Tailwind CSS Pseudo Selector Plugin

Requirements

Installation

Install via Yarn:

$ yarn add tailwindcss-pseudo

Usage

{ theme : { backgroundColor : { 'black' : 'black' , }, pseudo : { 'before' : 'before' , 'after' : 'after' , 'not-first' : 'not(:first-child)' , } }, variants : { backgroundColor : [ 'not-first' ], empty : [ 'before' , 'after' ], }, plugins : [ require ( 'tailwindcss-pseudo' )({ empty : true , }), ], }

This plugin generates the following utilities:

.bg-black { background-color : black; } .not-first \ :bg-black :not( :first-child) { background-color : black; } .empty { content : '' ; } .before \ :empty ::before { content : '' ; } .after \ :empty ::after { content : '' ; }

Testing

Tests are handled with Jest and can be ran using:

$ yarn run test

Bug Reports

If you discover a bug in Tailwind CSS Pseudo, please open an issue.

Contributing

Contributing whether it be through PRs, reporting an issue, or suggesting an idea is encouraged and appreciated.

License

Tailwind CSS Pseudo provided under the MIT License.