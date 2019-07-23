openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ti

tailwindcss-important

by Chase Giunta
1.0.0 (see all)

!important variant plugin for tailwindcss framework

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

!important Tailwind Plugin

Installation

Add this plugin to your project:

# Install via npm
npm install --save-dev tailwindcss-important

# Install via yarn
yarn add tailwindcss-important --dev

Adding variants through plugins is currently an experimental feature in tailwind and requires version 0.6.2 or higher.

Usage

The important plugin exposes an important variant for you to use by prepending ! to your class names: !text-white !bg-black

require('tailwindcss-important')()

textColors: ['responsive', 'hover', 'important'],

Purgecss

If you're using purgecss, you'll want to update your TailwindExtractor to include !.

content.match(/[A-Za-z0-9-_:!\/]+/g) || [];

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial