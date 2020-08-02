Tailwind CSS Spinner

Spinner utility for Tailwind CSS

Installation

Add this plugin to your project:

pnpm install --save-dev tailwindcss-spinner npm install --save-dev tailwindcss-spinner yarn add -D tailwindcss-spinner

Usage

{ theme : { spinner : ( theme ) => ({ default : { color : '#dae1e7' , size : '1em' , border : '2px' , speed : '500ms' , }, }), }, variants : { spinner : [ 'responsive' ], }, plugins : [ require ( 'tailwindcss-spinner' )({ className : 'spinner' , themeKey : 'spinner' }), ], }

Resulting CSS:

.spinner { position : relative; color : transparent ; pointer-events : none; } .spinner ::after { content : '' ; position : absolute ; top : calc (50% - (1em / 2)); left : calc (50% - (1em / 2)); display : block; width : 1em ; height : 1em ; border : 2px solid currentColor; border-radius : 9999px ; border-right-color : transparent; border-top-color : transparent; animation : spinAround 500ms infinite linear; } @ keyframes spinAround { from { transform : rotate (0deg); } to { transform : rotate (360deg); } }

Example