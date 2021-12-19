A CSS Logical Properties and Values plugin for Tailwind CSS, compatible with Tailwind v3. For compatibility with Tailwind v2 and v1.2.0+, please use version v2.0.0 of this plugin.
View the demo page for a visual walkthrough, or read on to get started.
Install tailwindcss-logical as a dependency of your project:
npm install tailwindcss-logical --save-dev
Register tailwindcss-logical in the
plugins section of your Tailwind config file:
// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
require('tailwindcss-logical')
]
}
Before Tailwind v3 it was necessary to add the variants you needed for tailwindcss-logical to
variants.logical in
your Tailwind config file, but now this is no longer necessary.
In short, CSS Logical Properties and Values extend CSS for easier development when working with non-LTR (left-to-right) languages. For example, let's say you want to add padding before the start of a paragraph of text. For English, which is LTR, you would do this:
.lead-paragraph { padding-left: 1rem; }
However, for Farsi, which reads right-to-left, that would cause the padding to be at the end of the text rather than the beginning, so you would have to do something like this to cover both cases:
.lead-paragraph { padding-left: 1rem; }
html[dir="rtl"] .lead-paragraph { padding-left: 0; padding-right: 1rem; }
CSS Logical Properties and Values simplifies this by abstracting away the specific directions. The above example becomes this:
.lead-paragraph { padding-inline-start: 1rem; }
With one style, the padding is applied as intended for either language. For more about CSS Logical Properties and Values, see Building Multi-Directional Layouts by Ahmad El-Alfy.
float and
clear
.float-start { float: inline-start; }
.float-end { float: inline-end; }
.clear-start { clear: inline-start; }
.clear-end { clear: inline-end; }
text-align
.text-start { text-align: start; }
.text-end { text-align: end; }
resize
.resize-block { resize: block; }
.resize-inline { resize: inline; }
overscroll-behavior
.overscroll-b-auto { overscroll-behavior-block: auto; }
.overscroll-b-contain { overscroll-behavior-block: contain; }
.overscroll-b-none { overscroll-behavior-block: none; }
.overscroll-i-auto { overscroll-behavior-inline: auto; }
.overscroll-i-contain { overscroll-behavior-inline: contain; }
.overscroll-i-none { overscroll-behavior-inline: none; }
Utilities are generated for the
block-size,
inline-size,
min-block-size,
min-inline-size,
max-block-size, and
max-inline-size properties. These match the values in your
height,
width,
min-height,
min-width,
max-height, and
max-width config objects, respectively.
.bs-1 { block-size: 0.25rem; }
.is-1 { inline-size: 0.25rem; }
.min-bs-0 { min-block-size: 0; }
.min-is-0 { min-inline-size: 0; }
.max-bs-full { max-block-size: 100%; }
.max-is-full { max-inline-size: 100%; }
Utilities are generated for the
margin-block-start,
margin-block-end,
margin-inline-start, and
margin-inline-end properties, as well as for the shorthand properties
margin-block and
margin-inline. These match
the values in your
margin config object.
.mlb-1 { margin-block: 0.25rem; }
.mli-1 { margin-inline: 0.25rem; }
.mbs-1 { margin-block-start: 0.25rem; }
.mbe-1 { margin-block-end: 0.25rem; }
.mis-1 { margin-inline-start: 0.25rem; }
.mie-1 { margin-inline-end: 0.25rem; }
Utilities are generated for the
padding-block-start,
padding-block-end,
padding-inline-start, and
padding-inline-end properties, as well as for the shorthand properties
padding-block and
padding-end. These match
the values in your
padding config object.
.plb-1 { padding-block: 0.25rem; }
.pli-1 { padding-inline: 0.25rem; }
.pbs-1 { padding-block-start: 0.25rem; }
.pbe-1 { padding-block-end: 0.25rem; }
.pis-1 { padding-inline-start: 0.25rem; }
.pie-1 { padding-inline-end: 0.25rem; }
Flow-relative utilities are generated for the Tailwind-specific Space Between.
These match the values in your
space config object. All of the usual positive and negative values plus
.space-b-reverse and
.space-i-reverse utilities are generated.
.space-b-1 > :not([hidden]) ~ :not([hidden]) {
--tw-space-b-reverse: 0;
margin-block-start: calc(0.25rem * calc(1 - var(--tw-space-b-reverse)));
margin-block-end: calc(0.25rem * var(--tw-space-b-reverse))
}
.space-i-1 > :not([hidden]) ~ :not([hidden]) {
--tw-space-i-reverse: 0;
margin-inline-start: calc(0.25rem * calc(1 - var(--tw-space-i-reverse)));
margin-inline-end: calc(0.25rem * var(--tw-space-i-reverse))
}
top /
right /
bottom /
left)
Utilities are generated for the
inset-block-start,
inset-block-end,
inset-inline-start, and
inset-inline-end properties, as well as for the shorthand properties
inset-block and
inset-inline. These match
the values in your
inset config object.
.inset-block-0 { inset-block: 0; }
.inset-inline-0 { inset-inline: 0; }
.block-start-0 { inset-block-start: 0; }
.block-end-0 { inset-block-end: 0; }
.inline-start-0 { inset-inline-start: 0; }
.inline-end-0 { inset-inline-end: 0; }
Utilities are generated for the
border-block-width,
border-inline-width,
border-block-start-width,
border-block-end-width,
border-inline-start-width, and
border-inline-end-width properties. These match the values
in your
borderWidth config object.
.border-lb-2 { border-block-width: 2px; }
.border-li-2 { border-inline-width: 2px; }
.border-bs-2 { border-block-start-width: 2px; }
.border-be-2 { border-block-end-width: 2px; }
.border-is-2 { border-inline-start-width: 2px; }
.border-ie-2 { border-inline-end-width: 2px; }
Utilities are generated for the
border-block-color,
border-inline-color,
border-block-start-color,
border-block-end-color,
border-inline-start-color, and
border-inline-end-color properties. These match the values
in your
borderColor config object.
.border-lb-black { border-block-color: #000; }
.border-li-black { border-inline-color: #000; }
.border-bs-black { border-block-start-color: #000; }
.border-be-black { border-block-end-color: #000; }
.border-is-black { border-inline-start-color: #000; }
.border-ie-black { border-inline-end-color: #000; }
Flow-relative utilities are generated for the Tailwind-specific
Divide Width. These match the values in your
divideWidth config object.
All of the usual values plus
.divide-b,
.divide-i,
.divide-b-reverse and
.divide-i-reverse utilities are
generated.
.divide-b-2 > :not([hidden]) ~ :not([hidden]) {
--tw-divide-b-reverse: 0;
border-block-start-width: calc(2px * calc(1 - var(--tw-divide-b-reverse)));
border-block-end-width: calc(2px * var(--tw-divide-b-reverse))
}
.divide-i-2 > :not([hidden]) ~ :not([hidden]) {
--tw-divide-i-reverse: 0;
border-inline-start-width: calc(2px * calc(1 - var(--tw-divide-i-reverse)));
border-inline-end-width: calc(2px * var(--tw-divide-i-reverse))
}
border-radius)
Utility classes are generated for the
border-start-start-radius,
border-start-end-radius,
border-end-start-radius, and
border-end-end-radius properties for rounding individual corners. There are also
shorthand utilities for rounding a side of an element. These match the values in your
borderRadius config object.
.rounded-bs-md {
border-start-start-radius: 0.375rem;
border-start-end-radius: 0.375rem;
}
.rounded-be-md {
border-end-start-radius: 0.375rem;
border-end-end-radius: 0.375rem;
}
.rounded-is-md {
border-start-start-radius: 0.375rem;
border-end-start-radius: 0.375rem;
}
.rounded-ie-md {
border-start-end-radius: 0.375rem;
border-end-end-radius: 0.375rem;
}
.rounded-ss-md { border-start-start-radius: 0.375rem; }
.rounded-se-md { border-start-end-radius: 0.375rem; }
.rounded-es-md { border-end-start-radius: 0.375rem; }
.rounded-ee-md { border-end-end-radius: 0.375rem; }
While everything in the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification has been evaluated and most features are supported, this plugin does not generate utilities for everything. If something does not have a non-logical equivalent in Tailwind's defaults, it is not supported.
caption-side property: Tailwind does not have
caption-side utilities.
border-style utilities for all sides of an element at once.
As for other logical properties and values from outside of the main specification:
overflow-block and
overflow-inline: while Tailwind does support
overflow,
this plugin does not support
overflow-block or
overflow-inline yet, due to a lack of browser support and
polyfills. As of December 2021,
only Firefox supports them, and as far as I can
tell there are no polyfills available. (Neither postcss-preset-env nor postcss-logical apply any transformations on
these properties.)
If there are any notable omissions that you think should be supported, please file an issue and let me know.
Browser support for CSS Logical Properties and Values has come a long way in 2021. Nearly all of the utilities provided
with this plugin now have widespread support across major browsers: Edge, Firefox, Chrome, Safari, Safari for iOS, and
Chrome for Android included. Some exceptions are
flow-relative
resize,
flow-relative
float, and
flow-relative
overscroll-behavior, and none of
the logical properties and values are supported in Internet Explorer 11.
If some utilities don't seem to work correctly, be sure to check Can I use... to see if that property or value is supported by your browser. Relevant Can I use... links for each set of utilities are included in the demo page.
If better browser support is required, you can use PostCSS to improve compatibility. Here are two possible solutions:
stage: 2 or lower
If you take your output styles from Tailwind and run them through either of the above, your logical properties and values will be converted to attribute selectors that any browser can understand.
/* Default */
.float-start { float: inline-start; }
/* With postcss-preset-env, or postcss-logical and postcss-dir-pseudo-class applied */
[dir="ltr"] .float-start { float: left; }
[dir="rtl"] .float-start { float: right; }
This process is used for this project's demo page, and for a look at how that is configured for PostCSS, check out the demo's postcss.config.js file.
At this point I consider this plugin feature complete, but I will continue to monitor official specifications, as well as Tailwind itself, and update this plugin accordingly when anything changes.
If you would like to contribute, pull requests are totally welcome, though I recommend starting by filing an issue.
