TailwindCSS named groups

TailwindCSS plugin that adds named groups to the group variant. This is handy if you have nested groups hovers.

Installation

# npm npm install tailwindcss-named- groups # yarn yarn add

Add the plugin to the plugins array of the tailwind config file.

module .exports = { plugins : [ require ( "tailwindcss-named-groups" ), ], };

Then create your named groups in the config (no need to type group-, that will be prepended for you).

module .exports = { theme : { namedGroups : [ "foo" , "bar" ], }, };

Usage

Having the named groups as foo and bar :

< div class = "group-foo bg-white hover:bg-blue-500 ..." > < p class = "text-gray-900 group-foo-hover:text-white ..." > New Project </ p > < div class = "group-bar bg-gray-100 hover:bg-green-500 ..." > < p class = "text-gray-500 group-bar-hover:text-white ..." > Create a new project from a variety of starting templates. </ p > </ div > </ div >

Will result into this:

Extra

group-focus is also supported.

This plugin respects the group-hover and group-focus variants, so you must have them enabled where you want to use named groups: