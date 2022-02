Tailwindcss Plugins

🔌🌊 Set of useful plugins for tailwindcss

Installation

npm i tailwindcss-plugins -D

If you're using Tailwind CSS version 0.x , please run npm i tailwindcss-plugins@^0.1.0 -D .

General usage

plugins: [ require ( 'tailwindcss-plugins/PLUGIN_NAME' ), ],

Available plugins

🌈 gradients Define gradient backgrounds.

Define gradient backgrounds. 📖 pagination Customizable pagination component that integrates perfectly with Laravel.

Customizable pagination component that integrates perfectly with Laravel. 🎥 animations Define CSS animations.

Define CSS animations. 🎞️ keyframes Define CSS keyframes.

More to come. Don't hesitate to share your ideas by opening an issue.