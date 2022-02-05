Introduction

Internationalization in semitic languages needs more than just translating texts, you would also need to mirror the layout horizontally. This can be done by adding dir="rtl" the the layout body tag, but this is propably not be enough and you will need to create a different style for RTL.

With tailwindcss-rtl plugin you will be able to support both RTL and LTR in the same style.

Live demo

Full live demo based on the official tailwindcss course project is available here:

Workcation live demo

Workcation-nuxt-i18n-rtl

Usage

Replace all utilities based on Right/Left with the new utilities specified below.

for example when you create an LTR layout and you would like to add left padding to an element you would normaly use pl-6 , left is the start direction in LTR so you will replace it with ps-6 .

Now add dir="rtl" or dir="ltr" attribute to your top level layout element:

< body dir = "rtl" >

Note: for all utilities to work as expected adding the dir attribute (both "rtl"/"ltr") to a top level tag is mandatory), even when "ltr" is assumed to be default.

Installation

Install tailwindcss-rtl package:

yarn add tailwindcss-rtl --dev npm install tailwindcss-rtl --save-dev

Require tailwindcss-rtl in the project tailwind.config.js file:

plugins: [ require ( 'tailwindcss-rtl' ), ],

Utilities

*tailwindcss-rtl adds the start and end notations as substitue for left and right.