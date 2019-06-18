Tailwind CSS Tables Plugin

This plugin generates bootstrap styled tables in Tailwind CSS. Anything in the bootstrap tables documentation should work.

Installation

npm install tailwindcss-tables --save yarn add tailwindcss-tables

Usage

To use the plugin, simply require it in your Tailwind config file.

plugins: [ require ( 'tailwindcss-tables' )(), require ( './plugins/tailwindcss-tables' )(), ],

You can now use any of bootstrap's table classes in your project.

Examples

Basic example from bootstrap docs:

< table class = "table" > < thead > < tr > < th scope = "col" > # </ th > < th scope = "col" > First </ th > < th scope = "col" > Last </ th > < th scope = "col" > Handle </ th > </ tr > </ thead > < tbody > < tr > < th scope = "row" > 1 </ th > < td > Mark </ td > < td > Otto </ td > < td > @mdo </ td > </ tr > < tr > < th scope = "row" > 2 </ th > < td > Jacob </ td > < td > Thornton </ td > < td > @fat </ td > </ tr > < tr > < th scope = "row" > 3 </ th > < td > Larry </ td > < td > the Bird </ td > < td > @twitter </ td > </ tr > </ tbody > </ table >

Using Tailwind's utilities

You are free to use Tailwind's utilities to customize the table. Works with Tailwind v1.0 or pre Tailwind v1.0. Just adjust your class names.

< table class = "table" > < thead class = "bg-blue-500 text-white" > < tr > < th scope = "col" > # </ th > < th scope = "col" > First </ th > < th scope = "col" > Last </ th > < th scope = "col" > Handle </ th > </ tr > </ thead > < tbody > < tr > < th scope = "row" > 1 </ th > < td > Mark </ td > < td > Otto </ td > < td > @mdo </ td > </ tr > < tr > < th scope = "row" > 2 </ th > < td > Jacob </ td > < td class = "bg-red-500 text-white" > Thornton </ td > < td > @fat </ td > </ tr > < tr > < th scope = "row" > 3 </ th > < td > Larry </ td > < td > the Bird </ td > < td > @twitter </ td > </ tr > </ tbody > </ table >

Customization

I've exposed a few options that are a bit cumbersome to change using utilities.

plugins: [ require ( 'tailwindcss-tables' )({ cellPadding : '.75rem' , tableBorderColor : '#dee2e6' , tableStripedBackgroundColor : 'rgba(0,0,0,.05)' , tableHoverBackgroundColor : 'rgba(0,0,0,.075)' , tableBodyBorder : true , verticalAlign : 'top' , }), ],