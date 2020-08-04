This plugin requires Tailwind CSS 1.2 or later. If your project uses an older version of Tailwind, you should install the latest 2.x version of this plugin (
npm install tailwindcss-interaction-variants@2.x).
npm install tailwindcss-interaction-variants
// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
theme: {
backgroundColor: {
'black': 'black',
},
},
variants: {
backgroundColor: ['group-focus-within', 'group-focus-visible', 'group-active', 'group-visited', 'group-disabled', 'hocus', 'group-hocus', 'can-hover', 'no-hover'],
},
plugins: [
require('tailwindcss-interaction-variants'),
],
};
The above configuration would generate the following CSS:
.bg-black {
background-color: black;
}
.group:focus-within .group-focus-within\:bg-black {
background-color: black;
}
.group:focus-visible .group-focus-visible\:bg-black {
background-color: black;
}
.group:active .group-active\:bg-black {
background-color: black;
}
.group:visited .group-visited\:bg-black {
background-color: black;
}
.group:disabled .group-disabled\:bg-black {
background-color: black;
}
.hocus\:bg-black:hover, .hocus\:bg-black:focus {
background-color: black;
}
.group:hover .group-hocus\:bg-black, .group:focus .group-hocus\:bg-black {
background-color: black;
}
@media (hover: hover) {
.can-hover\:bg-black {
background-color: black;
}
}
@media (hover: none) {
.no-hover\:bg-black {
background-color: black;
}
}