugin for Tailwind CSS

Installation

npm install tailwindcss-transitions

Usage

module .exports = { theme : { transitionProperty : { 'none' : 'none' , 'all' : 'all' , 'default' : [ 'background-color' , 'border-color' , 'color' , 'fill' , 'stroke' , 'opacity' , 'box-shadow' , 'transform' ], 'colors' : [ 'background-color' , 'border-color' , 'color' , 'fill' , 'stroke' ], 'bg' : 'background-color' , 'border' : 'border-color' , 'color' : 'color' , 'opacity' : 'opacity' , 'shadow' : 'box-shadow' , 'transform' : 'transform' , }, transitionDuration : { 'default' : '250ms' , '0' : '0ms' , '50' : '50ms' , '75' : '75ms' , '100' : '100ms' , '150' : '150ms' , '200' : '200ms' , '250' : '250ms' , '300' : '300ms' , '400' : '400ms' , '500' : '500ms' , '750' : '750ms' , '1000' : '1000ms' , }, transitionTimingFunction : { 'default' : 'ease' , 'linear' : 'linear' , 'ease' : 'ease' , 'ease-in' : 'ease-in' , 'ease-out' : 'ease-out' , 'ease-in-out' : 'ease-in-out' , }, transitionDelay : { 'default' : '0ms' , '0' : '0ms' , '100' : '100ms' , '250' : '250ms' , '500' : '500ms' , '750' : '750ms' , '1000' : '1000ms' , }, willChange : { 'auto' : 'auto' , 'scroll' : 'scroll-position' , 'contents' : 'contents' , 'opacity' : 'opacity' , 'transform' : 'transform' , }, }, variants : { transitionProperty : [ 'responsive' ], transitionDuration : [ 'responsive' ], transitionTimingFunction : [ 'responsive' ], transitionDelay : [ 'responsive' ], willChange : [ 'responsive' ], }, plugins : [ require ( 'tailwindcss-transitions' )(), ], };

The default configuration generates the following CSS:

*, * ::before , * ::after { --transition-duration : 250ms ; --transition-timing-function : [default-timing-function]; --transition-delay : [default-delay]; } .transition-none { transition-property : none; transition-duration : 250ms ; transition-duration : var (--transition-duration); } .transition-all { transition-property : all; transition-duration : 250ms ; transition-duration : var (--transition-duration); } .transition { transition-property : background-color, border-color, color, fill, stroke, opacity, box-shadow, transform; transition-duration : 250ms ; transition-duration : var (--transition-duration); } .transition- [property-key] { transition-property : [property-value]; transition-duration : [default-duration]; transition-duration : var (--transition-duration); transition-timing-function : [default-timing-function]; transition-timing-function : var (--transition-timing-function); transition-delay : [default-delay]; transition-delay : var (--transition-delay); } .transition-0 { --transition-duration : 0ms ; transition-duration : 0ms ; transition-duration : var (--transition-duration); } .transition-50 { --transition-duration : 50ms ; transition-duration : 50ms ; transition-duration : var (--transition-duration); } .transition- [duration-key] { transition-duration : [duration-value]; --transition-duration : [duration-value]; transition-duration : var (--transition-duration); transition-timing-function : [default-timing-function]; transition-timing-function : var (--transition-timing-function); transition-delay : [default-delay]; transition-delay : var (--transition-delay); } .transition-linear { transition-timing-function : linear; } .transition-ease { transition-timing-function : ease; } .transition- [timing-function-key] { transition-timing-function : [timing-function-value]; --transition-timing-function : [timing-function-value]; transition-timing-function : var (--transition-timing-function); } .transition-delay-0 { transition-delay : 0ms ; } .transition-delay-100 { transition-delay : 100ms ; } .transition-delay- [key] { transition-delay : [value]; --transition-delay : [value]; transition-delay : var (--transition-delay); } .will-change { will-change : contents; } .will-change-auto { will-change : auto; } .will-change- [key] { will-change : [value]; }

Which you can then use in your HTML like this:

< button class = "bg-gray-600 hover:bg-gray-500 transition-bg" > Hover me for a lighter background </ button > < button class = "bg-gray-200 hover:bg-gray-900 text-gray-900 hover:text-gray-200 transition-colors transition-500 transition-linear" > Hover me to invert colors </ button >