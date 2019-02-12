openbase logo
tg

tailwindcss-grid

by Chris Rowe
1.2.1 (see all)

Brings grid support to Tailwind CSS

Overview

Readme

CSS Grid Tailwind Plugin

Configuration options

  • grids for specifying all of the grid sizes you'd like to generate
  • gaps for specifying the gap sizes you'd like to generate
  • autoMinWidths for specifying min width to columns using auto-fit and minmax
  • variants for specifying which variants to generate
module.exports = {
  // ...

  plugins: [
    // ...
    require('tailwindcss-grid')({
      grids: [2, 3, 5, 6, 8, 10, 12],
      gaps: {
        0: '0',
        4: '1rem',
        8: '2rem',
        '4-x': '1rem',
        '4-y': '1rem',
      },
      autoMinWidths: {
        '16': '4rem',
        '24': '6rem',
        '300px': '300px',
      },
      variants: ['responsive'],
    }),
  ],
}

With zero configuration, it will generate grids from 1 to 12 columns in size, no gap sizes, and responsive variants for each new utility.

Generated classes

The plugin generates the following sets of classes:

  • .grid for setting display: grid on an element
  • .grid-columns-{size} for specifying the number of columns in the grid
  • .col-span-{columns} for specifying how many columns a cell should span
  • .grid-gap-{size} for specifying the size of the gap between columns/rows, if the name ends with -x or -y grid-[column/row]-gap will be used
  • .grid-automin-{size} for applying the minimum width of the columns using auto-fit and minmax (the max is 1fr)
  • .col-start-{line} and .col-end-{line} for specifying a cell's start and end grid lines explicitly (useful for reordering cells or leaving gaps)
  • .row-span-{columns} for specifying how many rows a cell should span
  • .row-start-{line} and .row-end-{line}, for specifying a cell's start and end grid lines explicitly (useful for reordering cells or leaving gaps)
  • .grid-dense applies grid-auto-flow: dense

It's not really practical to expose all of the power of CSS Grid through utilities, but this plugin is a good example of using CSS Grid to replace a cell-only float or Flexbox grid.

Credit

This repo was originally isolated from https://github.com/tailwindcss/plugin-examples to publish to npm.

Credit and thanks to @adamwathan - view original demo

