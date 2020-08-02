openbase logo
tailwindcss-spinner

by aniftyco
1.2.0 (see all)

Spinner utility for Tailwind CSS

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

171

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated!
Tailwind CSS v1.6 introduced animations with an example in the docs for spinners

Readme

Tailwind CSS Spinner

Spinner utility for Tailwind CSS

Installation

Add this plugin to your project:

# Install using pnpm
pnpm install --save-dev tailwindcss-spinner

# Install using npm
npm install --save-dev tailwindcss-spinner

# Install using yarn
yarn add -D tailwindcss-spinner

Usage

// tailwind.config.js
{
  theme: { // defaults to these values
    spinner: (theme) => ({
      default: {
        color: '#dae1e7', // color you want to make the spinner
        size: '1em', // size of the spinner (used for both width and height)
        border: '2px', // border-width of the spinner (shouldn't be bigger than half the spinner's size)
        speed: '500ms', // the speed at which the spinner should rotate
      },
      // md: {
      //   color: theme('colors.red.500', 'red'),
      //   size: '2em',
      //   border: '2px',
      //   speed: '500ms',
      // },
    }),
  },

  variants: { // all the following default to ['responsive']
    spinner: ['responsive'],
  },

  plugins: [
    // optional configuration for resulting class name and/or tailwind theme key
    require('tailwindcss-spinner')({ className: 'spinner', themeKey: 'spinner' }),
  ],
}

Resulting CSS:

.spinner {
  position: relative;
  color: transparent !important;
  pointer-events: none;
}

.spinner::after {
  content: '';
  position: absolute !important;
  top: calc(50% - (1em / 2));
  left: calc(50% - (1em / 2));
  display: block;
  width: 1em;
  height: 1em;
  border: 2px solid currentColor;
  border-radius: 9999px;
  border-right-color: transparent;
  border-top-color: transparent;
  animation: spinAround 500ms infinite linear;
}

@keyframes spinAround {
  from { transform: rotate(0deg); }
  to { transform: rotate(360deg); }
}

Example

