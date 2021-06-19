This plugin adds utilities to use all multi-column properties with Tailwind CSS.
Add this plugin to your project:
# Install using pnpm
pnpm install --save-dev tailwindcss-multi-column
# Install using npm
npm install --save-dev tailwindcss-multi-column
# Install using yarn
yarn add -D tailwindcss-multi-column
By default the plugin uses the
borderColor and
borderWidth properties from your theme to generate the
columnRuleColor and
columnRuleWidth classes. You can change that to whatever, just keep in mind if you have a
default key in both objects (also
columnRuleStyle),
.column-rule will set both the
column-rule-color and
column-rule-width of the element.
This means you won't be able to use
@apply with those classes. Let me know if that's an issue for you and we can sort it out.
// tailwind.config.js
{
theme: { // defaults to these values
columnCount: [ 1, 2, 3 ],
columnGap: { // will fallback to 'gap' || 'gridGap' values
// sm: '1rem',
// md: '1.5rem',
// lg: '2rem',
},
columnWidth: {
// sm: '120px',
// md: '240px',
// lg: '360px',
},
columnRuleColor: false, // will fallback to `borderColor` values
columnRuleWidth: false, // will fallback to `borderWidth` values
columnRuleStyle: [
'none', 'hidden', 'dotted', 'dashed', 'solid',
'double', 'groove', 'ridge', 'inset', 'outset',
],
columnFill: [ 'auto', 'balance', 'balance-all' ],
columnSpan: [ 'none', 'all' ],
},
variants: { // all the following default to ['responsive']
columnCount: ['responsive'],
columnGap: ['responsive'],
columnWidth: ['responsive'],
columnRuleColor: ['responsive'],
columnRuleWidth: ['responsive'],
columnRuleStyle: ['responsive'],
columnFill: ['responsive'],
columnSpan: ['responsive'],
},
plugins: [
require('tailwindcss-multi-column')(), // no options to configure
],
}
.col-count-1 { column-count: 1; }
.col-count-2 { column-count: 2; }
.col-count-3 { column-count: 3; }
.col-gap-sm { column-gap: 1rem; }
.col-gap-md { column-gap: 1.5rem; }
.col-gap-lg { column-gap: 2rem; }
.col-w-sm { column-width: 120px; }
.col-w-md { column-width: 240px; }
.col-w-lg { column-width: 360px; }
.col-rule-red { column-rule-color: red; }
.col-rule-lime { column-rule-color: lime; }
.col-rule-blue { column-rule-color: blue; }
.col-rule { column-rule-width: 1px; }
.col-rule-sm { column-rule-width: 2px; }
.col-rule-md { column-rule-width: 4px; }
.col-rule-none { column-rule-style: none; }
.col-rule-hidden { column-rule-style: hidden; }
.col-rule-dotted { column-rule-style: dotted; }
.col-rule-dashed { column-rule-style: dashed; }
.col-rule-solid { column-rule-style: solid; }
.col-rule-double { column-rule-style: double; }
.col-rule-groove { column-rule-style: groove; }
.col-rule-ridge { column-rule-style: ridge; }
.col-rule-inset { column-rule-style: inset; }
.col-rule-outset { column-rule-style: outset; }
.col-fill-auto { column-fill: auto; }
.col-fill-balance { column-fill: balance; }
.col-fill-balance-all { column-fill: balance-all; }
.col-span-none { column-span: none; }
.col-span-all { column-span: all; }
This plugin was inspired by @LoganDark and @codytooker discussion here: https://github.com/tailwindcss/tailwindcss/issues/540