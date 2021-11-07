openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tpe

tailwindcss-pseudo-elements

by Yuta Haga
2.0.0 (see all)

TailwindCSS Plugin that adds variants of pseudo elements.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.2K

GitHub Stars

117

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use

Readme

tailwindcss-pseudo-elements

TailwindCSS Plug-in that adds variants of pseudo elements (::before, ::after, ::first-letter, etc.).

Getting Started

Install

NPM

npm install tailwindcss-pseudo-elements --save-dev

Yarn

yarn add tailwindcss-pseudo-elements -D

Write the configuration for the plug-in

Pass the option object to the plug-in as follows:

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    require('tailwindcss-pseudo-elements')({
      customPseudoClasses: ['foo'],
      customPseudoElements: ['bar'],
      contentUtilities: false,
      emptyContent: false,
      classNameReplacer: {
        'hover:before:text-black': 'hbt',
      },
    }),
  ],
}

Set the variants

Naming convention of the variants is like pseudo-class:pseudo-class::pseudo-element.
An example configuration is shown below.

module.exports = {
  variants: {
    extend: {
      textColor: [
        'responsive',
        'hover',
        'focus',
        'before',
        'after',
        'hover::before',
        'hover::after',
        'focus::before',
        'checked:hover',
        'checked:hover::before',
      ],
    },
  },
}

Write the HTML

<div
  class="relative
    before:aspect-ratio-4/3
    hover:before:aspect-ratio-1/1
    before:empty-content"
>
  <img class="absolute pin w-full h-full" src="..." />
</div>

Content Property Utilities

There are utilities that set the attributes of HTML elements to the content property.

Mark it up as follows:

<p
  class="content-before content-after content-hover-before"
  tw-content-before="🧡"
  tw-content-hover-before="💖"
  tw-content-after="💙️"
>
  Tailwind CSS
</p>

NOTE: If you encounter problems with AMP Validation, you can work around them by setting the prefix with the contentUtilities option.

Empty Property Utility

There is a utility class that sets { content: "" } in the ::before.

<p class="before:empty-content"></p>

Options

customPseudoClasses and customPseudoElements

You can set up your own pseudo-classes and pseudo-elements.

type: string[]
default: []

contentUtilities

Configuration of the Content Property Utilities.

type: boolean | { "prefix": string }
default: { "prefix": "tw-content" }

emptyContent

Whether to generate the Empty Property Utility.

type: boolean default: true

classNameReplacer

You can replace frequently used class names with different names.

type: Record<string, string>
default: {}

tailwindcss-aspect-ratio

  plugins: [
    require('tailwindcss-pseudo-elements')(pseudoOptions),
    require('tailwindcss-aspect-ratio')({
      ratios: {
        '16/9': [16, 9],
        '4/3': [4, 3],
        '3/2': [3, 2],
        '1/1': [1, 1],
      },
      variants: ['before', 'hover::before', 'responsive'],
    }),
  ],
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Michael SchaufelbergerSwitzerland, Zürich4 Ratings0 Reviews
10 months ago
Easy to Use

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial