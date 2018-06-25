Transition Utility Tailwind Plugin

Installation

Add this plugin to your project:

npm install --save-dev tailwindcss-transition

Usage

This plugin exposes options for you to use. Here is the example for adding it to your project plugins

require ( 'tailwindcss-transition' )({ standard : 'all .3s ease' , transitions : { 'slow' : 'all 2s ease' , 'normal-in-out-quad' : 'all 2s cubic-bezier(0.455, 0.03, 0.515, 0.955)' , 'slow-in-out-quad' : 'all 2s cubic-bezier(0.455, 0.03, 0.515, 0.955)' , } })

This configuration would create the following classes:

.transition { transition : all . 3s ease; } .transition-slow { transition : all 2s ease; } .transition-normal-in-out-quad { transition : all 2s cubic-bezier (0.455, 0.03, 0.515, 0.955); } .transition-slow-in-out-quad { transition : all 2s cubic-bezier (0.455, 0.03, 0.515, 0.955); }

As per the tailwind plugin docs you are able to pass variants (repsonsive, hover etc) as a parameter.

require ( 'tailwindcss-transition' )({ standard : 'all .3s ease' , transitions : { 'slow' : 'all 2s ease' , 'normal-in-out-quad' : 'all 2s cubic-bezier(0.455, 0.03, 0.515, 0.955)' , 'slow-in-out-quad' : 'all 2s cubic-bezier(0.455, 0.03, 0.515, 0.955)' , }, variants : [ 'responsive' , 'hover' ], })

Extra Thoughts (Not included in current version)

note: this was just an idea

It was taken into consideration that the plugin should accept a more complex set of options, more akin to the following:

property: [ 'color' , 'all' ], duration : [ '.3s' , '2s' ], timing : [ 'ease' , 'ease-in-out' ], delay : []

However this is on the back burner for the moment as it feels a little bit over- engineered, creates complex class names and, although sounds good from a config perspective, is probably overkill and cumbersome to use in real-world projects.