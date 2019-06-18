This plugin generates bootstrap styled tables in Tailwind CSS. Anything in the bootstrap tables documentation should work.
# With NPM
npm install tailwindcss-tables --save
# With Yarn
yarn add tailwindcss-tables
# Manually
# Create a /plugins/tailwindcss-tables folder in your project and drop 'index.js' inside of it.
To use the plugin, simply require it in your Tailwind config file.
plugins: [
// Other plugins...
require('tailwindcss-tables')(),
// If pulled in manually...
require('./plugins/tailwindcss-tables')(),
],
You can now use any of bootstrap's table classes in your project.
<table class="table">
<thead>
<tr>
<th scope="col">#</th>
<th scope="col">First</th>
<th scope="col">Last</th>
<th scope="col">Handle</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr>
<th scope="row">1</th>
<td>Mark</td>
<td>Otto</td>
<td>@mdo</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<th scope="row">2</th>
<td>Jacob</td>
<td>Thornton</td>
<td>@fat</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<th scope="row">3</th>
<td>Larry</td>
<td>the Bird</td>
<td>@twitter</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
You are free to use Tailwind's utilities to customize the table. Works with Tailwind v1.0 or pre Tailwind v1.0. Just adjust your class names.
<table class="table">
<thead class="bg-blue-500 text-white">
<tr>
<th scope="col">#</th>
<th scope="col">First</th>
<th scope="col">Last</th>
<th scope="col">Handle</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr>
<th scope="row">1</th>
<td>Mark</td>
<td>Otto</td>
<td>@mdo</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<th scope="row">2</th>
<td>Jacob</td>
<td class="bg-red-500 text-white">Thornton</td>
<td>@fat</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<th scope="row">3</th>
<td>Larry</td>
<td>the Bird</td>
<td>@twitter</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
I've exposed a few options that are a bit cumbersome to change using utilities.
plugins: [
// Other plugins...
require('tailwindcss-tables')({
cellPadding: '.75rem', // default: .75rem
tableBorderColor: '#dee2e6', // default: #dee2e6
tableStripedBackgroundColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,.05)', // default: rgba(0,0,0,.05)
tableHoverBackgroundColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,.075)', // default: rgba(0,0,0,.075)
tableBodyBorder: true, // default: true. If set to false, borders for the table body will be removed. Only works for normal tables (i.e. does not apply to .table-bordered)
verticalAlign: 'top', // default: 'top'
}),
],
Again, have a look at bootstrap's tables documentation for other options. For example, wrap your table in a
div.table-responsive class and your table should be responsive.