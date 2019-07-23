!important Tailwind Plugin

Installation

Add this plugin to your project:

npm install --save-dev tailwindcss-important yarn add tailwindcss-important --dev

Adding variants through plugins is currently an experimental feature in tailwind and requires version 0.6.2 or higher.

Usage

The important plugin exposes an important variant for you to use by prepending ! to your class names: !text-white !bg-black

require ( 'tailwindcss-important' )()

textColors: [ 'responsive' , 'hover' , 'important' ],

Purgecss

If you're using purgecss, you'll want to update your TailwindExtractor to include ! .