tng

tailwindcss-named-groups

by Erick Tamayo
0.0.5 (see all)

Tailwind CSS plugin that adds named groups

Overview

2.6K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

TailwindCSS named groups

TailwindCSS plugin that adds named groups to the group variant. This is handy if you have nested groups hovers.

idle foo-hover bar-hover

Installation

# npm
npm install tailwindcss-named-groups --save-dev

# yarn
yarn add --dev tailwindcss-named-groups

Add the plugin to the plugins array of the tailwind config file. 

// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
  // ...

  plugins: [
    // ...
    require("tailwindcss-named-groups"),
  ],
};

Then create your named groups in the config (no need to type group-, that will be prepended for you).

// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
  theme: {
    // ...
    namedGroups: ["foo", "bar"],
    // will result in group-foo and group-bar being available in addition to the base group
  },
  // ...
};

Usage

Having the named groups as foo and bar:

<div class="group-foo bg-white hover:bg-blue-500 ...">
  <p class="text-gray-900 group-foo-hover:text-white ...">
    New Project
  </p>
  <div class="group-bar bg-gray-100 hover:bg-green-500 ...">
    <p class="text-gray-500 group-bar-hover:text-white ...">
      Create a new project from a variety of starting templates.
    </p>
  </div>
</div>

Will result into this:

in-action

Extra

group-focus is also supported.

This plugin respects the group-hover and group-focus variants, so you must have them enabled where you want to use named groups:

// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
  // ...
  variants: {
    // Now you can use named groups in textColor for hover and focus
    textColor: ["responsive", "hover", "focus", "group-hover", "group-focus"],
  },
};

