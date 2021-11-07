TailwindCSS Plug-in that adds variants of pseudo elements (
::before,
::after,
::first-letter, etc.).
npm install tailwindcss-pseudo-elements --save-dev
yarn add tailwindcss-pseudo-elements -D
Pass the option object to the plug-in as follows:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
require('tailwindcss-pseudo-elements')({
customPseudoClasses: ['foo'],
customPseudoElements: ['bar'],
contentUtilities: false,
emptyContent: false,
classNameReplacer: {
'hover:before:text-black': 'hbt',
},
}),
],
}
Naming convention of the variants is like
pseudo-class:pseudo-class::pseudo-element.
An example configuration is shown below.
module.exports = {
variants: {
extend: {
textColor: [
'responsive',
'hover',
'focus',
'before',
'after',
'hover::before',
'hover::after',
'focus::before',
'checked:hover',
'checked:hover::before',
],
},
},
}
<div
class="relative
before:aspect-ratio-4/3
hover:before:aspect-ratio-1/1
before:empty-content"
>
<img class="absolute pin w-full h-full" src="..." />
</div>
There are utilities that set the attributes of HTML elements to the content property.
Mark it up as follows:
<p
class="content-before content-after content-hover-before"
tw-content-before="🧡"
tw-content-hover-before="💖"
tw-content-after="💙️"
>
Tailwind CSS
</p>
NOTE: If you encounter problems with AMP Validation, you can work around them by setting the
prefix with the
contentUtilities option.
There is a utility class that sets
{ content: "" } in the
::before.
<p class="before:empty-content"></p>
customPseudoClasses and
customPseudoElements
You can set up your own pseudo-classes and pseudo-elements.
type:
string[]
default:
[]
contentUtilities
Configuration of the Content Property Utilities.
type:
boolean | { "prefix": string }
default:
{ "prefix": "tw-content" }
emptyContent
Whether to generate the Empty Property Utility.
type:
boolean
default:
true
classNameReplacer
You can replace frequently used class names with different names.
type:
Record<string, string>
default:
{}
plugins: [
require('tailwindcss-pseudo-elements')(pseudoOptions),
require('tailwindcss-aspect-ratio')({
ratios: {
'16/9': [16, 9],
'4/3': [4, 3],
'3/2': [3, 2],
'1/1': [1, 1],
},
variants: ['before', 'hover::before', 'responsive'],
}),
],
}