⛔️ DEPRECATED

Tailwind CSS 1.2 (released in February 2020) has utilities for scale, rotate, translate, skew, and transform origin, and contrary to this plugin, they are fully composable (e.g. a single element can have more than one transform type). It doesn’t have 3D transforms ( translateZ , translate3d , scaleZ , scale3d , rotateX , rotateY , rotate3d , perspective , transform-style , and backface-visibility ) but those are not very common and can be added to projects manually on a case-by-case basis.

Transforms Plugin for Tailwind CSS

Installation

npm install tailwindcss-transforms

Usage

module .exports = { theme : { transform : { 'none' : 'none' , }, transformOrigin : { 't' : 'top' , 'tr' : 'top right' , 'r' : 'right' , 'br' : 'bottom right' , 'b' : 'bottom' , 'bl' : 'bottom left' , 'l' : 'left' , 'tl' : 'top left' , }, translate : { '1/2' : '50%' , 'full' : '100%' , 'right-up' : [ '100%' , '-100%' ], '3d' : [ '40px' , '-60px' , '-130px' ], }, scale : { '90' : '0.9' , '100' : '1' , '110' : '1.1' , '-100' : '-1' , 'stretched-x' : [ '2' , '0.5' ], 'stretched-y' : [ '0.5' , '2' ], '3d' : [ '0.5' , '1' , '2' ], }, rotate : { '90' : '90deg' , '180' : '180deg' , '270' : '270deg' , '3d' : [ '0' , '1' , '0.5' , '45deg' ], }, skew : { '-5' : '-5deg' , '5' : '5deg' , }, perspective : { 'none' : 'none' , '250' : '250px' , '500' : '500px' , '750' : '750px' , '1000' : '1000px' , }, perspectiveOrigin : { 't' : 'top' , 'tr' : 'top right' , 'r' : 'right' , 'br' : 'bottom right' , 'b' : 'bottom' , 'bl' : 'bottom left' , 'l' : 'left' , 'tl' : 'top left' , }, }, variants : { transform : [ 'responsive' ], transformOrigin : [ 'responsive' ], translate : [ 'responsive' ], scale : [ 'responsive' ], rotate : [ 'responsive' ], skew : [ 'responsive' ], perspective : [ 'responsive' ], perspectiveOrigin : [ 'responsive' ], transformStyle : [ 'responsive' ], backfaceVisibility : [ 'responsive' ], transformBox : [ 'responsive' ], }, plugins : [ require ( 'tailwindcss-transforms' )({ '3d' : false , }), ], };

This plugin generates the following utilities: