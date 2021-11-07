TailwindCSS Plug-in that adds variants of pseudo elements ( ::before , ::after , ::first-letter , etc.).

Getting Started

Install

NPM

npm install tailwindcss-pseudo-elements --save-dev

Yarn

yarn add tailwindcss-pseudo-elements -D

Write the configuration for the plug-in

Pass the option object to the plug-in as follows:

module .exports = { plugins : [ require ( 'tailwindcss-pseudo-elements' )({ customPseudoClasses : [ 'foo' ], customPseudoElements : [ 'bar' ], contentUtilities : false , emptyContent : false , classNameReplacer : { 'hover:before:text-black' : 'hbt' , }, }), ], }

Set the variants

Naming convention of the variants is like pseudo-class:pseudo-class::pseudo-element .

An example configuration is shown below.

module .exports = { variants : { extend : { textColor : [ 'responsive' , 'hover' , 'focus' , 'before' , 'after' , 'hover::before' , 'hover::after' , 'focus::before' , 'checked:hover' , 'checked:hover::before' , ], }, }, }

Write the HTML

< div class = "relative before:aspect-ratio-4/3 hover:before:aspect-ratio-1/1 before:empty-content" > < img class = "absolute pin w-full h-full" src = "..." /> </ div >

Content Property Utilities

There are utilities that set the attributes of HTML elements to the content property.

Mark it up as follows:

< p class = "content-before content-after content-hover-before" tw-content-before = "🧡" tw-content-hover-before = "💖" tw-content-after = "💙️" > Tailwind CSS </ p >

NOTE: If you encounter problems with AMP Validation, you can work around them by setting the prefix with the contentUtilities option.

Empty Property Utility

There is a utility class that sets { content: "" } in the ::before .

< p class = "before:empty-content" > </ p >

Options

customPseudoClasses and customPseudoElements

You can set up your own pseudo-classes and pseudo-elements.

type: string[]

default: []

contentUtilities

Configuration of the Content Property Utilities.

type: boolean | { "prefix": string }

default: { "prefix": "tw-content" }

emptyContent

Whether to generate the Empty Property Utility.

type: boolean default: true

classNameReplacer

You can replace frequently used class names with different names.

type: Record<string, string>

default: {}

Recommended