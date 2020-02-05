Tailwind CSS 1.2 (released in February 2020) has utilities for transition property, duration, and timing function. It doesn’t have transition delay or
will-change utilities (yet), nor does it have a way to define a default transition duration or timing function, but I feel like keeping this plugin around would be more confusing than helpful since it uses similar (or identical in some cases) class names as the core transition utilities. Feel free to fork it if you want, but I recommend migrating to Tailwind’s official solution and write custom utilities for
transition-delay and
will-change when needed.
npm install tailwindcss-transitions
// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
theme: {
transitionProperty: { // defaults to these values
'none': 'none',
'all': 'all',
'default': ['background-color', 'border-color', 'color', 'fill', 'stroke', 'opacity', 'box-shadow', 'transform'],
'colors': ['background-color', 'border-color', 'color', 'fill', 'stroke'],
'bg': 'background-color',
'border': 'border-color',
'color': 'color',
'opacity': 'opacity',
'shadow': 'box-shadow',
'transform': 'transform',
},
transitionDuration: { // defaults to these values
'default': '250ms',
'0': '0ms',
'50': '50ms',
'75': '75ms',
'100': '100ms',
'150': '150ms',
'200': '200ms',
'250': '250ms',
'300': '300ms',
'400': '400ms',
'500': '500ms',
'750': '750ms',
'1000': '1000ms',
},
transitionTimingFunction: { // defaults to these values
'default': 'ease',
'linear': 'linear',
'ease': 'ease',
'ease-in': 'ease-in',
'ease-out': 'ease-out',
'ease-in-out': 'ease-in-out',
},
transitionDelay: { // defaults to these values
'default': '0ms',
'0': '0ms',
'100': '100ms',
'250': '250ms',
'500': '500ms',
'750': '750ms',
'1000': '1000ms',
},
willChange: { // defaults to these values
'auto': 'auto',
'scroll': 'scroll-position',
'contents': 'contents',
'opacity': 'opacity',
'transform': 'transform',
},
},
variants: { // all the following default to ['responsive']
transitionProperty: ['responsive'],
transitionDuration: ['responsive'],
transitionTimingFunction: ['responsive'],
transitionDelay: ['responsive'],
willChange: ['responsive'],
},
plugins: [
require('tailwindcss-transitions')(),
],
};
The default configuration generates the following CSS:
/* base styles for the default transition duration, timing function, and delay (when they differ from the CSS defaults) */
*, *::before, *::after {
--transition-duration: 250ms;
/* when the default timing function is a value other than "ease": */
--transition-timing-function: [default-timing-function];
/* when the default delay is a value other than zero: */
--transition-delay: [default-delay];
}
/* configurable with the "transitionProperty" theme object */
.transition-none {
transition-property: none;
transition-duration: 250ms;
transition-duration: var(--transition-duration);
}
.transition-all {
transition-property: all;
transition-duration: 250ms;
transition-duration: var(--transition-duration);
}
.transition {
transition-property: background-color, border-color, color, fill, stroke, opacity, box-shadow, transform;
transition-duration: 250ms;
transition-duration: var(--transition-duration);
}
.transition-[property-key] {
transition-property: [property-value];
/* when the default duration is a value other than zero: */
transition-duration: [default-duration];
transition-duration: var(--transition-duration);
/* when the default timing function is a value other than "ease": */
transition-timing-function: [default-timing-function];
transition-timing-function: var(--transition-timing-function);
/* when the default delay is a value other than zero: */
transition-delay: [default-delay];
transition-delay: var(--transition-delay);
}
/* configurable with the "transitionDuration" theme object */
.transition-0 {
--transition-duration: 0ms;
transition-duration: 0ms;
transition-duration: var(--transition-duration);
}
.transition-50 {
--transition-duration: 50ms;
transition-duration: 50ms;
transition-duration: var(--transition-duration);
}
.transition-[duration-key] {
transition-duration: [duration-value];
/* when the default duration is a value other than zero: */
--transition-duration: [duration-value];
transition-duration: var(--transition-duration);
/* when the default timing function is a value other than "ease": */
transition-timing-function: [default-timing-function];
transition-timing-function: var(--transition-timing-function);
/* when the default delay is a value other than zero: */
transition-delay: [default-delay];
transition-delay: var(--transition-delay);
}
/* configurable with the "transitionTimingFunction" theme object */
.transition-linear {
transition-timing-function: linear;
}
.transition-ease {
transition-timing-function: ease;
}
.transition-[timing-function-key] {
transition-timing-function: [timing-function-value];
/* when the default timing function is a value other than "ease": */
--transition-timing-function: [timing-function-value];
transition-timing-function: var(--transition-timing-function);
}
/* configurable with the "transitionDelay" theme object */
.transition-delay-0 {
transition-delay: 0ms;
}
.transition-delay-100 {
transition-delay: 100ms;
}
.transition-delay-[key] {
transition-delay: [value];
/* when the default delay is a value other than zero: */
--transition-delay: [value];
transition-delay: var(--transition-delay);
}
/* configurable with the "willChange" theme object */
.will-change {
will-change: contents;
}
.will-change-auto {
will-change: auto;
}
.will-change-[key] {
will-change: [value];
}
Which you can then use in your HTML like this:
<button class="bg-gray-600 hover:bg-gray-500 transition-bg">
Hover me for a lighter background
</button>
<button class="bg-gray-200 hover:bg-gray-900 text-gray-900 hover:text-gray-200 transition-colors transition-500 transition-linear">
Hover me to invert colors
</button>
Note: The
transitionProperty,
transitionDuration,
transitionTimingFunction, and
transitionDelay theme objects accept a
default key. For
transitionProperty, it generates a simple
transition class (instead of
transition-default), but for the other three,
default doesn’t generate any class; it is used to define a custom property on all elements and pseudo-elements (
*, *::before, *::after) if the value differs from the CSS-defined default. These custom properties are then used to set actual properties on elements that have a
transition-[property] or
transition-[duration] class, so that you don’t have to define a duration, timing function, or delay every time.