Tailwind CSS Multi-Column Plugin

This plugin adds utilities to use all multi-column properties with Tailwind CSS.

Installation

Add this plugin to your project:

pnpm install --save-dev tailwindcss-multi-column npm install --save-dev tailwindcss-multi-column yarn add -D tailwindcss-multi-column

Usage

By default the plugin uses the borderColor and borderWidth properties from your theme to generate the columnRuleColor and columnRuleWidth classes. You can change that to whatever, just keep in mind if you have a default key in both objects (also columnRuleStyle ), .column-rule will set both the column-rule-color and column-rule-width of the element.

This means you won't be able to use @apply with those classes. Let me know if that's an issue for you and we can sort it out.

{ theme : { columnCount : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], columnGap : { }, columnWidth : { }, columnRuleColor : false , columnRuleWidth : false , columnRuleStyle : [ 'none' , 'hidden' , 'dotted' , 'dashed' , 'solid' , 'double' , 'groove' , 'ridge' , 'inset' , 'outset' , ], columnFill : [ 'auto' , 'balance' , 'balance-all' ], columnSpan : [ 'none' , 'all' ], }, variants : { columnCount : [ 'responsive' ], columnGap : [ 'responsive' ], columnWidth : [ 'responsive' ], columnRuleColor : [ 'responsive' ], columnRuleWidth : [ 'responsive' ], columnRuleStyle : [ 'responsive' ], columnFill : [ 'responsive' ], columnSpan : [ 'responsive' ], }, plugins : [ require ( 'tailwindcss-multi-column' )(), ], }

.col-count-1 { column-count : 1 ; } .col-count-2 { column-count : 2 ; } .col-count-3 { column-count : 3 ; } .col-gap-sm { column-gap : 1rem ; } .col-gap-md { column-gap : 1.5rem ; } .col-gap-lg { column-gap : 2rem ; } .col-w-sm { column-width : 120px ; } .col-w-md { column-width : 240px ; } .col-w-lg { column-width : 360px ; } .col-rule-red { column-rule-color : red; } .col-rule-lime { column-rule-color : lime; } .col-rule-blue { column-rule-color : blue; } .col-rule { column-rule-width : 1px ; } .col-rule-sm { column-rule-width : 2px ; } .col-rule-md { column-rule-width : 4px ; } .col-rule-none { column-rule-style : none; } .col-rule-hidden { column-rule-style : hidden; } .col-rule-dotted { column-rule-style : dotted; } .col-rule-dashed { column-rule-style : dashed; } .col-rule-solid { column-rule-style : solid; } .col-rule-double { column-rule-style : double; } .col-rule-groove { column-rule-style : groove; } .col-rule-ridge { column-rule-style : ridge; } .col-rule-inset { column-rule-style : inset; } .col-rule-outset { column-rule-style : outset; } .col-fill-auto { column-fill : auto; } .col-fill-balance { column-fill : balance; } .col-fill-balance-all { column-fill : balance-all; } .col-span-none { column-span : none; } .col-span-all { column-span : all; }

Credits

This plugin was inspired by @LoganDark and @codytooker discussion here: https://github.com/tailwindcss/tailwindcss/issues/540