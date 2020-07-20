openbase logo
tailwindcss-pseudo

by Brandon
1.0.3 (see all)

Tailwind CSS plugin to generate pseudo selector variants.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

358

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Tailwind CSS Pseudo Selector Plugin

Package Version Package Total Downloads

Requirements

Installation

Install via Yarn:

$ yarn add tailwindcss-pseudo

Usage

// tailwind.config.js
{
  theme: {
    backgroundColor: {
      'black': 'black',
    },
    pseudo: { // defaults to {'before': 'before', 'after': 'after'}
      'before': 'before',
      'after': 'after',
      'not-first': 'not(:first-child)',
    }
  },
  variants: {
    backgroundColor: ['not-first'],
    empty: ['before', 'after'], // defaults to []
  },
  plugins: [
    require('tailwindcss-pseudo')({
      empty: true, // defaults to true
    }),
  ],
}

This plugin generates the following utilities:

.bg-black {
  background-color: black;
}

.not-first\:bg-black:not(:first-child) {
  background-color: black;
}

.empty {
  content: '';
}

.before\:empty::before {
  content: '';
}

.after\:empty::after {
  content: '';
}

Testing

Tests are handled with Jest and can be ran using:

$ yarn run test

Bug Reports

If you discover a bug in Tailwind CSS Pseudo, please open an issue.

Contributing

Contributing whether it be through PRs, reporting an issue, or suggesting an idea is encouraged and appreciated.

License

Tailwind CSS Pseudo provided under the MIT License.

