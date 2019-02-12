grids for specifying all of the grid sizes you'd like to generate
gaps for specifying the gap sizes you'd like to generate
autoMinWidths for specifying min width to columns using auto-fit and minmax
variants for specifying which variants to generate
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: [
// ...
require('tailwindcss-grid')({
grids: [2, 3, 5, 6, 8, 10, 12],
gaps: {
0: '0',
4: '1rem',
8: '2rem',
'4-x': '1rem',
'4-y': '1rem',
},
autoMinWidths: {
'16': '4rem',
'24': '6rem',
'300px': '300px',
},
variants: ['responsive'],
}),
],
}
With zero configuration, it will generate grids from 1 to 12 columns in size, no gap sizes, and
responsive variants for each new utility.
The plugin generates the following sets of classes:
.grid for setting
display: grid on an element
.grid-columns-{size} for specifying the number of columns in the grid
.col-span-{columns} for specifying how many columns a cell should span
.grid-gap-{size} for specifying the size of the gap between columns/rows, if the name ends with -x or -y
grid-[column/row]-gap will be used
.grid-automin-{size} for applying the minimum width of the columns using auto-fit and minmax (the max is 1fr)
.col-start-{line} and
.col-end-{line} for specifying a cell's start and end grid lines explicitly (useful for reordering cells or leaving gaps)
.row-span-{columns} for specifying how many rows a cell should span
.row-start-{line} and
.row-end-{line}, for specifying a cell's start and end grid lines explicitly (useful for reordering cells or leaving gaps)
.grid-dense applies
grid-auto-flow: dense
It's not really practical to expose all of the power of CSS Grid through utilities, but this plugin is a good example of using CSS Grid to replace a cell-only float or Flexbox grid.
This repo was originally isolated from https://github.com/tailwindcss/plugin-examples to publish to npm.
Credit and thanks to @adamwathan - view original demo