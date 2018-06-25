Add this plugin to your project:
# Install via npm
npm install --save-dev tailwindcss-transition
This plugin exposes options for you to use. Here is the example for adding it to your project plugins
require('tailwindcss-transition')({
standard: 'all .3s ease',
transitions: {
'slow': 'all 2s ease',
'normal-in-out-quad': 'all 2s cubic-bezier(0.455, 0.03, 0.515, 0.955)',
'slow-in-out-quad': 'all 2s cubic-bezier(0.455, 0.03, 0.515, 0.955)',
}
})
This configuration would create the following classes:
.transition { transition: all .3s ease; }
.transition-slow { transition: all 2s ease; }
.transition-normal-in-out-quad { transition: all 2s cubic-bezier(0.455, 0.03, 0.515, 0.955); }
.transition-slow-in-out-quad { transition: all 2s cubic-bezier(0.455, 0.03, 0.515, 0.955); }
As per the tailwind plugin docs you are able to pass variants (repsonsive, hover etc) as a parameter.
require('tailwindcss-transition')({
standard: 'all .3s ease',
transitions: {
'slow': 'all 2s ease',
'normal-in-out-quad': 'all 2s cubic-bezier(0.455, 0.03, 0.515, 0.955)',
'slow-in-out-quad': 'all 2s cubic-bezier(0.455, 0.03, 0.515, 0.955)',
},
variants: ['responsive', 'hover'],
})
note: this was just an idea
It was taken into consideration that the plugin should accept a more complex set of options, more akin to the following:
property: [ 'color', 'all' ],
duration: [ '.3s', '2s' ],
timing: [ 'ease', 'ease-in-out' ],
delay: []
However this is on the back burner for the moment as it feels a little bit over- engineered, creates complex class names and, although sounds good from a config perspective, is probably overkill and cumbersome to use in real-world projects.