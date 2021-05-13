openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tre

tailwindcss-responsive-embed

by Jeremy
1.0.0 (see all)

responsive embed component for tailwindcss

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

967

GitHub Stars

81

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

tailwind-responsive-embed

I recommend switching to @tailwindcss/aspect-ratio instead of using this plugin. This plugin DOES NOT WORK with @tailwindcss/aspect-ratio. If you are already using this plugin on a site without issue… that's probably fine.

Responsive embed component for tailwindcss, based on bootstrap's responsive embed which is itself credited to Nicolas Gallagher and SUIT CSS. This will add the .embed-responsive and .embed-responsive-item components to your css.

This plugin relies on webdna/tailwindcss-aspect-ratio to create the aspect ratio utility classes.

Install

# Install via npm
npm install --save-dev tailwindcss-responsive-embed

Usage

Responsive embed classes won't do much by themselves, so require tailwindcss-aspect-ratio also. It shouldn't matter what order they are included.

module.exports = {
    theme: {
        aspectRatio: {
            none: 0,
            square: [1, 1],
            "16/9": [16, 9],
            "4/3": [4, 3],
            "21/9": [21, 9]
        }
    },
    variants: {
        aspectRatio: ['responsive']
    },
    plugins: [
        require("tailwindcss-responsive-embed"),
        require("tailwindcss-aspect-ratio"),
    ]
}

This configuration would create the following classes:

.embed-responsive {
  position: relative;
  display: block;
  height: 0;
  padding: 0;
  overflow: hidden;
 }
 
.embed-responsive .embed-responsive-item,
.embed-responsive iframe,
.embed-responsive embed,
.embed-responsive object,
.embed-responsive video {
    position: absolute;
    top: 0;
    left: 0;
    bottom: 0;
    height: 100%;
    width: 100%;
    border: 0;
  }
}

// tailwindcss-aspect-ratio generates these
.aspect-ratio-none {
  padding-bottom: 0;
}
.aspect-ratio-square {
  padding-bottom: 100%;
}
.aspect-ratio-16\/9 {
  padding-bottom: 56.25%;
}
.aspect-ratio-4\/3 {
  padding-bottom: 75%;
}
.aspect-ratio-21\/9 {
  padding-bottom: 42.86%;
}

Example HTML

<div class="embed-responsive aspect-ratio-4/3">
  <iframe class="embed-responsive-item" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/J---aiyznGQ"></iframe>
</div>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial