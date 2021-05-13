I recommend switching to @tailwindcss/aspect-ratio instead of using this plugin. This plugin DOES NOT WORK with @tailwindcss/aspect-ratio. If you are already using this plugin on a site without issue… that's probably fine.

Responsive embed component for tailwindcss, based on bootstrap's responsive embed which is itself credited to Nicolas Gallagher and SUIT CSS. This will add the .embed-responsive and .embed-responsive-item components to your css.

This plugin relies on webdna/tailwindcss-aspect-ratio to create the aspect ratio utility classes.

Install

npm install --save-dev tailwindcss-responsive-embed

Usage

Responsive embed classes won't do much by themselves, so require tailwindcss-aspect-ratio also. It shouldn't matter what order they are included.

module .exports = { theme : { aspectRatio : { none : 0 , square : [ 1 , 1 ], "16/9" : [ 16 , 9 ], "4/3" : [ 4 , 3 ], "21/9" : [ 21 , 9 ] } }, variants : { aspectRatio : [ 'responsive' ] }, plugins : [ require ( "tailwindcss-responsive-embed" ), require ( "tailwindcss-aspect-ratio" ), ] }

This configuration would create the following classes:

.embed-responsive { position : relative; display : block; height : 0 ; padding : 0 ; overflow : hidden; } .embed-responsive .embed-responsive-item , .embed-responsive iframe , .embed-responsive embed , .embed-responsive object , .embed-responsive video { position : absolute; top : 0 ; left : 0 ; bottom : 0 ; height : 100% ; width : 100% ; border : 0 ; } } .aspect-ratio-none { padding-bottom : 0 ; } .aspect-ratio-square { padding-bottom : 100% ; } .aspect-ratio-16 \/9 { padding-bottom : 56.25% ; } .aspect-ratio-4 \/3 { padding-bottom : 75% ; } .aspect-ratio-21 \/9 { padding-bottom : 42.86% ; }

Example HTML