openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tmc

tailwindcss-multi-column

by Nestor Vera
1.0.2 (see all)

Multi-column utilities for Tailwind CSS.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7K

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Tailwind CSS Multi-Column Plugin

This plugin adds utilities to use all multi-column properties with Tailwind CSS.

Installation

Add this plugin to your project:

# Install using pnpm
pnpm install --save-dev tailwindcss-multi-column

# Install using npm
npm install --save-dev tailwindcss-multi-column

# Install using yarn
yarn add -D tailwindcss-multi-column

Usage

By default the plugin uses the borderColor and borderWidth properties from your theme to generate the columnRuleColor and columnRuleWidth classes. You can change that to whatever, just keep in mind if you have a default key in both objects (also columnRuleStyle), .column-rule will set both the column-rule-color and column-rule-width of the element.

This means you won't be able to use @apply with those classes. Let me know if that's an issue for you and we can sort it out.

// tailwind.config.js
{
  theme: { // defaults to these values
    columnCount: [ 1, 2, 3 ],
    columnGap: { // will fallback to 'gap' || 'gridGap' values
      // sm: '1rem',
      // md: '1.5rem',
      // lg: '2rem',
    },
    columnWidth: {
      // sm: '120px',
      // md: '240px',
      // lg: '360px',
    },
    columnRuleColor: false, // will fallback to `borderColor` values
    columnRuleWidth: false, // will fallback to `borderWidth` values
    columnRuleStyle: [
      'none', 'hidden', 'dotted', 'dashed', 'solid',
      'double', 'groove', 'ridge', 'inset', 'outset',
    ],
    columnFill: [ 'auto', 'balance', 'balance-all' ],
    columnSpan: [ 'none', 'all' ],
  },

  variants: { // all the following default to ['responsive']
    columnCount: ['responsive'],
    columnGap: ['responsive'],
    columnWidth: ['responsive'],
    columnRuleColor: ['responsive'],
    columnRuleWidth: ['responsive'],
    columnRuleStyle: ['responsive'],
    columnFill: ['responsive'],
    columnSpan: ['responsive'],
  },

  plugins: [
    require('tailwindcss-multi-column')(), // no options to configure
  ],
}

.col-count-1 { column-count: 1; }
.col-count-2 { column-count: 2; }
.col-count-3 { column-count: 3; }

.col-gap-sm { column-gap: 1rem; }
.col-gap-md { column-gap: 1.5rem; }
.col-gap-lg { column-gap: 2rem; }

.col-w-sm { column-width: 120px; }
.col-w-md { column-width: 240px; }
.col-w-lg { column-width: 360px; }

.col-rule-red { column-rule-color: red; }
.col-rule-lime { column-rule-color: lime; }
.col-rule-blue { column-rule-color: blue; }

.col-rule { column-rule-width: 1px; }
.col-rule-sm { column-rule-width: 2px; }
.col-rule-md { column-rule-width: 4px; }

.col-rule-none { column-rule-style: none; }
.col-rule-hidden { column-rule-style: hidden; }
.col-rule-dotted { column-rule-style: dotted; }
.col-rule-dashed { column-rule-style: dashed; }
.col-rule-solid { column-rule-style: solid; }
.col-rule-double { column-rule-style: double; }
.col-rule-groove { column-rule-style: groove; }
.col-rule-ridge { column-rule-style: ridge; }
.col-rule-inset { column-rule-style: inset; }
.col-rule-outset { column-rule-style: outset; }

.col-fill-auto { column-fill: auto; }
.col-fill-balance { column-fill: balance; }
.col-fill-balance-all { column-fill: balance-all; }

.col-span-none { column-span: none; }
.col-span-all { column-span: all; }

Credits

This plugin was inspired by @LoganDark and @codytooker discussion here: https://github.com/tailwindcss/tailwindcss/issues/540

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial